The Independent

Concerns mount as ChatGPT passes MBA exam given by Wharton professor

OpenAI’s artificial intelligence chatbot has passed the final exam of an MBA programme designed for Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, according to a new study.Professor Christian Terwiesch, who authored the study, noted that educators should be concerned that their students might be cheating on homework assignments and final exams using such AI chatbots.The yet-to-be peer-reviewed research found AI chatbot GPT-3 did an “amazing job at basic operations management and process analysis questions including those that are based on case studies”.GPT-3 – an older version of the ChatGPT bot that has gained prominence – scored somewhere between a B- and B on...
Yale Daily News

YCC holds referendum on Yale Corp democratization

In the early hours of Monday morning, banners appeared across campus in support of a Yale College Council referendum calling for the democratization of the Yale Corporation’s elections process. The banners, which read “Democratize Yale Corp. Vote Yes,” were placed at Payne Whitney Gymnasium, Phelps Hall and on a...
Yale Daily News

Union Yes: Local 33’s three-decade road to recognition

With the support of 91 percent of graduate and professional student workers, Local 33 has won recognition as a union from Yale after 33 years of activism. Seven organizers spanning the union’s complete history spoke to the News about the decades of strikes, demonstrations, lobbying and organizing that paved the way for this year’s victory.
Tracy Stengel

Career Experts Evaluate the Worth of Several College Degrees

One of the most important decisions a high school graduate pursuing a college degree can make is deciding their major. College is an investment in their future, but it can come at a hefty price. Students in the United States attending a public 4-year in-state institution and living on campus pay an average of $25,707 per year or $102,828 over 4 years. The price tag rises considerably for students attending out-of-state or private universities. It makes sense to choose your major carefully.
MedicalXpress

Tracking down fake medicine makers using modern forensic DNA methods

Criminals selling falsified medicines to profit from deceiving vulnerable malaria sufferers, especially in Asia, Africa and Latin America, could more easily be brought to justice as international forensic experts work on new DNA tracking techniques. In-depth forensic DNA analysis led by Flinders University and experts from the Lao-Oxford-Mahosot Hospital-Wellcome Trust...
Yale Daily News

Laurie Santos launches new course aimed at teen well-being

Professor Laurie Santos has revamped her popular “The Science of Well-Being” Coursera class in response to rising anxiety and depression rates within the teenage demographic. The new course, which debuted earlier this month, has already garnered thousands of views. Santos hones in on teen-specific problems such as intrafamilial...
Yale Daily News

Yale experts explain ChatGPT

In November 2022, OpenAI, a San Francisco-based startup that works closely with Microsoft, launched their new AI chat bot, ChatGPT. As of today, ChatGPT has been used by over 500 million people worldwide. GPT stands for “generative pre-training transformer” which is a coding architecture that is fine-tuned for specific tasks...
The Hill

ChatGPT passes Wharton Business School test: research paper

The new artificial intelligence system ChatGPT has passed an exam at the Wharton Business School, according to a new research paper, signaling the potential of the controversial chatbot.   Research from Wharton professor Christian Terwiesch found that the AI system “has shown a remarkable ability to automate some of the skills of highly compensated knowledge…
geeksaroundglobe.com

6 Historical Breakthrough Technologies That Shaped the World

We’ve seen so many technological advancements as species through the centuries of development and growth. Some have proven to be fantastic for us, while others, although made with a positive mind and for the benefit of humanity, turned out to be deadly. Scientists and inventors from various regions and...
wealthinsidermag.com

From Graduating the Top Ivy League level Institute to doing Manual Labour: The Struggles of an Immigrant Engineer Soham Gupta

For immigrants in the tech / Engineering industry, finding a job can be an uphill battle. Not only that, but many immigrants face prejudice and bias due to their backgrounds. Such is the story of Soham Gupta, who immigrated from India with a degree from a top Ivy League level engineering institute (IITKGP). The same institute where Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai graduated from. He faced numerous struggles as he tried to make his way in Canada, including multiple survival jobs and rejection from employers due to his foreign background. But this all changed when he found an engineering job related to warehousing and material storage—one that allowed him to thrive in his new home country.
marketplace.org

Disruptive advancements in science are slowing, new report shows

We humans have more information than ever before. While you’d think that knowledge would help lead us from breakthrough to scientific breakthrough, it turns out that’s not necessarily the case. There’s been a dramatic slowdown in the number of big scientific and technological innovations over time, according to a new report published in Nature.

