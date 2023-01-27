Read full article on original website
Howard Graduate and Karsh STEM Scholar Named in Eighth Cohort of Schwarzman Scholars
Schwarzman Scholars, one of the world’s most prestigious graduate fellowships, recently announced its eighth cohort which includes Howard University graduate Cameryn Burnette. Burnette was selected from among an initial pool of nearly 3,000 applicants to matriculate at Schwarzman College on the campus of Tsinghua University in Beijing, China. She...
Concerns mount as ChatGPT passes MBA exam given by Wharton professor
OpenAI’s artificial intelligence chatbot has passed the final exam of an MBA programme designed for Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, according to a new study.Professor Christian Terwiesch, who authored the study, noted that educators should be concerned that their students might be cheating on homework assignments and final exams using such AI chatbots.The yet-to-be peer-reviewed research found AI chatbot GPT-3 did an “amazing job at basic operations management and process analysis questions including those that are based on case studies”.GPT-3 – an older version of the ChatGPT bot that has gained prominence – scored somewhere between a B- and B on...
Science professor says challenging university diversity and climate initiatives has been 'career suicide'
Dr. Matthew Wielicki joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss leaving the University of Alabama amid the rise of DEI initiatives and a "false climate emergency."
Yale Daily News
YCC holds referendum on Yale Corp democratization
In the early hours of Monday morning, banners appeared across campus in support of a Yale College Council referendum calling for the democratization of the Yale Corporation’s elections process. The banners, which read “Democratize Yale Corp. Vote Yes,” were placed at Payne Whitney Gymnasium, Phelps Hall and on a...
Yale Daily News
Union Yes: Local 33’s three-decade road to recognition
With the support of 91 percent of graduate and professional student workers, Local 33 has won recognition as a union from Yale after 33 years of activism. Seven organizers spanning the union’s complete history spoke to the News about the decades of strikes, demonstrations, lobbying and organizing that paved the way for this year’s victory.
Trinity College of Florida aims to build relationships
The small, private bible college was founded in 1932 and has roughly 200 students. The college sits on 40 acres with classes both online and in-person.
Career Experts Evaluate the Worth of Several College Degrees
One of the most important decisions a high school graduate pursuing a college degree can make is deciding their major. College is an investment in their future, but it can come at a hefty price. Students in the United States attending a public 4-year in-state institution and living on campus pay an average of $25,707 per year or $102,828 over 4 years. The price tag rises considerably for students attending out-of-state or private universities. It makes sense to choose your major carefully.
MedicalXpress
Tracking down fake medicine makers using modern forensic DNA methods
Criminals selling falsified medicines to profit from deceiving vulnerable malaria sufferers, especially in Asia, Africa and Latin America, could more easily be brought to justice as international forensic experts work on new DNA tracking techniques. In-depth forensic DNA analysis led by Flinders University and experts from the Lao-Oxford-Mahosot Hospital-Wellcome Trust...
Yale Daily News
Laurie Santos launches new course aimed at teen well-being
Professor Laurie Santos has revamped her popular “The Science of Well-Being” Coursera class in response to rising anxiety and depression rates within the teenage demographic. The new course, which debuted earlier this month, has already garnered thousands of views. Santos hones in on teen-specific problems such as intrafamilial...
Yale Daily News
Yale experts explain ChatGPT
In November 2022, OpenAI, a San Francisco-based startup that works closely with Microsoft, launched their new AI chat bot, ChatGPT. As of today, ChatGPT has been used by over 500 million people worldwide. GPT stands for “generative pre-training transformer” which is a coding architecture that is fine-tuned for specific tasks...
ChatGPT passes Wharton Business School test: research paper
The new artificial intelligence system ChatGPT has passed an exam at the Wharton Business School, according to a new research paper, signaling the potential of the controversial chatbot. Research from Wharton professor Christian Terwiesch found that the AI system “has shown a remarkable ability to automate some of the skills of highly compensated knowledge…
geeksaroundglobe.com
6 Historical Breakthrough Technologies That Shaped the World
We’ve seen so many technological advancements as species through the centuries of development and growth. Some have proven to be fantastic for us, while others, although made with a positive mind and for the benefit of humanity, turned out to be deadly. Scientists and inventors from various regions and...
wealthinsidermag.com
From Graduating the Top Ivy League level Institute to doing Manual Labour: The Struggles of an Immigrant Engineer Soham Gupta
For immigrants in the tech / Engineering industry, finding a job can be an uphill battle. Not only that, but many immigrants face prejudice and bias due to their backgrounds. Such is the story of Soham Gupta, who immigrated from India with a degree from a top Ivy League level engineering institute (IITKGP). The same institute where Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai graduated from. He faced numerous struggles as he tried to make his way in Canada, including multiple survival jobs and rejection from employers due to his foreign background. But this all changed when he found an engineering job related to warehousing and material storage—one that allowed him to thrive in his new home country.
marketplace.org
Disruptive advancements in science are slowing, new report shows
We humans have more information than ever before. While you’d think that knowledge would help lead us from breakthrough to scientific breakthrough, it turns out that’s not necessarily the case. There’s been a dramatic slowdown in the number of big scientific and technological innovations over time, according to a new report published in Nature.
