Kalamazoo, MI

WWMT

Kent State flashes skill, downs Western Michigan in lopsided affair

KENT, Ohio — The Western Michigan women's basketball team suffered a loss on the road this afternoon to the Golden Flashes of Kent State by a final score of. Junior guard Hannah Spitzley led the Broncos in scoring with 12 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the field while adding four boards. Freshman guard, Alli Carlson, and redshirt sophomore, Lauren Audino, registered six points each. While the Broncos found open looks, they struggled to find a shooting stride, going 15-for-55 from the field.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

WMU hockey team beats Omaha, wins 7th straight

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Western Michigan hockey team continued its winning streak while ending Omaha's, as the Broncos collected a 6-1 victory Friday night inside Lawson Arena. The win extended WMU's winning streak to seven games and ended the Mavericks' five-game streak. The Broncos came out of the gates...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

WWMT Resolves Technical Difficulties

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — WWMT has resolved technical difficulties which prohibited transmission Saturday night to Dish and Direct TV subscribers, and to antenna users. The News Channel 3 engineering team has learned of an internet outage in the Middleville area which impacted our ability to get our signal to the transmitter.
MIDDLEVILLE, MI
WWMT

Edwardsburg man killed in early Sunday crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — An Edwardsburg man dies in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. CLOSINGS: Churches cancelling services due to Sunday morning weather conditions. 19-year-old Gage Strawderman of Edwardsburg, Michigan, was heading eastbound on US-12 when he ran off the road,...
EDWARDSBURG, MI
WWMT

Runner finds massive illegal dump site in Kalamazoo park

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A massive dump site was under investigation by police in Kalamazoo Sunday. Fraud: Entity pretending to be contractor employed for Kalamazoo, officials issue fraud alert. Andy Boris told News Channel 3 he was running along a path in Spring Valley Park, when he and a friend...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Go Red celebration back in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo community is gearing up for the Go Red for Women luncheon, an event aimed at educating women on cardiovascular health. “So, go red is really a way of life, right? You hear the words go red and think, this is my opportunity to be empowered." Erin Visscher, the 2023 Go Red Kalamazoo chairwoman, said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Local officials issue statement on Tyre Nichols' death

WEST MICHIGAN — The Memphis Police Department released footage on Friday in the brutal beating of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, stemming back from a traffic stop on Jan. 7. Nationwide, law enforcement agencies have responded to the footage of the traffic stop that lead up to the death of Tyre Nichols, who died days after the assault.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Woman traveling with husband dies in snowmobile crash

SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A woman from the Charlotte, Michigan-area died in a snowmobile crash on Thursday, according to Michigan State Police. At 2:45 p.m., MSP troopers with the Manistique and Gladstone posts received a call of a snowmobile crash in which a woman struck a tree on Trail 413 near Camp 7 Road in Schoolcraft County.
SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Slippery road conditions lead to two-car crash in Ottawa County

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two people were taken to a local hospital Friday after a two-car crash in Georgetown Township. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a crash on Baldwin Street near Lamplight Drive around 7:21 p.m. Slushy roads caused a 20-year-old Hudsonville man was...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Head-on crash kills Jenison man in Barry County

RUTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three vehicles were involved in a deadly crash which killed a Jenison man Friday, according to the Barry County Sheriff's Office. A pickup truck driving east on M-37 crossed the center line and hit a van head-on near Whitmore Road just after 1 p.m., investigators said.
BARRY COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Portage Department of Public Safety to host free car seat safety check

PORTAGE, Mich. — The Portage Department of Public Safety has teamed up with Safe Kids Kalamazoo County to host a free car seat safety check on Feb. 2. Parents and caregivers who attend can learn about the proper used of child restraint systems from certified child passenger safety technicians from the Portage Department of Public Safety, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, Comstock Fire Department, and the Oshtemo Fire Department, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety.
PORTAGE, MI

