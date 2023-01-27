Read full article on original website
Everything Flight Attendants Notice When You Board a Plane
Traveling by air is one of the most delicate experiences in the world; therefore, flight attendants work with all their senses in order to detect threats miles away. Because once the plane is in the air, no help is coming from anywhere. Once a passenger boards the plane, the flight stewards welcome you with all smiles, collect your bags, and direct you to your seat.
I’m a flight attendant — here’s the sneaky reason we love turbulence
Turbulence can really shake things up — in a relaxing way — on a flight, according to the latest whistle-blowing plane crew member. Flight attendant Barbie — a k a Barbiebac.ok on TikTok — has revealed in a now-viral video that some of the crew actually love when a plane hits a bit of a bumpy ride. Barbie, who hails from Argentina but is currently based in Italy, revealed that the scary moments for passengers actually give the overtaxed workers a chance to, well, take a break. “Flight attendants love turbulence — because we can rest a little bit as we...
AA Flight Attendants Picket at Airports
Flight attendants for American Airlines (AA) picketed at airports across the country on Tuesday. Contract negotiations between American Airlines and the Association of Professional Flight Attendants (APFA), which represents more than 25,000 AA flight attendants, have been drawn out and contentious, with neither side willing to budge. The continued failure...
This U.S. airline is one of the safest low-cost airlines in the world and it has flights as low as $44 right now
JetBlue has been rated among the 20 safest low-cost airlines in the world. The ratings have been compiled by AirlineRatings.com. AirlineRatings.com is an airline safety and product review website which monitors more than 380 airlines.
A flight attendant explains why you should leave "one shoe" in a hotel safe
Due to the nature of their jobs, flight attendants are some of the most experienced travelers. They are used to staying in different hotels in different cities or places around the world.
Jeff Bezos' girlfriend Lauren Sánchez says Southwest rejected her as a flight attendant because of her weight
Jeff Bezos' girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, wasn't hired as a Southwest Airlines flight attendant after failing a mandatory weigh-in in 1989. She was 121 pounds but needed to be 115.
Delta Airlines Brings Back a Fancy Flight Perk You Probably Don't Know Exists
The perk, enjoyed by Delta's rich and famous clientele, will surely make flying better.
Flight Attendant Perfectly Nails What It's Like Watching Passengers Board
They really have seen it all.
Flight attendants reveal the free "hidden" amenities that passengers can get in economy class
Flying in economy class is the most affordable option but it can also be a tad bit uncomfortable. Seats are smaller, there is not much leg space, and meal and beverage service are usually limited.
Sha’Carri Richardson Removed From American Airlines Flight Following Conflict With Attendant
Sha’Carri Richardson was removed from an American Airlines flight following a conflict with a flight attendant. In video footage shared by the track and field star on social media, she explained her side of the story. “Tell me if I’ll be wrong to pursue legal actions against the airline,”...
Flight Attendant Spills Secrets of Air Travel Passengers Don't Know About
People who fly often are awesome sources for travel tips, especially for those who may not have as much experience on planes. But no matter how much you travel, there's no topping the knowledge that flight attendants carry around with them. When it's their job to know what flying is like — and they know the insider stuff that the general public doesn't — it's a given that they'd have the best advice.
I flew on a private jet to Miami and on Spirit Airlines back to New York. Here's how my $92 flight compared to a Bombardier Global 7500 which can cost $20,000 an hour to charter.
Unlike flying on a commercial airline, those on private jets do not have to clear security, battle crowded airports, or wait for their boarding zone.
All flights in US grounded as planes turn back to airports, tracker shows
Planes in the US turned back to airports as all flights across the country were grounded due to a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) computer glitch on Wednesday, 11 January, tracker footage from Flightradar24 shows.In a Twitter post, the FAA said it was working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System.“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the statement read.Flight tracking website Flight Aware showed that over 400 flights were delayed within, into, or out of the country at 5.31 am ET (10:31am GMT).Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Air India passenger who peed on woman during flight was 'incoherent', says witnessTop Cuba spy Ana Belén Montes released after 20 years in US prisonBritish mother calls for change after six-year-old shoots teacher
Lufthansa Flight Attendants Frustrated By Thread Bare Uniforms as New Supplies Run Low
Flight attendants at German flag carrier Lufthansa have been left irked and frustrated by a long-running delay in getting new and replacement uniform items. The airline is blaming the supply woes on the after-effects of the pandemic and the war in Ukraine. Some of the more popular items, including blazers,...
Man fired for wanting a raise deletes thousands of hours of work, leaving boss in a fix
Workplaces can get toxic and unhealthy for employees pretty quickly. And in one such instance, an employee decided to ask for a raise in his wages after being given an immense amount of work on a daily basis. To his surprise, he was fired in a few hours. What he did next was unimaginable. A person on Reddit with the username u/This_Manner_ wrote that three years ago, he was working as a videographer doing social media content for a seven-figure company. He wrote, "I was paid roughly just better than minimum wage and was cranking out (at one point) 50 videos a day. I was freelancing and was on a loose contract. I was desperate for the money."
Taxi and Uber drivers clash at Cancun airport
Taxi drivers in Cancun, Mexico, formed a blockade at the airport to protest the competing fares of ride-share apps. NBC’s Morgan Chesky explains that despite violence, officials say they are not shutting down the recently introduced use of Uber to the city. Jan. 27, 2023.
United Airlines is bringing back its beloved ice-cream sundae cart for business-class passengers on all long-haul international flights
The ice-cream sundae cart was a fan favorite with business-class flyers before it was discontinued during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Poor Performance by Airlines and FAA Impacting Travel Intent
Last year’s post-pandemic upsurge in domestic air travel may have reached its zenith, with major mishaps like Southwest Airlines’ holiday meltdown and the FAA’s recent nationwide system outage affecting consumers’ confidence when it comes to flying. With flight disruptions compounded by extreme and unpredictable weather around...
Tipping Etiquette for Your Next Uber Trip
To Tip or Not To Tip, that is the question!Photo byKenny Eliason - Unsplash. When it comes to tipping your Uber driver, opinions may vary. Some riders may feel that a tip is unnecessary, while others believe it's a polite way to show appreciation for exemplary service. Ultimately, whether or not you choose to tip your Uber driver is a personal decision, but it's critical to understand the customs and expectations surrounding tips in the ride-hailing industry.
The Deficient Union Defense Of American Airlines Pilots After JFK Incident
The union representing the American Airlines pilots implicated in the JFK runway incursion incident is trying to downplay pilot culpability through a narrative that defies all reasonableness. Union Tries To Defend American Airlines Pilots At Heart Of JFK Incident. Running interference through Ted Reed of Forbes, the Allied Pilots Association...
