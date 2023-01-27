ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mead, WA

Mt. Spokane plays "underdog," knocks off Mead to force three-way tie for first in Greater Spokane League wrestling

By Dave Nichols The Spokesman-Review
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
KHQ Right Now

Gonzaga returns home to face 'super skilled' Santa Clara squad

If you prefer to look at it with a glass half full, Gonzaga’s streak-busting loss to Loyola Marymount on Jan. 19 may have come with a few silver linings. In their first game back at the Kennel since losing 68-67 to the Lions, the Bulldogs should be motivated to avenge their first home defeat since Feb. 22, 2020, and start a new home streak when they host Santa Clara on Thursday – a game and opponent they may have been inclined to overlook with a rivalry matchup against No. 18 Saint Mary’s around the corner.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Slick conditions for Wednesday commute

Tuesday brought an impressive Winter Weather system through the region. Snowfall totals range from .5"-2" throughout the Spokane region. Overnight temperatures Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will drop down to the low 20s which will cause snow on roadways to freeze over. Expect slick conditions on area roadways throughout Wednesday, especially on less traveled secondary roads.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Coeur d'Alene woman arrested after lengthy SWAT standoff in Hayden

HAYDEN, Idaho - A woman was arrested on a series of charges following a SWAT standoff on North Reed Road in Hayden Wednesday morning, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office. Shortly before 11 a.m., KCSO located 41-year-old Sara Beebe, of Coeur d'Alene, driving on North Reed. According to KCSO,...
HAYDEN, ID
KHQ Right Now

Spokane family loses home in fire, can't find a new one

SPOKANE, Wash. - A mid-afternoon fire earlier this month destroyed a home, displaced a family and killed their cat. "The population of people who don't have homes is already so large and it takes a kitchen fire to put you in that same position," Makayla Munson said. Weeks later, they're...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane couple in suspected murder-suicide identified

SPOKANE, Wash. - The couple found dead in a suspected murder-suicide near Martingale Court last month has been identified by the Spokane County medical examiner. Also released were the cause and manner of the deaths. According to the report, 85-year-old Gael Wirth died due to multiple gunshot wounds to the...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

4 suspects, including 16-time felon, arrested in Spokane Valley drug bust

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Four people, including a 16-time convicted felon, were arrested during a drug bust in Spokane Valley Wednesday morning, authorities said. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), the incident stemmed from an ongoing SCSO fentanyl investigation into 33-year-old Damian Plumley, who has 16 previous felony convictions.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Sandpoint man arrested in connection to his father's death

SANDPOINT, Idaho - A Sandpoint man has been charged with the murder of his father, according to police. In a release, the Sandpoint Police Department (SPD) said 26-year-old Evan Owens was booked in the Kootenai County Jail and charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of his father, 80-year-old John Owens.
SANDPOINT, ID

