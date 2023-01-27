ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hernando, MS

Light The Way Festival comes to Olive Branch for June event

The Olive Branch City Park is to be the site of a Christian music festival called Light The Way on June 16-17. The two-day family-friendly festival will feature some of the top Christian music artists. The event was recently announced to be coming to Olive Branch but the list of artists is still a few weeks away, according to organizers.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
Walker wants to make the State Capitol a new destination for him

Photo: Dr. Progeorlan Walker is a candidate for House District 7 state Legislature in the Republican primary. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) He’s a successful travel and tour business operator, a minister, and now he wants to add state legislator to his resume. Dr. Progeorlan Walker, owner of P Walker Travel and...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
Renovation work progress revealed for BankPlus Amphitheater

Photo: Inside look at the renovated BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove ahead of its first concert, set for May 24 with the Dave Matthews Band at the Southaven facility. (Photo credit: UrbanARCH Associates) Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite gave us a sneak peak Thursday at what the renovated BankPlus Amphitheater looks...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
Lewisburg wrestlers take second at Charger Challenge meet

Photo: Lewisburg individual champions at Saturday’s Charger Challenge wrestling meet in Oxford (Credit @LHSW2022 on Twitter) Lewisburg wrestlers finished second at Saturday’s Charger Challenge wrestling meet in Oxford. Cabot (Arkansas) won the team title with 262.0 points to the Patriots 197.0 points. Oxford took third, followed by North...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
Lewisburg girls soccer advances to North Half finals

Photo: Signs like this welcomed the Lewisburg girls’ soccer team on their return from Saturday’s win in penalty kicks at Madison Central. (Credit: @TheBurgSports on Twitter) It will be Lewisburg against Clinton for the 6A North Half girls soccer championship Tuesday at Lewisburg after Saturday’s third-round action.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
Friday sports: Gators run by Greenville

Photo: Lake Cormorant’s Dalen Anderson is surrounded by Greenville defenders during Friday’s contest on the Gators’ home floor. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Displaying one of the better team efforts of the season, the Lake Cormorant Gators boys basketball team defeated the Greenville Hornets 69-56 Friday night. The Gators’ victory came after Greenville girls avenged an earlier loss and beat back the Lake Cormorant girls 50-32.
GREENVILLE, MS

