After the 2023 Australian Open final, Stefanos Tsitsipas made a big statement in his speech, but soon clarified it during the post-match press conference. When speaking about his opponent, Novak Djokovic, the runner-up spoke about his greatness as a tennis player. Tsitsipas was not afraid to call the Serbian 'the greatest ever to hold a tennis racquet'. When asked about it during the press conference, he explained his words, saying:

1 DAY AGO