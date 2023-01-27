ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: The awful message of the police tapes

A nation revolted by the beating of Tyre Nichols is struggling to understand why police brutality has persisted against young Black men in the more than three decades since the Rodney King case. Prosecution and revamped police training alone aren't sufficient. As a retired police captain wrote, "Proof of success will come when we never again hear the plaintive cries of a Black man calling for his mother while being brutalized."
MEMPHIS, TN
Smerconish: Paul Pelosi's presence of mind

The release of the 9-1-1 call and body cam video of the attack on 82-year-old Paul Pelosi both shuts down all the conspiracy theories, says CNN's Michael Smerconish, and brings admiration for Pelosi's presence of mind.
