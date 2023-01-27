Read full article on original website
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
City Six Months Behind Schedule for New Street Vendor Permits
The city is more than half a year late on rolling out hundreds of new street vending permits, leaving the sidewalk food sellers in limbo as cops and inspectors have scaled up enforcement. In July, the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene was supposed to start issuing 445 new permits...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Attorney General James Says Harlem Truck Depot May Violate State Law
They’re pulling out all the stops for this truck stop. New York’s top prosecutor on Wednesday told a developer who built a controversial truck depot in Harlem where there could have instead been affordable housing that she may order it shut down because the dozens of new trucks bring more pollution to a low-income community of color that’s already suffered many other environmental injustices.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Streetfilms: The Definitive Movie on How DOT Created the Best Public Space of 2022
In his State of the City address on Thursday, Mayor Adams talked about creating the next generation of great public spaces. Fortunately, his own Department of Transportation has a perfect example it can point to. Both Streetsblog and Streetfilms have covered the transformation of 34th Avenue in Queens from a...
