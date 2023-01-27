ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazel Green, AL

Kait 8

Jan. 30: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. ICE STORM WARNINGS and WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES are now in effect for all of Region 8. We are waking up to cold air filtering into Region 8. Some of us are waking up with some fog and in area where temperatures are below freezing, we are watching for a little freezing fog.
JONESBORO, AR
NewsOne

Who Is Preston Hemphill And Why Hasn’t The White Cop In Tyre Nichols Bodycam Video Been Charged?

The white Memphis cop in the Tyre Nichols bodycam video heard hoping officers will "stomp his ass" is named "Detective Preston Hemphill," according to a new report. Only the Black cops have been fired, arrested and charged with murder. The post Who Is Preston Hemphill And Why Hasn’t The White Cop In Tyre Nichols Bodycam Video Been Charged? appeared first on NewsOne.
MEMPHIS, TN
KHBS

Gov. Sanders deploys AR National Guard to West Memphis

ROGERS, Ark. — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders authorized the Arkansas National Guard to serve as reinforcement in West Memphis. It came in the wake of Memphis police releasing body camera footage of the beating of Tyre Nichols and expected protests. In a tweet sent on Saturday and confirmed by...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Tyre Nichols GoFundMe page passes $1M

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The GoFundMe account setup for Tyre Nichols has passes over one million dollars in donations. The GoFundMe page was created on Jan. 28 and is on it’s way to making the goal of $1.2M. Donations poured in after the video footage showing the violent arrest was made public. Memphis City Councilman JB […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Cullman Tribune

Henderson wins award at Distinguished Young Women of Alabama event

CULLMAN, Ala. – Distinguished Young Women (DYW), formerly known as America’s Junior Miss, is a national nonprofit organization that provides scholarship opportunities to high school senior girls. The 2023 DYW of Alabama program was held last week in Montgomery, where 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Cullman County Ashton Henderson placed in the top five in the fitness category.   According to DYW of Cullman County Chairwoman Felicia Carden, the program is designed to provide young women with the opportunity and support needed to succeed before, during and after college.  “Participants can learn skills like interviewing, public speaking, self-confidence building and much more,” Carden...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WBBJ

Fire in Trenton claims one life

TRENTON, Tenn. —A fire claims the life of one person. According to local law enforcement, a house fire in Trenton on January 27 left one person dead. Trenton Fire Chief, Mike Estes says the fire department received a call to a structure fire with possible occupants inside around 9:45 pm on Friday night.
TRENTON, TN
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Theresa Ann Speakman

On Oct. 27, 1957, Jessie Mae and Claude Joe Morris welcomed the most precious little baby girl into the world. But, from the moment she was born, everyone knew she wasn’t a typical girl. She was perfect from day one. Theresa Ann Speakman grew up with her brothers, John and Bobby Morris, and spent much of their childhood traveling the world since their father, Joe, served in the Navy. Eventually, the family would settle in Cullman, where Theresa graduated from high school before starting her family. On May 25, 1977, Theresa gave birth to her first child, Jessica Holcombe. A few...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Daniel Joseph Pitts

Daniel Joseph Pitts, 71, of Cullman, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 at Princeton Medical Center. He was born May 30, 1951 in Cullman, Alabama. He is survived by his daughters, Yelonda (Heath) Massey and Kelly (Chris) Speegle; sister, Darlene (Randy) Pate; brothers, Carlton (Vicky) Pitts, Robert (Verna) Pitts and Jeff (Becky) Pitts; grandchildren, Jonathan (Kadijah) Pearson, Kendra (Jesse) Cummings, Emily (Connor) Patterson, Ryan Massey, Eli Massey, Shannon Jones, Ethan Yahn and Slayden Speegle; great-grandchildren, Aubree, Josiah, Sophia, Stella, Weston, Noah, Brentley and Niklaus and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert James Pitts and Velma Stapler Pitts; his wife, Barbara Pitts and brothers, Hubert Pitts and Ricky Pitts. The funeral service will be Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home; Pastor Richard Roberts will officiate. Interment will be in Fairview Methodist Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Decatur woman killed in Saturday evening crash

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening near EVa. According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Sharon Allen, 41, was a passenger who was killed when the Ford F-150 she was in left the road and struck multiple trees.
DECATUR, AL
actionnews5.com

Tipton County shooting leaves one injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A juvenile is injured after a shooting in Tipton County Saturday night. The shooting happened on the block of Sanford Road. Police were advised that the victims were targeted as they walked to their vehicle from the home. Multiple suspects began shooting from the roadway at and...
TIPTON COUNTY, TN
AL.com

Birmingham police condemn actions of Memphis officers in Tyre Nichols’ death

Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond on Friday extended condolences to the family of Tyre Nichols as police in Memphis prepared to release video of the deadly beating. Nichols, 29, died in Tennessee three days after a confrontation with Memphis police officers during a traffic stop on Jan. 7. Five police officers have been fired and charged with murder in Nichols’ death.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

