Special Weather Statement issued for Creek by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 06:03:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-30 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Creek A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Creek County through 900 AM CST At 834 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 3 miles southeast of Shamrock, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail...Moderate to heavy sleet. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Rapidly deteriorating travel conditions. Locations in or near the path include Sapulpa... Kellyville Shamrock This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 195 and 211. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
Winter Storm Warning issued for Yukon Delta by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 05:58:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-30 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. Target Area: Yukon Delta WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow and heavy freezing rain. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Yukon Delta. * WHEN...Until 6 PM AKST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery travel conditions. Ice up to one quarter inch thickness may accumulate on power lines and tree branches, causing power failures. The heaviest ice accumulations will be inland.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 06:03:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-01 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Arkansas, for the latest road conditions call 1-800-245- 1672 or go to idrivearkansas.com. In Oklahoma, for the latest road conditions call 1-844-465-4997 or go to okRoads.org. Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Crawford; Franklin; Madison; Sebastian; Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Patchy freezing drizzle. Sleet accumulations of up to a half inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arkansas and east central and northeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.
Special Weather Statement issued for Clarion, Forest, Lawrence, Mercer, Venango by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 09:59:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-30 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clarion; Forest; Lawrence; Mercer; Venango PATCHY FREEZING DRIZZLE THROUGH MIDDAY The widespread concern for freezing drizzle has ended as ground temperature gradually warms. However; air temperature is not expected to significantly warm, and continued pockets of drizzle may support patchy slick spots along elevated surfaces and sidewalks. Use caution if traveling, and allow extra time to reach your destination.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-01 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Howard; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Sevier; Union WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Rain will likely not become freezing rain until later this evening into the overnight hours. Total ice accumulations of less than one quarter of an inch expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Arkansas and northeast Texas. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for South Laramie Range by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 04:51:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-30 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and strong winds will create dangerously low wind chill values. This will result in frostbite and lead to hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken. Target Area: South Laramie Range WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow and dangerously cold wind chills. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. Wind chills as low as 35 degrees below zero Monday morning, and as low as 25 degrees below zero Monday night and Tuesday morning. * WHERE...South Laramie Range. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until 11 AM MST this morning. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon to 9 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions due to icy, snow covered roads and significantly reduced visibilities in falling and blowing snow. Dangerously cold wind chills could lead to hypothermia and can cause frostbite on exposed skin in 10 minutes or less.
Flood Warning issued for Screven by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-31 10:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Screven FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Savannah River at Burtons Ferry. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 18.2 feet, the picnic area at Stoney Bluff Landing becomes flooded. Access to the house at the end of Stoney Bluff Landing Road is limited. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 945 AM EST Monday, the stage was 14.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Tuesday evening and continue rising to 16.6 feet Saturday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
Flood Warning issued for Hardin, Liberty, Polk by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 08:26:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-31 13:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 830 PM CST. Target Area: Hardin; Liberty; Polk The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Menard Creek near Rye affecting Polk, Hardin and Liberty Counties. For the Menard Creek...including Rye...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Menard Creek near Rye. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins as water escapes the main channel in the vicinity of the gage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 AM CST Monday the stage was 21.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 AM CST Monday was 21.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 11.5 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 21.5 feet on 11/01/2009. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 am CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Menard Creek Rye 20.0 21.5 Mon 7 am CST 19.4 16.1 12.9
Flood Warning issued for Harris, Montgomery by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 08:30:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-01 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 830 PM CST. Target Area: Harris; Montgomery The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Peach Creek at Splendora affecting Montgomery and Harris Counties. For the Peach Creek...including Splendora...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Peach Creek at Splendora. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding continues as a residential yard on the upstream left bank begins to take on water and Goodson Road beginsto take on water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 16.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM CST Monday was 16.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 7.3 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.0 feet on 11/18/2004. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (9 am CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Peach Creek Splendora 14.0 16.0 Mon 8 am CST 14.3 11.3 9.1
Freeze Watch issued for Curry County Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-29 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-30 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Curry County Coast FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM PST THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 degrees possible. * WHERE...The southern Oregon Coast, including Ophir, Gold Beach, Pistol River, and Brookings. * WHEN...Sunday evening through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Hard Freeze Warning issued for Coastal Del Norte, Mendocino Coast, Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 06:19:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-30 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Mendocino Coast; Northern Humboldt Coast HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast and Mendocino Coast Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Flood Warning issued for Florence, Marion by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 10:06:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-31 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=ilm . The next statement will be issued by this evening. Target Area: Florence; Marion The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in South Carolina Great Pee Dee River At Pee Dee affecting Florence and Marion Counties. For the Great Pee Dee River...including Pee Dee, Bennettsville 10sw...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Great Pee Dee River At Pee Dee. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Flood waters will affect swamplands and logging interests. Flood waters will affect timberland as far downstream as Yauhannah two weeks after the crest passes Pee Dee. Logging equipment needs to be moved. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM EST Monday the stage was 19.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 17.0 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 19.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-30 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boone; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Gallatin; Grant; Kenton; Lewis; Mason; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson FOG WILL CONTINUE THROUGH THE REST OF THE MORNING Fog across the region, reducing visibility to less than 1 mile, will continue late this morning. Visibility will gradually improve towards midday. Motorists should continue to use extra caution. Slow down, use low beam headlights, and allow additional time to reach your destination due to the reduced visibilities.
