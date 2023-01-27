Read full article on original website
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Plaquemines, Central Tangipahoa, Coastal Jefferson by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 09:15:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-30 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Plaquemines; Central Tangipahoa; Coastal Jefferson; Eastern Orleans; Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Lower Tangipahoa; Lower Terrebonne; Northern St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; Southwestern St. Tammany; St. Charles; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Western Orleans DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southeast and southern Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bond, Clinton, Fayette, Jersey, Macoupin, Madison, Marion by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 08:48:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-30 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bond; Clinton; Fayette; Jersey; Macoupin; Madison; Marion; Monroe; Montgomery; Randolph; St. Clair; Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CST THIS MORNING Freezing rain, freezing drizzle, sleet, and snow have moved out of the advised area. Although the threat for additional impacts has ended, travelers should be advised that slick spots will persist today with sub-freezing temperatures expected.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Crawford, Franklin, Iron, Jefferson, Madison, Reynolds by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 08:48:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-30 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Crawford; Franklin; Iron; Jefferson; Madison; Reynolds; St. Charles; St. Francois; St. Louis; St. Louis City; Ste. Genevieve; Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CST THIS MORNING Freezing rain, freezing drizzle, sleet, and snow have moved out of the advised area. Although the threat for additional impacts has ended, travelers should be advised that slick spots will persist today with sub-freezing temperatures expected.
