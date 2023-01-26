ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Tsitsipas clarifies GOAT comment he made about Djokovic

After the 2023 Australian Open final, Stefanos Tsitsipas made a big statement in his speech, but soon clarified it during the post-match press conference. When speaking about his opponent, Novak Djokovic, the runner-up spoke about his greatness as a tennis player. Tsitsipas was not afraid to call the Serbian 'the greatest ever to hold a tennis racquet'. When asked about it during the press conference, he explained his words, saying:
Yardbarker

Stephen Jackson doesn't believe LeBron James is a top-five player in the NBA

Former NBA veteran Stephen Jackson has some interesting opinions on who is and isn't worthy of being called one of the top players in today's game. Appearing on the "I Am Athlete " podcast this week, Jackson put together his list of the current top five players in the league. Jackson's top five consisted of, in order, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, and Joel Embiid. While Jackson's list includes five of the best in the NBA, it has one glaring omission in the great LeBron James.
Yardbarker

Magic Johnson Reveals He Couldn't Drink, Smoke, And Gamble Like Michael Jordan

Magic Johnson is one of the greatest players to have played in the NBA, and despite his stellar achievements, he revealed that his competitor, Michael Jordan was one of the strongest athletes in the NBA, and for good measure, explained why. Jordan getting his props from Johnson isn’t without reason....
Yardbarker

Watch: LaMelo Ball Seen Vibing With His Hot Girlfriend Ana Montana

LaMelo Ball has been enjoying success in his early career that many thought he was too overhyped to achieve. The 21-year-old is already a former All-Star but is battling injuries on one of the worst teams in the NBA now. If Ball can stay healthy more often, he is bound to remain one of the best guards in the East.
