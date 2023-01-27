ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

datafloq.com

China’s JD.com to shut e-commerce sites in Indonesia, Thailand

JAKARTA/BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s JD.com is to close its e-commerce services in Indonesia and Thailand, retreating from Southeast Asia after a bruising year for China’s retail and technology sectors. JD.com will end its services in Thailand from March 3 and in Indonesia from the end of the same month,...
The Associated Press

Uganda begins oil drilling, hopes for production by 2025

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Oil drilling has begun in a Chinese-operated field in Uganda and the East African country expects to start production by 2025, an official said Tuesday. The spokesman for Uganda’s ministry of energy and mineral development, Solomon Muyita, said the beginning of drilling at the Kingfisher...
constructiontechnology.media

Construction of Thailand’s $8.8bn airport city to take off

Thailand will start construction of its 290-million baht (US$8.8 billion) U-Tapao aviation city this year, according to Reuters. A government spokesman has confirmed that the project will begin early in 2023. It involves turning the Vietnam-war-era U-Tapao airport into the third main international airport in the country. U-Tapao will link...
Phys.org

China: The rise of Gen Z will have massive consequences for business and politics

As China prepares to celebrate new year on January 22, luxury brands are gearing up for the year of the rabbit with an array of luxury rabbit-themed goods: a £29,000 gold and diamond-encrusted rabbit watch by Dior, perhaps, or an £850 floppy-eared hat from Burberry. Japanese streetwear brand Ambush has reportedly sold out of its £380 pink bunny balaclavas.
Axios

China's first African debt rodeo is playing out in Zambia

Lusaka, Zambia — The first test for African debt restructuring in a post-COVID world is playing out in Zambia, a land-locked country bigger than Texas, rich in copper and loaded with Chinese debt — and so poor that most of its population lives on less than $2 dollars a day.
TEXAS STATE
malta

Retiring in Mexico Advantages

Retiring in Mexico has become an increasingly popular option for Americans in recent years. The country offers a lower cost of living, beautiful weather, and a rich culture that is appealing to retirees.
BBC

Industrial espionage: How China sneaks out America's technology secrets

It was an innocuous-looking photograph that turned out to be the downfall of Zheng Xiaoqing, a former employee with energy conglomerate General Electric Power. According to a Department of Justice (DOJ) indictment, the US citizen hid confidential files stolen from his employers in the binary code of a digital photograph of a sunset, which Mr Zheng then mailed to himself.
WASHINGTON STATE
George J. Ziogas

The Vietnamese Cave So Large It Has Its Own Weather

Could’ve been one of the seven natural wonders of the world. Vietnam’s Son Doong Cave hasn’t been on the tourist map for long. A local farmer discovered it in 1991, but it wasn’t until 2009 that it was explored and mapped. Son Doong Cave is by far the largest cave on Earth. Its total volume is an astonishing 1.35 billion cubic feet. It boasts an underground jungle with a river flowing through it. The cave’s largest cavern is so spacious that clouds regularly form inside the cave, resulting in an independent underground weather system.
cxmtoday.com

Alorica Expands into Egypt and Poland

For Alorica, a customer experience outsource platform, Africa and Europe are key regions from strategic point of view for offering culturally and linguistically relevant support to well-established and emerging businesses worldwide. Alorica, a provider of customer experience outsourcing, is expanding operations in Cairo, Egypt and Lódz, Poland. Globally, the...

