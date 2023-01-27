Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Osman ties career high with 29 points, Cavs rout Clippers
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cedi Osman tied his career high with 29 points and matched the franchise record by making all seven of his 3-pointers as the Cleveland Cavaliers built a 40-point lead on their way to a 122-99 rout of the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night. All-Star starter...
Citrus County Chronicle
Aho extends scoring streak, Hurricanes beat Bruins 4-1
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sebastian Aho scored a goal for the fourth straight game and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Boston Bruins 4-1 on Sunday in a matchup of the teams with the two best records in the NHL. Paul Stastny Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal also scored as...
Citrus County Chronicle
Rozier, Washington help Hornets rally past Heat 122-117
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 31 points, P.J. Washington had 27 and the Charlotte Hornets stopped Miami's three-game win streak with a 122-117 victory over the Heat on Sunday. LaMelo Ball scored 13 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter as Charlotte improved to 7-16 at...
Citrus County Chronicle
Antetokounmpo scores 50 for Bucks; Pelicans lose 8th in row
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo says he wants to keep producing outstanding performances that he can show his kids one day when they're old enough to appreciate them. The two-time MVP added one more to the list Sunday night.
Citrus County Chronicle
Referees' union says James was fouled on controversial play
The National Basketball Referees Association said Sunday that LeBron James was fouled on the last play of regulation in the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Boston Celtics. The NBA office also confirmed for the second time that a foul should have been called.
Citrus County Chronicle
Oilers head into All-Star break with win over Blackhawks
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Tyson Barrie scored twice, Connor McDavid had his NHL-best 41st goal and the Edmonton Oilers headed into their All-Star break with a 7-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night. McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman each had a goal and two assists, and...
Citrus County Chronicle
Shiffrin must wait for record win 86 but takes slalom title
SPINDLERUV MLYN, Czech Republic (AP) — A shake of the head, lips pouting... but then all smiles. Mikaela Shiffrin was quick to take the positives after realizing she had to wait for at least five more weeks before tying the World Cup record for most career wins with victory No. 86.
Citrus County Chronicle
Zegras scores in OT, Ducks beat Coyotes for 3rd win a row
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Trevor Zegras scored at 3:34 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Arizona Coyotes 2-1 on Saturday night for their first three-game winning streak of the season. John Klingberg stole the puck from Matias Maccelli in the offensive zone and found Zegras in the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Chargers' Herbert has surgery on non-throwing shoulder
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert had surgery on his non-throwing shoulder last week. However he is expected to be ready for the offseason program in the spring.
Citrus County Chronicle
Bayern Munich winless in 2023 and searching for answers
BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich hasn’t won a game yet this year. The Bavarian powerhouse has seen its Bundesliga lead shrink from four points before the World Cup to just one since the league’s return.
Citrus County Chronicle
Wennberg scores against former team, Kraken top Blue Jackets
SEATTLE (AP) — Alex Wennberg scored midway through the second period against his former team to help the Seattle Kraken beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 on Saturday night. Wennberg, who was drafted by the Blue Jackets in the first round in 2013, had his 10th goal of the season in his 600th career game.
Citrus County Chronicle
AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:57 p.m. EST
Analysis: Novak Djokovic clearly not done dominating tennis. MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic clearly is not done dominating his sport. He says so. His coach says so. And also making that clear were his performances throughout a draining run to a record-extending 10th Australian Open championship and record-tying 22nd Grand Slam title that culminated with a straight-set victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final at Melbourne Park. And Djokovic will return to No. 1 in the ATP rankings on Monday. He says he can't be sure how much longer he will play. But he is sure that he is motivated to keep winning the biggest trophies in tennis.
