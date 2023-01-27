ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy

LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
Why Bulls Trade Rumors With Coby White, Jae Crowder Need Tweaking

Why Coby White-Jae Crowder trade rumors need tweaking originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As the NBA trade deadline draws ever closer, Bulls fans continue to wonder whether the team will be big time sellers this year. There’s been talk of widespread interest in Alex Caruso, and speculation that the front office could move on from Nikola Vucevic since he’s set to become an unrestricted free agent after this season. On Sunday, a report from Matt Moore emerged that the Bulls have at least engaged in talks with the Suns for a swap of Coby White and Jae Crowder. But in his latest mailbag, NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson said the Bulls aren’t hot to move White.
Report: Velus Jones Jr. Plans to ‘Work His Tail Off' in Offseason

Report: Velus Jones Jr. ready for vigorous offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bears rookie receiver, Velus Jones Jr., spoke with Jacob Infante of the Windy City Gridiron recently to discuss his offseason plans. Amid a relatively unproductive rookie season with the Bears, he spoke about his mentality ahead...
Warren Sapp Says Bears Are Trading Justin Fields to Draft Bryce Young

Warren Sapp says Bears are trading Justin Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. How on earth would Warren Sapp know if the Chicago Bears are trading Justin Fields?. Who knows, but he went on a podcast and said that is all he is hearing about. The Bears want to trade Fields for picks and then use the No. 1 overall selection on Alabama's Bryce Young.
