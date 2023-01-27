Mt. Spokane plays "underdog," knocks off Mead to force three-way tie for first in Greater Spokane League wrestling

Read full article on original website
Prep roundup: Teryn Gardner's 21-point effort leads Mead past Central Valley to remain unbeaten in league play
Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League. Mead 61, Central Valley 48: Teryn Gardner scored 21 points and Teayonna Hoard added 17 as the visiting Panthers (12-3, 8-0) topped the Bears (13-5, 6-2) to remain atop the Greater Spokane League standings. Eden Sander paced Central Valley with 15 points.
Gonzaga returns home to face 'super skilled' Santa Clara squad
If you prefer to look at it with a glass half full, Gonzaga’s streak-busting loss to Loyola Marymount on Jan. 19 may have come with a few silver linings. In their first game back at the Kennel since losing 68-67 to the Lions, the Bulldogs should be motivated to avenge their first home defeat since Feb. 22, 2020, and start a new home streak when they host Santa Clara on Thursday – a game and opponent they may have been inclined to overlook with a rivalry matchup against No. 18 Saint Mary’s around the corner.
Gonzaga women must rally again in wake of Eliza Hollingsworth's concussion
The Gonzaga women will need to dig just a little deeper after starting forward Eliza Hollingsworth suffered a concussion last week. The Zags are still perfect in the West Coast Conference at 11-0, but the margin for error just got smaller as they prepare for a tough road trip to the Bay Area.
Slick conditions for Wednesday commute
Tuesday brought an impressive Winter Weather system through the region. Snowfall totals range from .5"-2" throughout the Spokane region. Overnight temperatures Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will drop down to the low 20s which will cause snow on roadways to freeze over. Expect slick conditions on area roadways throughout Wednesday, especially on less traveled secondary roads.
'It could have been a lot worse': Coyote chases, bites skier going down slopes at Schweitzer
SANDPOINT, Idaho. - While coyotes usually stay hidden from humans, the coyotes at Schweitzer Mountain Ski Resort are not afraid to come out in the daylight, chasing skiers. “This coyote was way too comfortable around humans and was taking matter into his own hands,” said Regional Communication Manager, T.J. Ross.
'It's horrifying, you don't have any control': South Hill residents still dealing with icy roads, cars sliding
SPOKANE, Wash. - Neighbors on the South Hill are dealing with a dangerous commute, as one specific intersection just behind the hospital district is covered in a sheet of ice. “I don't want to have to see anybody stuck,” Carrie McGlohan said. “It's scary, it's horrifying, you don't have any control."
Coeur d'Alene woman arrested after lengthy SWAT standoff in Hayden
HAYDEN, Idaho - A woman was arrested on a series of charges following a SWAT standoff on North Reed Road in Hayden Wednesday morning, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office. Shortly before 11 a.m., KCSO located 41-year-old Sara Beebe, of Coeur d'Alene, driving on North Reed. According to KCSO,...
Spokane family loses home in fire, can't find a new one
SPOKANE, Wash. - A mid-afternoon fire earlier this month destroyed a home, displaced a family and killed their cat. "The population of people who don't have homes is already so large and it takes a kitchen fire to put you in that same position," Makayla Munson said. Weeks later, they're...
Spokane Valley police identify suspect in deadly hit-and-run investigation
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Investigators with the Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) have identified a driver and vehicle believed to be involved in a deadly hit-and-run last Friday night. According to a release from SVPD, the suspected driver is 16 years old. They did not publicly identify the teenager's name.
Spokane couple in suspected murder-suicide identified
SPOKANE, Wash. - The couple found dead in a suspected murder-suicide near Martingale Court last month has been identified by the Spokane County medical examiner. Also released were the cause and manner of the deaths. According to the report, 85-year-old Gael Wirth died due to multiple gunshot wounds to the...
4 suspects, including 16-time felon, arrested in Spokane Valley drug bust
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Four people, including a 16-time convicted felon, were arrested during a drug bust in Spokane Valley Wednesday morning, authorities said. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), the incident stemmed from an ongoing SCSO fentanyl investigation into 33-year-old Damian Plumley, who has 16 previous felony convictions.
Sandpoint man arrested in connection to his father's death
SANDPOINT, Idaho - A Sandpoint man has been charged with the murder of his father, according to police. In a release, the Sandpoint Police Department (SPD) said 26-year-old Evan Owens was booked in the Kootenai County Jail and charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of his father, 80-year-old John Owens.
Airway Heights Police Department shuts down claim of fentanyl-laced paper on car
A Facebook post went viral this week, alleging a patron at the Airway Heights Walmart discovered a piece of paper attached their vehicle laced with fentanyl and ketamine. But the story appeared to be completely fabricated.
