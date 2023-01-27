Read full article on original website
Kent State flashes skill, downs Western Michigan in lopsided affair
KENT, Ohio — The Western Michigan women's basketball team suffered a loss on the road this afternoon to the Golden Flashes of Kent State by a final score of. Junior guard Hannah Spitzley led the Broncos in scoring with 12 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the field while adding four boards. Freshman guard, Alli Carlson, and redshirt sophomore, Lauren Audino, registered six points each. While the Broncos found open looks, they struggled to find a shooting stride, going 15-for-55 from the field.
WMU hockey team beats Omaha, wins 7th straight
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Western Michigan hockey team continued its winning streak while ending Omaha's, as the Broncos collected a 6-1 victory Friday night inside Lawson Arena. The win extended WMU's winning streak to seven games and ended the Mavericks' five-game streak. The Broncos came out of the gates...
West Michigan Whitecaps annual Fan Food Submission returns to LMCU Ballpark
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Calling all West Michigan Whitecaps fans, the Fan Food Submission has returned to LMCU Ballpark for its fourteenth year!. Fans are asked to submit their ideas of new food items they would like to see on the menu at LMCU Ballpark, according to the West Michigan Whitecaps.
WWMT Resolves Technical Difficulties
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — WWMT has resolved technical difficulties which prohibited transmission Saturday night to Dish and Direct TV subscribers, and to antenna users. The News Channel 3 engineering team has learned of an internet outage in the Middleville area which impacted our ability to get our signal to the transmitter.
Edwardsburg man killed in early Sunday crash
CASS COUNTY, Mich. — An Edwardsburg man dies in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. CLOSINGS: Churches cancelling services due to Sunday morning weather conditions. 19-year-old Gage Strawderman of Edwardsburg, Michigan, was heading eastbound on US-12 when he ran off the road,...
Runner finds massive illegal dump site in Kalamazoo park
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A massive dump site was under investigation by police in Kalamazoo Sunday. Fraud: Entity pretending to be contractor employed for Kalamazoo, officials issue fraud alert. Andy Boris told News Channel 3 he was running along a path in Spring Valley Park, when he and a friend...
Traditional Archery Expo to feature nation's top traditional bowyers, craftsmen & more
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Traditional Archery Expo is scheduled to take place Friday through Sunday, according to the Kalamazoo County Government. The event at the Kalamazoo County Expo Center is to feature the nation's top traditional bowyers, dealers, and traditional craftsmen. Those who attend can try out new bows...
Arby's employees outrage, multiple fires at Lucky Girl, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. West Michigan snowed in: Remembering the blizzards of '67 and '78. 44 years ago to the day, West Michigan was just beginning to dig itself out from one of the worst blizzards to ever hit the region.
Last weekend in January brings another round of accumulating snow
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — After what has been one of the warmest and least snowy Januarys on record, it seems the month is trying to make up for lost time with more accumulating snow possible in the weekend ahead. Following a light accumulation Friday evening, another round of accumulating snow...
Go Red celebration back in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo community is gearing up for the Go Red for Women luncheon, an event aimed at educating women on cardiovascular health. “So, go red is really a way of life, right? You hear the words go red and think, this is my opportunity to be empowered." Erin Visscher, the 2023 Go Red Kalamazoo chairwoman, said.
Local officials issue statement on Tyre Nichols' death
WEST MICHIGAN — The Memphis Police Department released footage on Friday in the brutal beating of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, stemming back from a traffic stop on Jan. 7. Nationwide, law enforcement agencies have responded to the footage of the traffic stop that lead up to the death of Tyre Nichols, who died days after the assault.
"If I could kill more I would," Portage hunter heads to trial on deer poaching charges
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Scott Meisterheim admits he's not the most ethical hunter. "I don't care, I am addicted to the venison," Meisterheim, 55, told a Michigan Department of Natural Resources officer investigating several tips about deer hunting violations in Kalamazoo County. Student discipline controversy: Paw Paw Public Schools apologizes...
Woman traveling with husband dies in snowmobile crash
SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A woman from the Charlotte, Michigan-area died in a snowmobile crash on Thursday, according to Michigan State Police. At 2:45 p.m., MSP troopers with the Manistique and Gladstone posts received a call of a snowmobile crash in which a woman struck a tree on Trail 413 near Camp 7 Road in Schoolcraft County.
Slippery road conditions lead to two-car crash in Ottawa County
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two people were taken to a local hospital Friday after a two-car crash in Georgetown Township. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a crash on Baldwin Street near Lamplight Drive around 7:21 p.m. Slushy roads caused a 20-year-old Hudsonville man was...
Entity pretending to be contractor employed for Kalamazoo, officials issue fraud alert
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo issued a fraud alert Friday. An entity pretending to be iParametrics, a contractor employed by the city, is soliciting local businesses for grant work with an up-front retainer, according to city officials. Voice your opinion: Public invited to provide input on Palisades...
WATCH: Paddleboarder takes to the waves in South Haven in January
A paddleboarder endured the cold and took to the waves at South Haven's North Beach on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (Jeff Clark/WWMT)
Kalamazoo County law enforcement leaders release statement on the death of Tyre Nichols
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office released a "Statement to our Community on the Death of Tyre Nichols," on Friday around 5 p.m. Video of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols’ violent arrest that happened in Memphis, Tenn. was released Friday at 7 p.m. 'Horrific': video of Tyre...
Head-on crash kills Jenison man in Barry County
RUTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three vehicles were involved in a deadly crash which killed a Jenison man Friday, according to the Barry County Sheriff's Office. A pickup truck driving east on M-37 crossed the center line and hit a van head-on near Whitmore Road just after 1 p.m., investigators said.
Portage Department of Public Safety to host free car seat safety check
PORTAGE, Mich. — The Portage Department of Public Safety has teamed up with Safe Kids Kalamazoo County to host a free car seat safety check on Feb. 2. Parents and caregivers who attend can learn about the proper used of child restraint systems from certified child passenger safety technicians from the Portage Department of Public Safety, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, Comstock Fire Department, and the Oshtemo Fire Department, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety.
Man and woman found dead in suspected murder-suicide in Van Buren County
Van Buren County, Mich. — A man and a woman were found dead inside a home near Decatur on January 27, an apparent murder-suicide, according to Michigan State Police. Detectives from the Paw Paw post report the man and woman both suffered gunshot wounds. They were discovered Friday night...
