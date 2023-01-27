Read full article on original website
Deadly Murdaugh boat crash: Surviving son reaches settlement amid high-profile trial
A South Carolina judge has approved a settlement agreement between members of the Murdaugh family and the family of Mallory Beach, who died in a crash on the Murdaughs' boat.
Gruesome forensic report reveals Paul Murdaugh’s brain was blown out, mom Maggie was shot 5 times
Gruesome new details have emerged about the brutal murders of disgraced South Carolina legal scion Alex Murdaugh’s wife and son — including how the boy’s brain was blown out of his head. Murdaugh’s own legal team included graphic crime scene detail in a legal filing trying to get evidence thrown out before the once-powerful lawyer’s double murder trial starts on Monday. It included images from the dog kennels where Murdaugh said he found his wife, Maggie, and their 22-year-old son Paul after they were blasted to death on June 2, 2021. Maggie, 52, was found face down after being shot five times with...
Crucial clue emerges in Murdaugh family murders as docs reveal son sent Snapchat minutes before execution style killing
A SNAPCHAT video could be a key piece of evidence in the trial against a lawyer who is accused of killing his wife and son. Alex Murdaugh's son Paul sent the Snapchat to friends minutes before his father allegedly killed him execution-style, new court filings have revealed. Alex Murdaugh, a...
Prosecutors Believe Snapchat Video Paul Murdaugh Sent To Friends The Night Of His Murder Is 'Critical To The Case'
Alex Murdaugh’s son Paul sent a Snapchat video to several friends the night of his murder that prosecutors believe is “critical to the case.”. The new details emerged as jury selection began Monday for the high-profile murder trial against Alex, who has been accused of gunning down his wife Maggie, 52, and son Paul, 22, at the family’s Colleton County property on June 7, 2021.
Alex Murdaugh Witness List Shows One Name Scribbled In at the Bottom
Murdaugh, 54, appeared in court this week in Colleton County, South Carolina, after he was accused of fatally shooting his wife and son.
Cell Phone Video From Paul Murdaugh Places Alex Murdaugh At Murder Scene, Prosecutors Say
While prosecutors said evidence discovered at the crime scene points to Alex Murdaugh as the killer, his defense attorneys contend he was a "loving husband and doting father." As opening statements got underway Wednesday in the trial of Alex Murdaugh, prosecutors stressed the critical role cell phone data—including a video taken by Paul Murdaugh just minutes before his death—will play in laying out their theory of the case.
Alex Murdaugh grins in South Carolina court as jury selection kicks off in double-murder trial
Alleged killer lawyer Alex Murdaugh was all smug smiles in a South Carolina courtroom Monday as jury selection kicked off in his case, in which he is accused of murdering his wife and son to deflect attention from his financial crimes. The accused heinous double-murderer, 54, just couldn’t help himself, grinning broadly during the proceeding at the Colleton County Courthouse in Waterboro. The high-profile trial is slated to last three weeks, although finding a jury pool unfamiliar with the details of the case in the rural Low Country county is expected to be difficult and could drag out the proceeding longer. Murdaugh’s...
Alex Murdaugh tells story of farmhand claiming to kill Black Panthers in police interview on night of murders
Alex Murdaugh recounted a wild story about a farmhand claiming to “kill radical Black Panthers” when he was interviewed by law enforcement on the night of the double murder of his wife and son.During the second day of testimony at the legal scion’s murder trial on Friday, jurors were shown footage of Mr Murdaugh’s first police interview after he claimed to have found the victims shot dead on the family estate in Islandton, South Carolina. In the footage, Mr Murdaugh is asked by an officer if there is anyone he suspects could be responsible for gunning down his wife...
Snapchat video in Alex Murdaugh double-murder trial is the 'strongest evidence' for prosecution: Nancy Grace
Fox Nation host Nancy Grace addressed blood-spatter analysis in the Murdaugh double-murder trial, stressing the importance of technology within the grisly case.
TODAY.com
Horrific details uncovered in opening statements of South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh's murder trial
Prosecutors and defense attorneys laid out their opening arguments in the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh, a prominent South Carolina attorney who is accused of killing his wife and youngest son, with both sides describing a gruesome scene where the two were found dead. Creighton Waters, the state’s lead...
Alex Murdaugh implicates groundskeeper after murders, video shows
Alex Murdaugh implied a caretaker for his sprawling hunting estate could have been behind the murders of his wife, Maggie, and his son, Paul, in videotaped interview with investigators.
The horrifying true story behind Netflix's Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal
Netflix's Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal is set to be released next month, but what's the true story behind this shocking documentary?
This Bride’s Dream Wedding Was Upstaged by Bloody Murdaugh Trial
For more than a year, Ashlyn DeLong and her fiance, Josh, have been dreaming about their January wedding at the Walterboro Wildlife Center.DeLong said she booked the multi-purpose South Carolina event hall— which includes an outdoor amphitheater— last January. It was one of the couple’s “top venues,” and they wanted to ensure that their 205-person wedding had no major hiccups. But last week, the couple—who are to be wed next weekend—learned that across the street from their romantic venue, notorious South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh is being tried for the heinous murders of his wife and son.To make matters more...
