Read full article on original website
Related
Friend of charged officer describes conversation they had about Nichols' death
CNN's Nick Valencia reports on the arrest of 5 Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols and speaks with Bennie Cobb, a family friend of one of the officers.
Bash asks Crump if he's confident officers will be convicted. Hear his response
Tyre Nichols' family attorney Ben Crump sits down for a one-on-one interview with CNN anchor Dana Bash to discuss the aftermath of the video's release.
Annie Wersching, '24' actress, passes away at 45
Actress Annie Wersching passed away of cancer early Sunday morning, her publicist, Craig Schneider told CNN. Wersching was 45 years old.
Memphis special police unit accused in Tyre Nichols' death faces scrutiny
All five of the former Memphis police officers charged with murder in the beating of Tyre Nichols were members of a recently created unit that was tasked with tackling rising crime in the city.
'I almost walked into traffic':Tyler Perry describes getting a cold call from Oprah Winfrey
Tyler Perry tells CNN's Chris Wallace that his nearly 20-year friendship with Oprah Winfrey started with an unexpected phone call.
Opinion: The awful message of the police tapes
A nation revolted by the beating of Tyre Nichols is struggling to understand why police brutality has persisted against young Black men in the more than three decades since the Rodney King case. Prosecution and revamped police training alone aren't sufficient. As a retired police captain wrote, "Proof of success will come when we never again hear the plaintive cries of a Black man calling for his mother while being brutalized."
'A new era of accountability.' What Memphis got right after the death of Tyre Nichols
Weeks after Tyre Nichols was brutalized by Memphis police officers, city law enforcement officials are being hailed for their unusually rapid investigation and transparency compared to similar cases in other US cities.
Smerconish: Paul Pelosi's presence of mind
The release of the 9-1-1 call and body cam video of the attack on 82-year-old Paul Pelosi both shuts down all the conspiracy theories, says CNN's Michael Smerconish, and brings admiration for Pelosi's presence of mind.
Paul Pelosi's alleged attacker pushes conspiracy theories in call to local TV station
David Depape, the man who allegedly attacked the husband of Nancy Pelosi in their home last year, showed no remorse and continued his dangerous fixation on the former House speaker in a conspiracy-fueled phone call to a San Francisco reporter. CNN's Annie Grayer has more.
CNN
1M+
Followers
184K+
Post
1147M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 1