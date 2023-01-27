City Council: Take the initiative to show South Apopka the benefits of being a part of Apopka

Read full article on original website
Was Florida ever meant to be a citrus capital?JoAnn RyanFlorida State
Disney's Splash Mountain ride water selling for thousands on eBay and other stories from the Sunshine StateEmily ScarvieOrlando, FL
From Empty Streets and Orange Groves to an Urban CityD CentenoClermont, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
pizza resturants in OrlandoOscarOrlando, FL
theapopkavoice.com
The Apopka Voice: Unbiased reporting, commentary, and your comments are always welcome
Since our launch in 2015, The Apopka Voice has received hundreds of reader comments on our news site and Facebook page. We appreciate and welcome your thoughts and opinions, whether you agree with us or not. Please feel free to use our platforms to weigh in on any article or...
theapopkavoice.com
Lake Apopka on the rebound
Everyone loves a comeback story. Lake Apopka, one of the state’s largest lakes, has long been known for its degraded water quality and declining game fish population. Now, after over 40 years of restoration efforts by the St. Johns River Water Management District and our partners, the lake has reached another significant milestone on its way to recovery.
westorlandonews.com
New Seminole County Manager Announced
Seminole County Government announced that Darren Gray has been named as its next County Manager. Mr. Gray has more than 25 years of government experience, formerly serving as Lake County’s top executive, Clermont’s City Manager, and in Deputy Administrator roles in Orange and Osceola Counties. He has managed every aspect of government operations, including budget and finance, human resources, planning and development, communications, public policy, transportation, and recreation.
fox35orlando.com
Victim in deadly Casselberry shooting identified as Orlando club promoter
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A popular Orlando club promoter is being mourned after he was shot and killed in Seminole County. Casselberry Police say 31-year-old Dereck Cummings II was shot and killed near the Carrington Park Condominiums around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. Cummings, a club promoter, is more popularly...
WESH
'Can't breathe': Flagler County mulch fire continues to burn two months later, bringing smoke to homes
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Some residents in Flagler County are dealing with smoky backyards, still feeling the impact of a mulch fire that broke out in November 2022. County and state officials were up against a massive fire that started on Nov. 26, 2022, at 295 County Road 200 in Bunnell near Favoretta. The property belongs to Arrow Materials & Excavating, a company that collects brush to convert into mulch.
leesburg-news.com
Development would bring more than 300 new homes to Leesburg
A new development that would include more than 300 new homes is one step closer to reality in Leesburg. Leesburg city commissioners voted 4-0 last week to refer the Blue Cedar development to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity for comments and review. The 110-acre parcel is presently zoned as agriculture property and will be rezoned as a Planned Unit Development.
From Empty Streets and Orange Groves to an Urban City
I moved to Clermont in Lake county in 1999. Most of Hwy 27 was orange grove plantations and just a few neighborhoods. Driving south on Hwy 27 from State Road 50 was a pleasant ride. No stop lights, the speed limit was 65 mph and you could drive with your windows open and take in the fresh breeze of the fragrant orange blossom or the freshly mowed grass on an early morning drive. There were very few vehicles, too. Most of the vehicles you’d encounter were trucks. As long as you stayed out of their way, you were fine. There were only two lanes north and two lanes south, however, there was never any traffic buildup - unless there was an accident.
Developers tracking SunRail train into Polk including Lakeland
According to Lakeland Community and Economic Development Planning and Transportation Manager Chuck Barmby, area developers are asking a question that lots of Polk County residents are also asking. When will SunRail make it into Polk County?. “Every multi-family developer that wants to develop in downtown Lakeland, and I’m sure this...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando pastor sees progress in police-community relations
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando saw protestors in the streets after George Floyd’s death, in 2020. In response to the city's protests Orlando’s mayor and police chief announced a community trust and equity initiative. Orlando bishop Kelvin Cobaris has been involved in the work. "I commend them for being...
Lake County set to name station after firefighter who passed away
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Fire Department is honoring one of its own, with the naming of one of its stations on Monday. The Lake County Fire Department will name and dedicate Engine #21 in honor of Amos Roach. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
fox35orlando.com
Person detained after reported kidnapping in Orlando: Deputies
ORLANDO, Fla. - One person has been detained after fleeing from deputies who received a call about a possible kidnapping. Deputies said around 3:55 p.m., someone said they witnessed a man hit a woman and drag her into a white van near the 9800 block of International Drive. When deputies...
fox35orlando.com
Woman found dead in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead Saturday morning. Shortly after 9 a.m., officers received a call about the victim shortly at S. Terry Avenue and W. Central Boulevard. The circumstances leading to her death are unknown at this time. This is...
aroundosceola.com
State Road 417 and nearby road ramp closures; here's how to navigate them
Ramp and road closures associated with the State Road 417 capacity Improvements project are scheduled for next week, including on some you may use to head northbound into Orange County. Here are some details:. Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 30-31, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.: The northbound and southbound ramps...
allears.net
“Anything Can Change” — Leaders from Disney’s Reedy Creek District Comment on the Impending Dissolution
A huge part of Disney’s “normal” way of doing things in Orlando could be changing. For over 50 years, Disney has had the Reedy Creek Improvement District (RCID), a district that essentially allows them to have a great deal of control over the land on which they operate in Orlando (essentially acting like its own county government). But a bill signed into law by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (following Disney’s statement against the Florida Parental Rights in Education Bill) will dissolve the RCID in June of 2023. We’ve covered the Reedy Creek drama extensively, but now we’ve got some updates from those running the District itself.
westorlandonews.com
Free Energy Makeovers for Income-Eligible Residents in Volusia County
More than 1,700 income-eligible customers in Volusia County’s Orange City neighborhood will soon receive a jolt of positive energy from Duke Energy. Starting in February and lasting through April, the company will begin installing energy-efficient upgrades in homes. Through its innovative Neighborhood Energy Saver program, the company will give...
‘A truly remarkable alligator’: Gatorland icon Chester dies at 60
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An alligator that became part of the Gatorland family more than 20 years ago has died, the park recently announced. Chester the alligator died Dec. 7 as a result of an intestinal blockage, Gatorland said. The park estimated he was 60 years old. The massive...
WESH
Kissimmee residents displaced from Hurricane Ian pursuing legal action
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Director of public interest and litigation at Community Legal Services of Mid-Florida, Jeffrey Hussey, said they’ve been in touch with more than 100 Good Samaritan Village residents who were impacted or displaced after Hurricane Ian. “Some people are still distraught, some people are still,...
leesburg-news.com
Speeder traveling at 122 mph arrested in Leesburg after search of vehicle
A speeder traveling at 122 miles per hour was arrested in Leesburg after a search of his vehicle. A Lake County sheriff’s deputy was northbound on U.S. Hwy. 441 late Thursday night when he clocked a white Toyota traveling southbound at 122 mph. The deputy turned around with his emergency lights activated and pursued the speeder. Before the Toyota came to a stop near the intersection of U.S. Hwy.441 and County Road 473, the Toyota veered to the right and struck a guardrail in two different places.
Baby abandoned in the woods helped save her own life, Polk Sheriff says
Polk County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a baby crying outside early on Saturday, January 28. They found an abandoned newborn girl near Mulberry.
click orlando
1 arrested as deputies unravel shooting threat sent to Orlando furry convention
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Melbourne man’s booking on Thursday at the Orange County jail resulted from a short investigation of a shooting threat reported earlier this month to Megaplex, an upcoming furry fandom convention in Orlando, deputies said. Organizers reached out to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office...
