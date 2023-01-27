Billy Packer Dies: College Basketball Announcer Part Of 34 Final Fours Was 82

Longtime college basketball broadcaster Billy Packer, who was a part of 34 Final Fours as a broadcaster for NBC and CBS, died Thursday, according to a tweet from his son . He was 82

“The Packer Family would like to share some sad news,” tweeted his son Mark, who hosts a show on the ACC Network. “Our amazing father, Billy, has passed. We take peace knowing that he’s in heaven with Barb. RIP, Billy.”

Packer was an expert analyst on college basketball, working with such play-by-play stars as Curt Gowdy, Dick Enberg, Brent Musburger and Jim Nantz.

Fellow analyst Dick Vitale sent his condolences in an online post.

“So sad to learn of the passing of Billy Packer who had such a passion for college basketball. My [prayers] go out to Billy’s son @MarkPacker & the entire Packer family. Always had great RESPECT for Billy & his partners Dick Enberg & Al McGuire-they were super. May Billy RIP.”

Before announcing, Packer was a solid player at Wake Forest, part of a team that reached the 1962 Final Four. He began his broadcasting career in 1972 in Raleigh, NC. He quickly moved up the ranks, then joined NBC in 1974. He remained there until 1981, then joining CBS.

Packer also wrote multiple books. One of his best-known was the memoir Hoops: Confessions of a College Basketball Analyst in 1985.

No information on survivors or memorial plans was immediately available.