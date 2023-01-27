ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 News Now

Road closures, construction continue in northwest Las Vegas valley

By Linsey Lewis
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ik2OK_0kT0ujXE00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There will be lane restrictions and closures in the northwest valley as the Las Vegas Valley Water District continues construction of the LVVWD Centennial Reservoir.

From Monday, Jan. 30 through Thursday, Feb. 16, there will be lane restrictions and road closures at the northwest corner of North Fort Apache Road and West Centennial Parkway, LVVWD said.

Road closures, lane restrictions in northwest Las Vegas valley to last until end of January

Mondays from 7 a.m. until Thursdays at 3:30 p.m., there will be lane restrictions on the westbound and eastbound lanes on West Centennial Parkway near North Fort Apache Road. There will also be full road closures on North Fort Apache Road between West Centennial Parkway and Azure Drive.

The roads will be fully open outside of these hours, according to the LVVWD.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use North Durango Drive or North Hualapai Way for northbound and southbound travel.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
pvtimes.com

NDOT to invest $49.5 million in Nye County

The Nevada Department of Transportation is readying for the coming fiscal year and as part of that preparation, representatives have been visiting with local government leadership to outline just what the department has planned for the various cities and counties around the state. NDOT’s 2023-2024 Annual Work Program is set...
NYE COUNTY, NV
Oscar

Fishing in Nevada Options

Fishing in Nevada offers a wide variety of options for anglers of all skill levels. From high mountain lakes to the vast deserts, Nevada's diverse landscape provides an abundance of opportunities to catch a variety of fish species.
NEVADA STATE
nevadabusiness.com

Nevada Rural Housing Announces Lourdes Zuniga-Perez as Director of Rental Services

Carson City, Nev. – Nevada Rural Housing announces Lourdes Zuniga-Perez as Director of Rental Services. Lourdes began her role as the Director of Rental Services in January of 2023. To the role, Lourdes brings an extensive background of leadership and managerial roles and with a deep knowledge of all things Nevada Rural Housing she earned during her seven year tenure at the agency.
NEVADA STATE
8newsnow.com

Class action lawsuit filed against top casino companies

Class action lawsuit filed against top casino companies. The lawsuit focuses on rising room rates across resorts. CCSD Superintendent Jara addresses teacher shortages, …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/ccsd-superintendent-jara-addresses-teacher-shortages-school-funding-in-state-of-schools-address/. First unionized Nevada Starbucks still without representation …. While a second Starbucks location in Nevada announced its intent to unionize, the first location to successfully...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Record-Courier

Frey Ranch named Food and Beverage Small Business of the Year

The Nevada Department of Agriculture, in partnership with Made in Nevada presented the 2022 Nevada Agriculture, Food and Beverage Small Business of the Year Award to Frey Ranch Distillery in Fallon. Frey Ranch Distillery was selected from 15 nominations by three judges from the NDA and Made in Nevada to...
FALLON, NV
8 News Now

Law of the River: How the west was watered

When Americans began populating what would become Nevada, California, and Arizona the need for clean running water was there, but it wasn't until the turn of the 20th century that people were able to convince the government to invest millions to figure out how to control and distribute Colorado River water safely and consistently.
ARIZONA STATE
8 News Now

Drink Up & Give Back At Winter Wine Fest

Las Vegas(KLAS)-The 8th Annual Winter Wine Fest is Saturday January 28th benefiting Nevada’s Hemophilia Foundation. The community will gather at Bella Vita Blue Diamond from 6-8pm for an evening of fun, wine tasting, food, and bidding in a silent auction. The Winter Wine Fest is the foundation’s largest fundraiser of the year and funds raised stay in Nevada to […]
NEVADA STATE
8 News Now

8 News Now

45K+
Followers
17K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy