Topless woman enters North Dakota church, destroys statue of Jesus, police say

FARGO, N.D. — A North Dakota woman is accused of walking topless into a Catholic church and destroying a large statue of Jesus, authorities said.

Brittany Marie Reynolds, 35, was arrested Tuesday and charged with criminal mischief of more than $10,000, according to Cass County online booking and court records.

According to the Fargo Police Department, officers received a call at about 6:30 p.m. CST about a topless female damaging property at St. Mary’s Cathedral in downtown Fargo, KVLY-TV reported.

Officers arriving at the scene saw a woman running across the street from the church and were able to detain her, according to the television station.

According to court records, Reynolds was not wearing a shirt, bra or shoes.

Police questioning Reynolds said she was unable to answer “basic questions” and appeared to be under the influence of narcotics, KVLY reported.

Surveillance video provided by Rev. Riley Durkin shows Reynolds entering the church and allegedly knocking over a potted plant, according to the television station.

Police said that the video allegedly showed Reynolds approach a large statue of Jesus on a wall, according to court records. The statue was ripped from the wall and smashed on the floor, according to the video.

Reynolds can be seen leaving the church moments later, KVLY reported.

Church officials were unsure of the statue’s value but said a similar piece was found online for $11,500, according to the television station.

Reynolds is scheduled to appear in court on March 1, online records show.

