LA Tech Shows Improvement Over Two-Day Event in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Louisiana Tech men's and women's Track & Field team competed against the nation's best over two days in Lubbock, Texas, at Texas Tech Open over Friday and Saturday, posting five more PRs bringing their total to 33 for the indoor season through the first three meets.
Preview: LA Tech vs. Dillard, Missouri State
RUSTON – Louisiana Tech continues its five-match home stand on Saturday when they play a doubleheader against Dillard and Missouri State. Time: 11:30 a.m. CT (first match), 2 p.m. CT (second match) Location: LA Tech Tennis Complex (Ruston, La.) Stats: LATechSports.com/Stats. ABOUT LOUISIANA TECH (3-1) LA Tech has produced...
Cold Fourth Quarter Dooms Techsters
RUSTON, La. – Louisiana Tech women's basketball team fell to UTSA 66-63 at home Saturday afternoon despite leading a game-high 22 points from Keiunna Walker, who moved from No. 14 to No. 11 on the all-time scoring list. It was a hot start for both teams in the TAC,...
Preview: LA Tech vs. UTSA
RUSTON, La. – The Louisiana Tech women's basketball team completes a two-game home set this week with UTSA on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 1 p.m. on Karl Malone Court inside the Thomas Assembly Center. The game can be seen on CUSA.tv. In addition, live radio and live stats can be found on the LA Tech Athletics app.
Crawford, Williams Lead Bulldogs to 66-55 Win
SAN ANTONIO – The duo Isaiah Crawford and Cobe Williams accounted for over half of Louisiana Tech's scoring on Saturday, combining for 37 points to help lead the Bulldogs to a 66-55 victory over UTSA inside the Convocation Center. Not only did the tandem do the bulk of the...
