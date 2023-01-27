ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Gary Bradley hired as new head football coach at Mayfield

By Colin Deaver
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cwFnK_0kT0xYNo00

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – From Jim, to Michael and now Gary, a Bradley has been in charge of the Mayfield High School football program for nearly four decades.

Mayfield promoted Gary Bradley from offensive coordinator to head coach on Thursday night, after his brother Michael retired at the end of the 2022 season. Michael took over for their father, Jim, in 2006; Jim was at the helm for two stints, first from 1965-1972 and then again from 1994-2005.

Gary was the offensive coordinator for the 2006 Mayfield team, before becoming the head football coach at Farmington High School, then Carlsbad High School. He was most recently the head coach at Carlsbad in 2021, before coming back to Mayfield to work for his brother during the 2022 season.

As a head coach, Gary won 78 games total at Farmington and Carlsbad and also won the 2013 Class 4A state championship at Farmington to cap a 12-1 season.

Mayfield has eight state championships to its name, all of them won with the Bradley family in charge. Jim won state titles in 1971, 1995, 1996, 1998 and 2005; Michael took over after the 2005 season and promptly won state championships in 2006, 2007 and 2010.

