Sabres hold off Jets 3-2 for 5th straight victory

By The Associated Press
ABC News
 3 days ago

Tage Thompson had a goal and an assist and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory.

Thompson scored his 34th goal of the season and stretched his points streak to six games. He has three goals and seven assists during the streak.

Owen Power and Victor Olofsson also scored for the Sabres, Jeff Skinner and Rasmus Dahlin each had a pair of assists, and Eric Comrie stopped 19 shots.

Nate Schmidt and Pierre-Luc Dubois scored for Winnipeg, and Connor Hellebuyck made 33 saves.

“We didn’t really get out of our zone very well tonight,” Schmidt said. “I don’t think we had a lot of times where we had the puck on our stick and making the play to get out of the zone. Had a lot of times where we just weren’t confident with it.”

Thompson made it 2-0 in the second on a one-timer off Alex Tuch's pass. Tuch has a seven-game point streak, the second-longest point run in his career.

“He’s always ready for the puck, so when you can find him in an open area ... he’s going to bury it,” Tuch said.

Olafsson boosted the lead to 3-0 with a power-play goal midway through the third.

UP NEXT

Sabres: At Minnesota on Saturday night.

Jets: Host Philadelphia on Saturday night.

___

AP NHL: www.apnews.com/hub/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

