Mt. Spokane plays "underdog," knocks off Mead to force three-way tie for first in Greater Spokane League wrestling

If you prefer to look at it with a glass half full, Gonzaga’s streak-busting loss to Loyola Marymount on Jan. 19 may have come with a few silver linings. In their first game back at the Kennel since losing 68-67 to the Lions, the Bulldogs should be motivated to avenge their first home defeat since Feb. 22, 2020, and start a new home streak when they host Santa Clara on Thursday – a game and opponent they may have been inclined to overlook with a rivalry matchup against No. 18 Saint Mary’s around the corner.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 15 HOURS AGO