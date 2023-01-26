Read full article on original website
Gentrification in Birmingham: The impact of urban renewal on low-income communitiesEdy ZooBirmingham, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Do You Have Any Chickens? 2 Reasons I Need Chickens Now, Share Your ThoughtsThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Calera to Welcome First of Its Kind: The Comfort Inn & Suites HotelBryan DijkhuizenCalera, AL
Time for Some Fun! Events Happening In Birmingham and Surrounding Areas From January 23, 2023 until February 4, 2023The World Around Jae and BeyondBirmingham, AL
Bham Now
Upscale bowling and entertainment center hopes to locate at former Hoover Whole Foods
Local businessman Shafiq Samji has secured a letter of intent to open Alabama’s first 810 Billiards & Bowling—a Myrtle Beach based entertainment restaurant concept—at the former Whole Foods location in Hoover. No stranger to the entertainment business, Samji and his partners opened the Altitude trampoline park in...
ABC 33/40 News
City of Birmingham suing church developer to return land and money over incomplete project
The City of Birmingham has filed a complaint in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County against a church developer, for land and money back, after it alleges the agreement made back in 2014 wasn't held up. According to court documents, the defendants are listed as Fifth Episcopal District Development Inc.,...
wbrc.com
Riverchase Galleria no longer an option for new healthcare facility
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you live in Hoover, you could be getting a new healthcare facility. There were hopes the medical facility could go in the old Sears location inside the Riverchase Galleria, but that is no longer an option. City leaders tell me the old Sears spot is...
Gentrification in Birmingham: The impact of urban renewal on low-income communities
BIRMINGHAM, AL. - Urban renewal has been a common practice in many cities for decades, and Birmingham is no exception. The goal of urban renewal is to revitalize and modernize decaying urban areas. However, the reality is often different. Urban renewal often leads to gentrification, the process of renovating and modernizing a neighborhood, resulting in the displacement of low-income residents and the loss of cultural and community identity.
Comeback Town: Local entrepreneur sells company for $1.2 billion - big win for Birmingham
ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. When you read this column, you may think it’s about a successful entrepreneur selling his business and making a lot of money. He did make a lot of money, but the real story is that this man plans to...
Bham Now
There are over 21K job openings in the Greater Birmingham Area
Birmingham, it’s a great time to be looking for your next job. According to Indeed.com, the Birmingham-Hoover Area has over 21K job openings. Keep reading to find out about the job market and local companies hiring. Bham Now’s current featured job listings. Your browser does not support JavaScript,...
Bham Now
Why these locals are pushing themselves to complete Orangetheory’s Transformation Challenge
Orangetheory‘s annual Transformation Challenge is in full swing, and members are pushing themselves extra hard to burn fat and be crowned as their studio’s winner! We spoke with several local Orangetheory members to see how they plan to win the 2023 Orangetheory Transformation Challenge. Got what it takes?...
CBS 42 House Calls: Vaccine formula changes, avoiding skin damage at nail salon
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 wants to help you and your family stay healthy. Each week, our resident Dr. Celeste Reese-Willis joins us to talk about a timely health issue. This week, Dr. Celeste discusses COVID vaccine formula changes and how you can avoid skin damage at the nail salon. Tune into CBS 42 Morning News every Monday for […]
Bham Now
NEW: The Modern House Coffee Shop honoring A.G. Gaston with limited edition blend
The Modern House Coffee Shop is honoring A.G. Gaston during Black History Month by creating a bold, dark roast blend called the “Legacy” blend. Keep reading to learn how you can try it. Honoring A.G. Gaston. Starting Wednesday, February 1, The Modern House Coffee Shop will sell a...
Anniston to Hold Food Truck Festival
Anniston, AL – On February 4th from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm Zinn Park will be the the place to go for some food truck delights! There will be more than 12 food trucks as well as other vendors for this event. A few options will be Let’s B Sweet, Rib Finz N Chicks, Big Boys Wings, Crickets Sweets and Treats, Kin Express, Sealife, Bonnie Rays, Brix & Stix Wood Fire Pizza, Below Zero, Julia’s Kitchen, Baby Boys’s BBQ, and Royal Slush.
wbrc.com
Nonprofit ARMS providing healthcare for Birmingham homeless population
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - January is International Quality of Life month and a Birmingham nonprofit is making sure people experiencing homelessness are getting the quality healthcare they need and deserve. Alabama Regional Medical Services (ARMS) has served the greater Birmingham area for 40 years. Their mission is to make sure...
wbrc.com
BJCC on how to have an easier time finding parking for events
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Parking in downtown can be a challenge sometimes, especially when there are multiple events happening on one night. The Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC) is hoping to better educate the public on finding a good parking spot. BJCC executive director Tad Snider says there are between...
wbrc.com
Possible suspicious package under investigation in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police and Fire are on the scene of a reported suspicious package in Five Points. Officers responded Monday morning near the 2100 block of 11th Avenue South which is an office building. We will update this story when more information becomes available. Get news alerts...
wvtm13.com
Police veteran blames lack of humanity and supervision for Tyre Nichols' death
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Lawrence Billups has been fighting to protect the public in Birmingham since 1991. So, when he watched video of officers punching Tyre Nichols during his Memphis arrest, he was heartbroken. "That right there, is absolutely disgusting. It is something, as an officer who has fought for...
wbrc.com
Thousands of jobs available in Birmingham: how you can apply
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Right now is a great time to get a job in Birmingham and recruiters in the city said they have lots of jobs open, ranging in skill level and industry. Birmingham business leaders say they’re creating forward thinking positions and offering more of what people want in a job in 2023.
wbrc.com
$25 million is available in Jefferson County for those needing rental assistance
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - There’s new help for people in Jefferson County struggling to pay their rent and utilities. The Alabama Housing Finance Authority and Jefferson County are teaming up to offer millions of dollars to our neighbors who need it most. An additional $25 million in Emergency...
tmpresale.com
Straight Jokes No Chasers event in Birmingham, AL May 13th, 2023 – presale password
The Straight Jokes No Chaser pre-sale passcode has finally been published. Anyone with this presale information will have the chance to order presale tickets before the general public!!!. You might not get another chance to see Straight Jokes No Chaser’s event in Birmingham so be sure that you use this...
Bham Now
7 fun weekend events in The Magic City—Jan. 27-29
Just like that, it’s almost the weekend again. There’s never a dull moment in Birmingham with concerts, dance parties, musicals and more excitement. Read on to learn all about what’s happening in The Magic City—January 27-29. Bite-sized news. Dig in: From now until February 4, find...
wvtm13.com
Rickey Smiley mourns the death of his oldest son Brandon
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Comedian, radio host and Birmingham native Rickey Smiley announced Sunday that his son Brandon Smiley had died. On social media, a visibly shaken Smiley posted a video saying he was headed to the airport to go to Birmingham. He asked for prayers for the family. "I...
wbrc.com
Towing mishap caught on camera; nearby restaurants say predatory towing been going on for years
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A tow truck driver in downtown appears to damage a car in the lot plus the car they were towing and just drives away. Neighboring businesses and customers say Parking Enforcement System’s actions are getting out of hand. Parking Enforcement System, Inc. is getting fresh...
