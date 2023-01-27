Read full article on original website
WKRC
Man arrested after allegedly punching his 10-month-old son in the face
ROSELAWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A Roselawn man was arrested after allegedly punching his 10-month-old son in the face. Martinez Payton is accused of "closed fist punching" his child two times in the face, according to a police report. Payton was charged with child endangering and domestic violence.
WKRC
Police shoot man accused of nearly striking a Wyoming officer with his vehicle
WYOMING, Ohio (WKRC) - At least one person was hospitalized after an incident at a home in Wyoming. Police originally responded to a multi-family home on Durrell Avenue near Burns at around 1 a.m. for a report of a home invasion. One person was taken to UC Medical Center, according...
WKRC
Police investigating apparent homicide in North Fairmount
NORTH FAIRMOUNT, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are investigating an apparent homicide in North Fairmount. Police received a call regarding a shooting on Pulte Street at approximately 5:20 p.m. There is currently no information regarding a victim. The investigation is ongoing.
WKRC
Coroner rules teen's death a homicide 4 months after shooting, police arrest suspect
BOND HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - A teenager's death in September has just been ruled a homicide and a suspect has been arrested. Police were called to Ryland Avenue near Paddock on Sept. 26 for a person suffering from a gunshot wound. William Gibson, 17, was taken to UC Medical Center...
WKRC
Police arrest man who allegedly led officers on high-speed chase down I-75
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Westwood man was arrested Saturday after, police say, he led them on a dangerous high-speed chase. According to court documents, officers tried to pull over 22-year-old Jhomari Drain on Dec. 22, but he refused to stop. He allegedly drove off from E Sharon Road, running two...
WKRC
Police looking for missing Wyoming woman
Police are looking for a missing woman from Wyoming. Kimberly Goddard, 62, said she was going for a walk but never returned. She was last seen at 223 W Seymour Avenue. She was wearing a black windbreaker and a pink shirt. Police said she may have her mother's white Jeep...
WKRC
Two Cincinnati churches hit by vandalism, break-ins over last week
NORTHSIDE, Ohio (WKRC) – St. Boniface Roman Catholic Church has been on Chase Avenue for nearly 160 years and its doors have been there more than a century. But they are freshly sanded because they were defaced last week, and it is going to take a while before they get back to normal.
WKRC
Police: Missing woman has been found safe
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police have found a woman who was reportedly missing Friday evening. Police were searching for a critical missing adult seen near Rookwood. Norwood Police say Mary E. Phelps, 86, was last seen leaving a Residence Inn by Marriott behind the Seasons 52 restaurant at 4:12 p.m. Phelps reportedly is diabetic and has memory issues.
WKRC
CPD, Norwood Police confiscate 65 pounds of marijuana in drug bust
EVANSTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Police say 65 pounds of pot are taken off city streets after a bust in Evanston. An investigation by police from Cincinnati and Norwood resulted in the bust. One pound of meth, 31 grams of fentanyl, and more than $4,000 in cash were also confiscated. One...
WKRC
Exotic cat sighting caught on camera in Oakley
OAKLEY, Ohio (WKRC) - A wild rescue was caught on camera in Oakley. The video was provided by Local 12 viewer Reid Faherty. The Cincinnati Animal CARE shelter tells us this is an F1 Savannah cat. They are a massive exotic cat breed. This one apparently weighed more than 40...
WKRC
It's almost time for Cherry Thing-a-Lings at Tri-State bakery
BATESVILLE, Ind. (WKRC) - It's almost that time of year again! Schmidt Bakery in Batesville is preparing to churn out its famous Cherry Thing-a-Lings. The once-a-year treat always falls on President's Day weekend. A Thing-a-Ling is a pastry with real cherries and always draws large crowds to the bakery. In...
WKRC
Local assembly seeking feedback on rehab project for park's historic pavilion
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local historic pavilion will not be demolished and instead will be restored. The pavilion in Owl's Nest Park was set to be torn down in June 2021. But work by the East Walnut Hills Assembly, the Evanston Community Council and the O'Bryonville Business Group saved it.
WKRC
Local baker with spina bifida expands cheesecake business
SILVERTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A young woman living with spina bifida is making a huge difference with her cheesecake business. When the open sign flashes on at Just Brew Coffee House in Silverton, guests will be able to pick up a cup of coffee and now one of Maggie's Marvelous Mini Cheesecakes.
WKRC
Amtrak routes connecting Cincinnati to Nashville, Chicago head to feds
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - New passenger rail routes connecting Cincinnati to Chicago, Cleveland and Nashville have been submitted to the Federal Railroad Administration, another step in significantly expanding the region’s anemic Amtrak offerings. Mayor Aftab Pureval signed a letter, along with nine other Ohio mayors, backing the establishment...
WKRC
New-to-market restaurant opens first of 4 Cincinnati locations
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A new-to-market restaurant with an extensive craft beer focus just opened its first Cincinnati-area location, with three more on the way. Cleveland-based Beerhead Bar & Eatery opened Jan. 18 at 5277 Kings Mills Road in Mason. Subscribers to the Cincinnati Business Courier. Cincinnati Business Courier...
WKRC
New plans for Mt. Adams-Cincinnati pedestrian bridge system announced
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) announced Friday that plans are in the works to replace a deteriorating pedestrian bridge system. The two separate bridges connect Van Meter Street in Mt. Adams to E. Court Street downtown. One crosses over I-71 and I-471. The other crosses over...
WKRC
Cincinnati Museum Center explains why Arrowhead Stadium is a misnomer
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - On Sunday, the Bengals will go into Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City to try to make football history. At the Cincinnati Museum Center, arrowheads are history. When people think about seeing something at the Cincinnati Museum Center, they think about Union terminal. But the point of this...
WKRC
Local extreme athlete, Olympic silver medalist, retires professionally
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WKRC) - A local extreme athlete says he is coming off the slopes, at least, professionally. Friday, Lawrenceburg native Nick Goepper announced his retirement from professional skiing. Goepper has competed on the international stage at the Olympics and the X Games for more than a decade. He won...
WKRC
Chef Aaron shares snack ideas for your AFC Championship game
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The countdown to kickoff is on for Sunday's big matchup between the Bengals and Kansas City. Kroger's Chef Aaron has ideas for a feast you can make for your watch party and keep you warm.
WKRC
Wendy's is bringing back a popular Frosty flavor
CINCINNATI (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - The restaurant chain Wendy's has announced its vanilla Frosty will return. Wendy's shortly replaced the vanilla Frosty with a peppermint flavor for the holiday season. The chocolate Frosty was first added to the Wendy's menu in 1969, while the vanilla was added in 2006.
