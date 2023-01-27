ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Everything Flight Attendants Notice When You Board a Plane

Traveling by air is one of the most delicate experiences in the world; therefore, flight attendants work with all their senses in order to detect threats miles away. Because once the plane is in the air, no help is coming from anywhere. Once a passenger boards the plane, the flight stewards welcome you with all smiles, collect your bags, and direct you to your seat.
New York Post

I’m a flight attendant — here’s the sneaky reason we love turbulence

Turbulence can really shake things up — in a relaxing way — on a flight, according to the latest whistle-blowing plane crew member. Flight attendant Barbie — a k a Barbiebac.ok on TikTok — has revealed in a now-viral video that some of the crew actually love when a plane hits a bit of a bumpy ride. Barbie, who hails from Argentina but is currently based in Italy, revealed that the scary moments for passengers actually give the overtaxed workers a chance to, well, take a break. “Flight attendants love turbulence — because we can rest a little bit as we...
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

AA Flight Attendants Picket at Airports

Flight attendants for American Airlines (AA) picketed at airports across the country on Tuesday. Contract negotiations between American Airlines and the Association of Professional Flight Attendants (APFA), which represents more than 25,000 AA flight attendants, have been drawn out and contentious, with neither side willing to budge. The continued failure...
msn.com

Flight Attendant Spills Secrets of Air Travel Passengers Don't Know About

People who fly often are awesome sources for travel tips, especially for those who may not have as much experience on planes. But no matter how much you travel, there's no topping the knowledge that flight attendants carry around with them. When it's their job to know what flying is like — and they know the insider stuff that the general public doesn't — it's a given that they'd have the best advice.
The Independent

All flights in US grounded as planes turn back to airports, tracker shows

Planes in the US turned back to airports as all flights across the country were grounded due to a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) computer glitch on Wednesday, 11 January, tracker footage from Flightradar24 shows.In a Twitter post, the FAA said it was working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System.“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the statement read.Flight tracking website Flight Aware showed that over 400 flights were delayed within, into, or out of the country at 5.31 am ET (10:31am GMT).Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Air India passenger who peed on woman during flight was 'incoherent', says witnessTop Cuba spy Ana Belén Montes released after 20 years in US prisonBritish mother calls for change after six-year-old shoots teacher
Upworthy

Man fired for wanting a raise deletes thousands of hours of work, leaving boss in a fix

Workplaces can get toxic and unhealthy for employees pretty quickly. And in one such instance, an employee decided to ask for a raise in his wages after being given an immense amount of work on a daily basis. To his surprise, he was fired in a few hours. What he did next was unimaginable. A person on Reddit with the username u/This_Manner_ wrote that three years ago, he was working as a videographer doing social media content for a seven-figure company. He wrote, "I was paid roughly just better than minimum wage and was cranking out (at one point) 50 videos a day. I was freelancing and was on a loose contract. I was desperate for the money."
NBC News

Taxi and Uber drivers clash at Cancun airport

Taxi drivers in Cancun, Mexico, formed a blockade at the airport to protest the competing fares of ride-share apps. NBC’s Morgan Chesky explains that despite violence, officials say they are not shutting down the recently introduced use of Uber to the city. Jan. 27, 2023.
TravelPulse

Poor Performance by Airlines and FAA Impacting Travel Intent

Last year’s post-pandemic upsurge in domestic air travel may have reached its zenith, with major mishaps like Southwest Airlines’ holiday meltdown and the FAA’s recent nationwide system outage affecting consumers’ confidence when it comes to flying. With flight disruptions compounded by extreme and unpredictable weather around...
COLORADO STATE
Nick Davies

Tipping Etiquette for Your Next Uber Trip

To Tip or Not To Tip, that is the question!Photo byKenny Eliason - Unsplash. When it comes to tipping your Uber driver, opinions may vary. Some riders may feel that a tip is unnecessary, while others believe it's a polite way to show appreciation for exemplary service. Ultimately, whether or not you choose to tip your Uber driver is a personal decision, but it's critical to understand the customs and expectations surrounding tips in the ride-hailing industry.

