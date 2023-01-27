Read full article on original website
datafloq.com
China’s JD.com to shut e-commerce sites in Indonesia, Thailand
JAKARTA/BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s JD.com is to close its e-commerce services in Indonesia and Thailand, retreating from Southeast Asia after a bruising year for China’s retail and technology sectors. JD.com will end its services in Thailand from March 3 and in Indonesia from the end of the same month,...
Uganda begins oil drilling, hopes for production by 2025
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Oil drilling has begun in a Chinese-operated field in Uganda and the East African country expects to start production by 2025, an official said Tuesday. The spokesman for Uganda’s ministry of energy and mineral development, Solomon Muyita, said the beginning of drilling at the Kingfisher...
constructiontechnology.media
Construction of Thailand’s $8.8bn airport city to take off
Thailand will start construction of its 290-million baht (US$8.8 billion) U-Tapao aviation city this year, according to Reuters. A government spokesman has confirmed that the project will begin early in 2023. It involves turning the Vietnam-war-era U-Tapao airport into the third main international airport in the country. U-Tapao will link...
Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba who disappeared from public view in 2020, appears to resurface in Thailand as he prepares to give up control of his company
The Bangkok restaurant Jay Fai posted a picture of the elusive billionaire on Instagram just hours before he ceded control of the company he founded.
CNBC
'China cannot be out, China must be in': France says it's diverging with Washington on Beijing ties
The United States has taken a confrontational approach with China particularly when it comes to the technology sector. The European Union, however, has looked at striking a balance between its political friendship with the U.S. and its economic ties with China. DAVOS, Switzerland — The European Union does not see...
Phys.org
China: The rise of Gen Z will have massive consequences for business and politics
As China prepares to celebrate new year on January 22, luxury brands are gearing up for the year of the rabbit with an array of luxury rabbit-themed goods: a £29,000 gold and diamond-encrusted rabbit watch by Dior, perhaps, or an £850 floppy-eared hat from Burberry. Japanese streetwear brand Ambush has reportedly sold out of its £380 pink bunny balaclavas.
‘Don’t go home’: Health officials urge China’s billions of travelers to avoid visiting their elderly parents during Chinese New Year
China's transit system is expected to carry over 2 billion passengers over the Chinese New Year holiday period.
Phys.org
Viewpoint: Japan is paying families 1 million yen to move to the countryside, but it won't make Tokyo any smaller
The Japanese government has announced a fresh round of incentives for people to move out of the Tokyo region. From April 2023, families seeking a new life in greener pastures will receive JPY1 million (£6,380), per child. This represents an increase of JPY700,000 on previous such payments. Once the...
After spending time in Japan and briefly appearing in Thailand, Jack Ma's now resurfaced in Hong Kong, where he's reportedly meeting with finance execs
The elusive billionaire founder of Alibaba had disappeared from public view in 2020 criticizing China's financial-regulation system.
Elon Musk says his biggest Tesla competition will be a Chinese automaker: ‘They work the smartest’
Chinese electric vehicle companies are racing ahead on every front, and they may be the biggest threat to Tesla's dominance.
China and Russia Are Bringing Their Growing Military Cooperation to Africa
Top Russian diplomat Lavrov said U.S. officials think "only they can conduct exercises around the world," as he defended joint Russia-China-South Africa drills.
China's first African debt rodeo is playing out in Zambia
Lusaka, Zambia — The first test for African debt restructuring in a post-COVID world is playing out in Zambia, a land-locked country bigger than Texas, rich in copper and loaded with Chinese debt — and so poor that most of its population lives on less than $2 dollars a day.
Retiring in Mexico Advantages
Retiring in Mexico has become an increasingly popular option for Americans in recent years. The country offers a lower cost of living, beautiful weather, and a rich culture that is appealing to retirees.
Africa should not be arena for international competition, says Chinese foreign minister
ADDIS ABABA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Africa should not be an arena for competition between world powers, China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Wednesday, opening a new headquarters for a pan-African health body at the start of five-country Africa tour.
americanmilitarynews.com
2008-style housing crash expected in 4 cities, top US investment bank says: Report
Goldman Sachs, one of the leading global investment banks, is reportedly predicting the housing market could bottom out in four cities in 2023, seeing prices fall at a by percentages not seen since the 2008 recession. According to a note to clients earlier this month, obtained by the New York...
BBC
Industrial espionage: How China sneaks out America's technology secrets
It was an innocuous-looking photograph that turned out to be the downfall of Zheng Xiaoqing, a former employee with energy conglomerate General Electric Power. According to a Department of Justice (DOJ) indictment, the US citizen hid confidential files stolen from his employers in the binary code of a digital photograph of a sunset, which Mr Zheng then mailed to himself.
kalkinemedia.com
Japan, Netherlands to join U.S. in restricting chip equipment exports to China-Bloomberg
TOKYO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Japan and the Netherlands will soon agree to join the United States in restricting exports of semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China, Bloomberg News reported. Talks between the countries will conclude as early as Friday, with the Netherlands restricting ASML Holding NV from selling machines to...
The Vietnamese Cave So Large It Has Its Own Weather
Could’ve been one of the seven natural wonders of the world. Vietnam’s Son Doong Cave hasn’t been on the tourist map for long. A local farmer discovered it in 1991, but it wasn’t until 2009 that it was explored and mapped. Son Doong Cave is by far the largest cave on Earth. Its total volume is an astonishing 1.35 billion cubic feet. It boasts an underground jungle with a river flowing through it. The cave’s largest cavern is so spacious that clouds regularly form inside the cave, resulting in an independent underground weather system.
France 24
Chinese travellers outraged after being identified with yellow badges at South Korean airport
Images showing Chinese tourists wearing yellow badges around their necks as they arrive in South Korea have elicited outrage online, among widespread accusations of discrimination related to Covid-19 travel restrictions. The yellow badges, however, are not a new protocol at Incheon Airport. As China experiences a surge in Covid-19 cases,...
cxmtoday.com
Alorica Expands into Egypt and Poland
For Alorica, a customer experience outsource platform, Africa and Europe are key regions from strategic point of view for offering culturally and linguistically relevant support to well-established and emerging businesses worldwide. Alorica, a provider of customer experience outsourcing, is expanding operations in Cairo, Egypt and Lódz, Poland. Globally, the...
