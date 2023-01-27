ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
City Six Months Behind Schedule for New Street Vendor Permits

The city is more than half a year late on rolling out hundreds of new street vending permits, leaving the sidewalk food sellers in limbo as cops and inspectors have scaled up enforcement. In July, the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene was supposed to start issuing 445 new permits...
Attorney General James Says Harlem Truck Depot May Violate State Law

They’re pulling out all the stops for this truck stop. New York’s top prosecutor on Wednesday told a developer who built a controversial truck depot in Harlem where there could have instead been affordable housing that she may order it shut down because the dozens of new trucks bring more pollution to a low-income community of color that’s already suffered many other environmental injustices.
