Could’ve been one of the seven natural wonders of the world. Vietnam’s Son Doong Cave hasn’t been on the tourist map for long. A local farmer discovered it in 1991, but it wasn’t until 2009 that it was explored and mapped. Son Doong Cave is by far the largest cave on Earth. Its total volume is an astonishing 1.35 billion cubic feet. It boasts an underground jungle with a river flowing through it. The cave’s largest cavern is so spacious that clouds regularly form inside the cave, resulting in an independent underground weather system.

3 DAYS AGO