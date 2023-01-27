ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, OH

Police investigating apparent homicide in North Fairmount

NORTH FAIRMOUNT, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are investigating an apparent homicide in North Fairmount. Police received a call regarding a shooting on Pulte Street at approximately 5:20 p.m. There is currently no information regarding a victim. The investigation is ongoing.
Police looking for missing Wyoming woman

Police are looking for a missing woman from Wyoming. Kimberly Goddard, 62, said she was going for a walk but never returned. She was last seen at 223 W Seymour Avenue. She was wearing a black windbreaker and a pink shirt. Police said she may have her mother's white Jeep...
Two Cincinnati churches hit by vandalism, break-ins over last week

NORTHSIDE, Ohio (WKRC) – St. Boniface Roman Catholic Church has been on Chase Avenue for nearly 160 years and its doors have been there more than a century. But they are freshly sanded because they were defaced last week, and it is going to take a while before they get back to normal.
Police: Missing woman has been found safe

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police have found a woman who was reportedly missing Friday evening. Police were searching for a critical missing adult seen near Rookwood. Norwood Police say Mary E. Phelps, 86, was last seen leaving a Residence Inn by Marriott behind the Seasons 52 restaurant at 4:12 p.m. Phelps reportedly is diabetic and has memory issues.
Exotic cat sighting caught on camera in Oakley

OAKLEY, Ohio (WKRC) - A wild rescue was caught on camera in Oakley. The video was provided by Local 12 viewer Reid Faherty. The Cincinnati Animal CARE shelter tells us this is an F1 Savannah cat. They are a massive exotic cat breed. This one apparently weighed more than 40...
It's almost time for Cherry Thing-a-Lings at Tri-State bakery

BATESVILLE, Ind. (WKRC) - It's almost that time of year again! Schmidt Bakery in Batesville is preparing to churn out its famous Cherry Thing-a-Lings. The once-a-year treat always falls on President's Day weekend. A Thing-a-Ling is a pastry with real cherries and always draws large crowds to the bakery. In...
Local baker with spina bifida expands cheesecake business

SILVERTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A young woman living with spina bifida is making a huge difference with her cheesecake business. When the open sign flashes on at Just Brew Coffee House in Silverton, guests will be able to pick up a cup of coffee and now one of Maggie's Marvelous Mini Cheesecakes.
Amtrak routes connecting Cincinnati to Nashville, Chicago head to feds

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - New passenger rail routes connecting Cincinnati to Chicago, Cleveland and Nashville have been submitted to the Federal Railroad Administration, another step in significantly expanding the region’s anemic Amtrak offerings. Mayor Aftab Pureval signed a letter, along with nine other Ohio mayors, backing the establishment...
New-to-market restaurant opens first of 4 Cincinnati locations

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A new-to-market restaurant with an extensive craft beer focus just opened its first Cincinnati-area location, with three more on the way. Cleveland-based Beerhead Bar & Eatery opened Jan. 18 at 5277 Kings Mills Road in Mason. Subscribers to the Cincinnati Business Courier. Cincinnati Business Courier...
New plans for Mt. Adams-Cincinnati pedestrian bridge system announced

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) announced Friday that plans are in the works to replace a deteriorating pedestrian bridge system. The two separate bridges connect Van Meter Street in Mt. Adams to E. Court Street downtown. One crosses over I-71 and I-471. The other crosses over...
Cincinnati Museum Center explains why Arrowhead Stadium is a misnomer

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - On Sunday, the Bengals will go into Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City to try to make football history. At the Cincinnati Museum Center, arrowheads are history. When people think about seeing something at the Cincinnati Museum Center, they think about Union terminal. But the point of this...
Local extreme athlete, Olympic silver medalist, retires professionally

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WKRC) - A local extreme athlete says he is coming off the slopes, at least, professionally. Friday, Lawrenceburg native Nick Goepper announced his retirement from professional skiing. Goepper has competed on the international stage at the Olympics and the X Games for more than a decade. He won...
Wendy's is bringing back a popular Frosty flavor

CINCINNATI (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - The restaurant chain Wendy's has announced its vanilla Frosty will return. Wendy's shortly replaced the vanilla Frosty with a peppermint flavor for the holiday season. The chocolate Frosty was first added to the Wendy's menu in 1969, while the vanilla was added in 2006.
