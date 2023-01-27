Read full article on original website
yoursportsedge.com
Rebels Fall to Paducah Tilghman
For the first time since mid-December the Todd County Central Rebels have dropped back-to-back games. The Rebels were upended by Paducah Tilghman 78-59 Saturday night in Elkton. The loss comes on the heels of a home district loss Friday night to Franklin-Simpson. The win was the fourth in a row...
yoursportsedge.com
Hoptown Girls’ Winning Run Ends at Grayson County
Playing some of their best basketball despite a shortened bench, the Hopkinsville girls’ basketball team rode a three-game win streak into a matchup at Grayson County on Saturday. However, the Lady Tigers were turned away 66-56 for the Lady Cougars’ sixth win in their last seven outings,. The...
yoursportsedge.com
Rebels’ Frustration Continues With Loss to Franklin-Simpson (w/PHOTOS)
The last time the Todd County Central boys’ basketball team tasted victory against Franklin-Simpson coincided with the Rebels’ last 13th-District title in the 2017-18 season. Todd Central was a 63-51 winner in that contest, but a 74-62 loss to the Wildcats on Friday marks the 14th-straight Rebels’ defeat in the series.
yoursportsedge.com
Webster’s Accuracy Too Much For Lady Wildcats to Overcome
Webster County led wire-to-wire and handed Trigg County a 63-43 loss Friday night at Wildcat Gym. The loss is the fifth straight for the Lady Wildcats – their longest such streak in two years. Webster scored the first five points of the game and led 10-3 just three minutes...
yoursportsedge.com
HIGHLIGHT REEL – UHA vs Owensboro Catholic
An epic game Friday night between University Heights and Owensboro Catholic in the quarterfinals of the All A Classic. The Aces would end up taking the win in 4 OTs, 61-60. Check out some of the action in this Highlight Reel.
yoursportsedge.com
Crittenden’s Taylor Guess Now 5th District’s All-Time Leading Scorer
Crittenden County senior Taylor Guess has now scored more points than anyone in the history of girls’ basketball in the 5th District. Guess had 16 points Saturday in the Lady Rockets’ 74-54 victory at Carlisle County. That pushed her past former Lyon County standout Saundra Oliver and into...
yoursportsedge.com
Murray Powers Past Lady Falcons
With only six players ready to go, the Fort Campbell Lady Falcons were facing an uphill battle from the start as they traveled to Murray Saturday. The Lady Tigers did not make it any easier. Murray’s defense limited Fort Campbell to just two first-quarter points and rolled to a 65-15...
yoursportsedge.com
Hoptown Hoppers Name Roberts GM for 2023
The Hoptown Hoppers summer collegiate baseball team has announced local businessman Danny Roberts as the team’s new general manager starting with the 2023 season. Roberts, vice-president of operations at BryMak & Associates, is a longtime Hoppers fan and the fourth GM in Hoppers’ franchise history. “Hoppers baseball is...
Murray Ledger & Times
Online obituaries Jan. 27, 2023
Dr. Charles Eugene “Gene” Cook of Murray, Kentucky, 76, died unexpectedly at his home Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. He was born May 6, 1946, in Oneida, Kentucky to Willard Eugene Cook and Rosetta Feichter Cook. Dr. Cook is perhaps best known for his service to the women of...
yoursportsedge.com
Chick-fil-A ‘Triple A’ – Fort Campbell Twins Jinny and Sunny Joo
The bond that identical twins share is a real thing – the result of a fertilized egg splitting into two, which gives them identical DNA. It’s a bond that Fort Campbell High School seniors Jinny and Sunny Joo share in the classroom, in the athletic arena, and in everyday life.
Argument leads to stabbing at Hopkinsville apartment, leaves one injured
A man was flown to a Middle Tennessee hospital after he was reportedly stabbed in a Kentucky apartment Friday morning.
WSMV
Missing Springfield man found safe in Kentucky
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A missing Springfield man has been found safe in Kentucky, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Sunday morning. The TBI said 80-year-old Ellis Albritton was located in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, and is safe. Albritton was reported missing on Saturday.
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Injured In Friday Night Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman that was injured in a wreck on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV driven by 64-year-old Alvin Mason, of Hopkinsville, was eastbound in front of the Copper Still when it collided with a westbound car driven by 66-year-old Nancy Martin. Martin was treated by Hopkinsville EMS and then transported to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Injured In Talbert Drive Stabbing
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after he was stabbed at an apartment on Talbert Drive in Hopkinsville Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 28-year-old Abayomi Cousins, of Hopkinsville, got into an argument with another man and the man allegedly stabbed him in the chest. Cousins was treated and transported to a waiting helicopter by Hopkinsville EMS and then flown to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.
KFVS12
2 Kentucky residents arrested for several drug charges
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man and woman from Kentucky were found with methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop. On January 29, Alyssa C. Barton, 29, from Hopkinsville, Ky. and Timothy N. Barry, 36, from Paducah, Ky., were stopped in a 2012 Chevrolet passenger car by a McCracken County deputy, who was assisted by Officer Hendrickson and his partner, a K-9 unit Joker.
wkdzradio.com
Injured Hopkinsville Firefighters Name Released
Authorities have released the name of a firefighter that was injured in a fire at a factory on Bill Bryan Boulevard in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Fire Department Spokesman Payton Rogers says they were called to Metalsa for a fire alarm and located a fire contained to a hot wax system.
kbsi23.com
KY Gov. Beshear announces more than $8.9 million for McCracken County
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced more than $8.9 million in awards for McCracken County to support Cleaner Water Program projects, tourism marketing, community development and local nonprofits on Friday. Gov. Beshear says McCracken County is a destination loved by Kentuckians and travelers alike and the...
WBKO
WKU alum to appear on “Wheel of Fortune”
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A former Western Kentucky University alum will be spinning the wheel and buying vowels from Pat Sajak and Vanna White on the hit television game show, Wheel of Fortune. Buddy Wren was born and raised in Oklahoma City but moved to Bowling Green to get...
14news.com
Muhlenberg Co. woman accused of adult abuse
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Muhlenberg County woman has been indicted on adult abuse charges. Officials with the attorney general’s office say 24-year old Madison Hill, of Central City, abused or neglected a vulnerable adult while working as a caretaker. Hill’s first court appearance is set for next week....
14news.com
Deputies: Man dies in camper fire in Hopkins Co.
EARLINGTON, Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies say a man is dead after a camper fire broke out in Hopkins County early Saturday morning. According to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, multiple agencies responded to a report of a structure fire on the 400 block of Fugate Avenue in Earlington at around 2:21 a.m.
