Read full article on original website
Related
Hundreds injured, 3 dead, as earthquake hits Iran
At least three people were killed and more than 800 injured when a 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck Iran on Saturday night local time, according to Iranian news agencies.
At least 25 die in Peru when bus plunges off cliff
At least 25 people died Saturday when a bus carrying 60 passengers plunged over a cliff in northwestern Peru, police said.The bus, belonging to the Qorianka Tours company, had departed from Lima and was en route to Tumbes, on the border with Ecuador, when for unknown reasons it left the road near the town of Organos, according to police.Police said an unknown number of injured passengers were transported to hospitals in El Alto and Mancora, popular resorts some 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) north of Lima.Several passengers were thrown from the bus while others were trapped inside.Traffic accidents are common along Peru's roadways. CBS News reported more than 2,600 people were killed in such incidents in 2016. In 2018, at least 30 people were killed when a bus tumbled down a cliff onto a rocky beach Tuesday along a narrow stretch of highway known as the "Devil's Curve," Peruvian police and fire officials said. The highway was subsequently closed to bus traffic by the government.Peru has been roiled by protests calling for the ousting of President Dina Boluarte and the return to power of her predecessor, whose removal in December launched deadly unrest and cast the nation into political chaos.
Eight people dead as gunmen open fire at birthday party in South Africa
Eight people were killed and three wounded after two gunmen entered a home and opened fire on a group of people celebrating a birthday at a home in South Africa on Sunday evening, according to the South African police service (SAPS).
Five Russian men fleeing military conscription have been living at a South Korean airport for months
Five Russian men who fled the country after Moscow's military mobilization order last September have been stranded at South Korea's Incheon International Airport for months after authorities refused to accept them.
On GPS: How India and China view Russia's aggression
New America CEO Anne-Marie Slaughter, former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt and former Singaporean diplomat Kishore Mahbubani discuss the strategic dimensions of the reaction India and China have had to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Massive fire breaks out at oil refinery in Iran
A massive fire broke out at an oil refinery in northwestern Iran on Saturday, the semi-official Fars News Agency reported.
Mexico finds over 50 unaccompanied kids from Guatemala in migrant truck
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican authorities on Thursday stopped a crowded truck transporting nearly 70 migrants from Guatemala, mostly unaccompanied children, the country’s National Institute of Migration (INM) said in a statement.
Dozens die including children in Pakistan bus and boat crashes
At least 51 people have been killed in two separate transport crashes in western Pakistan, when a bus plunged off a bridge and a boat carrying a class of children capsized. Forty-one people are so far confirmed dead after their bus crashed into a ravine in south-western Balochistan province on Sunday, while at least 10 students died in the boating accident in north-western Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, officials said.
US skier Kyle Smaine killed in avalanche in Japan aged 31
US skier Kyle Smaine has died in an avalanche in Japan aged 31, according to a post from his wife on Instagram.
New Zealand's biggest city braces for more heavy rains after deadly floods
New Zealand authorities warned Monday that the situation in flood-hit Auckland was likely to worsen after "unprecedented" rainfall brought devastating floods that have killed at least four people and forced hundreds to evacuate in the country's largest city.
Russian embassy says North Korea lifted lockdown in capital
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Russia’s embassy in North Korea says the country has eased stringent epidemic controls in capital Pyongyang that were placed during the past five days to slow the spread of respiratory illnesses. North Korea has not officially acknowledged a lockdown in Pyongyang or a re-emergence of COVID-19 after leader Kim Jong Un declared a widely disputed victory over the coronavirus in August, but the Russian embassy’s Facebook posts have provided rare glimpses into the secretive country’s infectious disease controls. The embassy posted a notice Monday issued by North Korea’s Foreign Ministry informing foreign diplomats that the “intensified anti-epidemic period” imposed in Pyongyang since Wednesday was lifted as of Monday. Last week, the embassy said that North Korean health authorities required diplomatic missions to keep their employees indoors and also measure their temperatures four times a day and report the results to a hospital in Pyongyang. It said the North Korean measures were in response to an increase in “flu and other respiratory diseases,” but it didn’t mention the spread of COVID-19 or restrictions imposed on regular citizens.
The family of five flying around the world in a tiny plane
The Porter family, set off on board their Gippsaero GA8 AirVan, a modern aircraft manufactured in Australia, from Vancouver, British Columbia last June and have "been basically traveling every day since."
The disappearance of a teen gripped China. The discovery of his body raised more questions
The whereabouts of the 15-year-old, who vanished from a boarding school in southern Jiangxi province in October, was for months among the most discussed topics on the Chinese internet.
Go inside Pakistan mosque following suspected suicide attack
A blast inside a mosque in Pakistan's northwestern city of Peshawar has left at least 34 people dead and over 120 injured, according to Shafiullah Khan, the deputy commissioner in Peshawar. CNN's Ivan Watson reports.
Live longer with these dishes from 'blue zones' in America
"Blue zones" are places around the world where people often live to be 100 or even older. One key to this longevity is a plant-based diet. "Blue Zones" author Dan Buettner showcases such places in the US in his new cookbook.
Blinken visit reaches new urgency as Israeli, Palestinian tensions boil
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's trip to Israel and the West Bank may have been in the works for weeks, but it couldn't come at a more pressing time. Both Palestinians and Israelis have suffered bloodshed in the last few days, and fears are growing that the situation will spiral out of control.
Children lost about 35% of a normal school year's worth of learning during the pandemic, study suggests
A new paper adds to the mounting evidence that school-age children across the globe experienced significant setbacks in their learning progress during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Blackouts killed thousands of his chickens. Hear why this farmer is furious
Last year, South Africa saw power blackouts on more than 200 days. The disruptive energy crisis is putting everyday life as well as the hopes and dreams of millions at risk. CNN's David McKenzie reports.
Norway discovers huge trove of metals, minerals and rare earths on its seabed
A Norwegian study has found a "substantial" amount of metals and minerals ranging from copper to rare earths on the seabed of its extended continental shelf, authorities said on Friday in their first official estimates.
ASML says 'rules are being finalized' on chip export controls to China
ASML, a Dutch maker of semiconductor equipment, says "rules are being finalized" on export controls, amid reports that the Netherlands and Japan have joined the United States in restricting sales of some computer chip machinery to China.
CNN
1M+
Followers
184K+
Post
1147M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0