Special Weather Statement issued for Clark, Crawford, Dubois, Floyd, Harrison, Jefferson, Orange by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 03:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-30 11:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark; Crawford; Dubois; Floyd; Harrison; Jefferson; Orange; Perry; Scott; Washington Patchy Dense Fog Continues Over Next Few Hours Regional observations indicate visiblities between one half miles and two miles common across the area this morning beneath low stratus. Reduced visibilities will continue to be possible through the morning hours, potentially continuing into the early afternoon for portions of central KY. Motorists should use caution when traveling. Slow down and use low beam headlights.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Niihau in Kauai by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 05:31:00 HAST Expires: 2023-01-30 08:45:00 HAST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry. Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Niihau in Kauai The National Weather Service in Honolulu has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for The island of Kauai in Kauai County * Until 845 AM HST. * At 531 AM HST, radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain falling over northern Kauai. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 inch per hour. Many area river and stream gauges remain elevated but have ceased rising or are slowly falling. Kauai Emergency Management relays that Kuhio Highway near Hanalei is closed due to flooding. Additional rounds of heavy rainfall will be possible through the morning. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flooding in drainages, streams, rivers, roads, properties, and other low-lying areas. Public road closures possible in some areas. Landslides are possible in steep terrain. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kapaa, Princeville, Kilauea, Wainiha, Hanalei, Haena, Na Pali State Park, North Fork Wailua Trails, Kokee State Park, Moloaa, Anahola, Polihale, Kalihiwai and Waimea Canyon State Park. This warning may need to be extended beyond 845 AM HST if flooding persists. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 18:00:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-31 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Beaufort Sea Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with reduced visibility expected. Visibility one half mile or less at times. Winds gusting to 40 mph. * WHERE...Central Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM AKST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on difficult travel conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Atoka, Bryan, Coal, Johnston, Marshall by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 08:58:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-01 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 8 4 4 4 6 5 4 9 9 7. Target Area: Atoka; Bryan; Coal; Johnston; Marshall WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy freezing rain and sleet accumulation. Additional snow and sleet accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of two tenths to four tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Coal, Johnston, Atoka, Marshall and Bryan Counties. * WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Flood Warning issued for Brazoria, Fort Bend, Wharton by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 08:20:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-31 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 830 PM CST. Target Area: Brazoria; Fort Bend; Wharton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas San Bernard River near Boling affecting Brazoria, Wharton and Fort Bend Counties. For the San Bernard River...including East Bernard, Sweeny, Boling Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...San Bernard River near Boling. * WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins upstream from gage. Minor backwater flooding up Peach Creek in Wharton County threatens low lying areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 AM CST Monday the stage was 18.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 AM CST Monday was 19.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon and continue falling to 11.7 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.3 feet on 03/10/2015. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 am CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu San Bernard River Boling 18.0 18.3 Mon 7 am CST 17.2 15.6 15.6
Special Weather Statement issued for Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Indiana, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 09:59:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-30 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allegheny; Armstrong; Beaver; Butler; Indiana; Washington; Westmoreland AREAS OF FOG WILL CONTINUE THROUGH THE REST OF THIS MORNING Areas of fog will continue through the rest of the morning, dropping visibilities to a half mile or less. Improvements are expected by this afternoon with rising temperature and increased mixing. Motorists should use caution and allow extra space between vehicles to ensure safe travel. The use of low beam headlights will aid in travel through these reduced visibility areas.
Special Weather Statement issued for Belmont, Carroll, Coshocton, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-30 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Belmont; Carroll; Coshocton; Guernsey; Harrison; Jefferson; Muskingum; Noble; Tuscarawas AREAS OF FOG WILL CONTINUE THROUGH THE REST OF THIS MORNING Areas of fog will continue through the rest of the morning, dropping visibilities to a half mile or less. Improvements are expected by this afternoon with rising temperature and increased mixing. Motorists should use caution and allow extra space between vehicles to ensure safe travel. The use of low beam headlights will aid in travel through these reduced visibility areas.
