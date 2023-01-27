A nation revolted by the beating of Tyre Nichols is struggling to understand why police brutality has persisted against young Black men in the more than three decades since the Rodney King case. Prosecution and revamped police training alone aren't sufficient. As a retired police captain wrote, "Proof of success will come when we never again hear the plaintive cries of a Black man calling for his mother while being brutalized."

