Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. Billionaire’s Shameful Art Heist Ends in Glorious Homecoming
ROME—Ancient statues, Etruscan bowls and fresco ripped from a wall in ancient Herculaneum are among the treasures worth $20 million returned to Italy on Monday. Many belonged to the scorned American billionaire Michael Steinhardt, who was banned for life from acquiring antiquities by the Manhattan District Attorney on Dec. 21. The ban—the first of its kind—was handed down after 180 stolen objects worth $70 million were seized from his private collection in December 2021. “For decades, Michael Steinhardt displayed a rapacious appetite for plundered artifacts without concern for the legality of his actions, the legitimacy of the pieces he bought...
Yale Daily News
David Geffen School of Drama puts on “Marys Seacole” as first production of 2023
Friday marked the end of the week-long run of a student-produced production “Marys Seacole” at the Yale Repertory Theater. The play is the David Geffen School of Drama’s first production of 2023. Directed by Leyla Levi DRA ‘23 and originally written by Jackie Sibblies Drury ‘03, the play is inspired by the real life of Mary Seacole — a Black British-Jamaican nurse who cared for soldiers during the Crimean War.
NPR
Forensic musicologists race to rescue works lost after the Holocaust
REBECCA NELSEN: (Singing) Ah, who can cure me?. SHAPIRO: Walter Arlen is 102 years old. He escaped to Vienna during World War II and survived. But many Jewish composers did not. Reporter Tim Greiving visited Arlen at his home in Santa Monica. TIM GREIVING, BYLINE: There's something elfin and even...
From Venice to Margate: world-conquering artist Sonia Boyce brings her supergroup to the seaside
She has notched up too many firsts to count. As the work that triumphed so spectacularly in Venice returns to Britain, the once-uncollectable artist explains why she now even has a 10-year vision
operawire.com
Krassimira Stoyanova Lead Teatro dell’Opera di Roma’s ‘Aida’
The Teatro dell’Opera di Roma is set to open a new production of Verdi’s “Aida” on Jan. 31, 2023. The production is set to be directed by Davide Livermore and conducted by Music Director Michele Mariotti. In a statement, Mariotti said, “the immense score of ‘Aida’...
Mohammed Sami: The Point 0; Giorgio Morandi: Masterpieces from the Magnani-Rocca Foundation – review
The masterly paintings of Baghdad-born Mohammed Sami conjure an ominous no man’s land. And vases conspire with jugs in the still lifes of Giorgio Morandi
hubpages.com
7 Unsolved Mysteries of the Art World
The art world is rife with unsolved mysteries. That's because so much of it is subjective, open to interpretation and has a wide variety of perspectives. It's impossible to definitively answer some of these questions, but that doesn't mean we can't enjoy thinking about them. From mysteries of authorship to strange and unexpected phenomena, here are seven of the greatest unsolved mysteries of the art world.
‘Sorcery’ Review: A Sinister and Satisfying Fable of Anti-Colonial Revenge in 19th-Century Chile
From a distance, like on a zoomed-out map, the South Pacific island of Chiloé looks almost like a peninsula. It nestles cosily into the embrace of the Chilean coastline, separated only by a narrow strait from the overhanging landmass. But as anyone who has been there can tell you, it has an earthy atmosphere very much its own: with its temperate, damp climate, verdant forests and misty fields, Chiloé feels ancient, folkloric and full of hidden mystery. It makes it the perfect setting for Chilean filmmaker Christopher Murray’s “Sorcery,” a meditative tale of anticolonial vengeance that has its basis in...
Comments / 0