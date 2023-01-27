ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Hundreds of children packed in El Salvador's overcrowded prisons -rights group

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Human Rights Watch (HRW) accused Salvadoran authorities on Friday of "mass due process violations" in the detention of tens of thousands of people, including hundreds of children, in over-crowded prisons, citing leaked government data.

The rights watchdog said following the introduction of a state of emergency suspending key rights to address gang violence in March last year, tens of thousands had been put into overcrowded prisons for "broadly defined crimes".

The state of emergency remains in force after multiple extensions, despite criticism from human rights groups.

El Salvador's government did not immediately respond to a late night request for comment from Reuters.

"This leaked database points to serious human rights violations committed during the state of emergency," said Tamara Taraciuk Broner, acting Americas director at HRW, which said more than 61,000 people had been arrested since March.

Reuters was not able to independently confirm the data.

HRW said the database was from the country's public safety ministry and listed people prosecuted between March and August last year. It showed that close to 1,082 children, largely boys, had been sent to pre-trial detention as of August, HRW said.

This was made possible under a March 2022 law that lowered the age of criminal responsibility in gang-related crimes from 16 to as young as 12, it added.

Citing the database, the HRW added that dozens have died in custody, mostly at the country's Izalco and La Esperanza prisons which respectively held three and four times as many prisoners they were designed to house.

Other prisons, such as Ilopango's women's prison and San Miguel, for men, were six times over capacity, it said.

More than 50,000 people were sent to pre-trial detention as of late August, the group said, while nearly 40,000 were charged with "unlawful association", a crime which includes people who take part in gangs or receive "indirect benefits".

Authorities also charged 8,000 with membership of a "terrorist organization", a broad term under Salvadoran law which the Human Rights Watch said opens the door for arbitrary arrests and does little to ensure justice.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Colombia cocaine seizures break record in 2022

BOGOTA, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Colombia seized more cocaine in 2022 than any other year on record, the South American country's defense ministry reported Saturday. Security forces seized 671 tonnes of the drug last year, surpassing the 2021 total by about 1.7 tonnes.
Reuters

Eight killed in mass shooting at birthday party in South Africa

GQEBERHA, South Africa, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Gunmen killed eight people and wounded three others at a birthday party in South Africa at the weekend before fleeing, police said. Officers have given no indication of a motive for Sunday's shooting. The incident follows a spate of mass gun attacks last year that shocked the nation. In July, gunmen killed 19 people in random shootings within hours of each other.
Reuters

Morocco's Amazigh speakers fear indigenous language fading

RABAT, Jan 30 (Reuters) - When Hassna Amzil's parents speak their original language of Amazigh, she struggles to follow as part of a generation whose families moved from Morocco's mountains to its Arabic-speaking major cities and now regret their lost roots.
Reuters

Mexico, NGO double down on efforts to protect world's smallest porpoise

SAN FELIPE, Mexico, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Enforcement efforts to protect the vaquita, the world's smallest porpoise, have led to a significant drop in fishing in a protected area that is home to the critically endangered species, the Mexican government and a non-profit said after a year of enhanced partnership.
Reuters

Congo revivalist churches draw in Catholics

BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Congolese event organiser Deo Malela was born to Roman Catholic parents and identifies as such. But like more and more Catholics in the central African nation, 28-year-old Malele also regularly attends an evangelical church where he says he finds solutions to everyday problems.
Reuters

Reuters

686K+
Followers
376K+
Post
325M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy