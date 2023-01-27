ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GMA

Taylor Swift releases 'Lavender Haze' music video: Watch now

By Angeline Jane Bernabe
GMA
GMA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PwIdX_0kT0u89i00

Taylor Swift's "Lavender Haze" music video is here.

The singer released the music video at 12 a.m. ET on Friday after telling her followers on social media to " Meet me at Midnight ."

"Lavender Haze," which is the first track off Swift's recent " Midnights " album, references a phrase sometimes used in the 1950s to describe the feeling of being in love.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38CjpD_0kT0u89i00
Mark Blinch/Reuters - PHOTO: Taylor Swift arrives at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada Sept. 9, 2022.
MORE: Taylor Swift shares teaser trailer for 'Midnights' music videos

"I happened upon the phrase 'lavender haze' when I was watching Mad Men," Swift said in an Instagram video after announcing the track's title. "And I looked it up because I thought it sounded cool, and it turns out that it's a common phrase used in the '50s where they would just describe being in love. Like, if you were in the lavender haze, then that meant that you were in that all-encompassing love glow -- and I thought that was really beautiful."

"And I guess, theoretically, when you're in the 'Lavender Haze,' you'll do anything to stay there and not let people bring you down off of that cloud," she added. "And I think a lot of people have to deal with this now -- not just, like, quote-unquote public figures -- because we live in the era of social media and if the world finds out that you're in love with somebody, they're gonna weigh in on it."

The "Midnights" singer also touched on how the song reflects her own relationship with actor Joe Alwyn.

MORE: Taylor Swift drops 10th studio album 'Midnights,' reveals 7 surprise tracks

"My relationship for six years, we've had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it," Swift explained of her trick to prolonging the couple's honeymoon phase. "And so this song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff. I hope you guys like it."

The release of the "Lavender Haze" music video comes on the single's 13th week on the Billboard Hot 100 -- Swift's lucky number.

Since the release of "Midnights," Swift has also dropped music videos for tracks "Anti-Hero" and "Bejeweled."

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Taylor Swift Snubbed by Oscars for Best Original Song, Lady Gaga and Rihanna Score Nominations

Lady Gaga and Rihanna scored Oscar nods for best original song, while Taylor Swift’s “Carolina,” from “Where the Crawdads Sing,” was left off the nominations list for the 95th Academy Awards. The nominees for best song are “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR,” “Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman” and “This Is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Taylor Swift’s “Carolina” is from “Where the Crawdads Sing.” The song had been nominated for Critics Choice, Golden Globes and Hollywood Music in Media Awards this season. “Carolina”...
Page Six

Taylor Swift rocks chainmail mini for surprise performance at The 1975 concert

It’s her, hi. Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at The 1975’s concert at the O2 Arena in London Thursday, where she treated the crowd to the first-ever live performance of her “Midnights” track “Anti-Hero.” And the pop phenom — who also covered The 1975’s song “The City” — made the whole place shimmer in an itty-bitty, disco-worthy Paco Rabanne chainmail dress ($3,950) dripping with layers of gold and silver sequins. The fashion house’s signature paillette-covered styles, the design for which dates back to the 1960s, have also popped up on stars including Dua Lipa, Sophie Turner and Laura Harrier. Swift, 33, completed the look...
People

Taylor Swift Invites Fans to Meet Her at Midnight as She Teases New Music Video for 'Lavender Haze'

"Meet me at midnight..." the singer wrote alongside a seven-second teaser for her newest music video, "Lavender Haze" The lavender haze is creeping up on Taylor Swift, and she's ready to invite fans into the Midnights mist. "Meet me at midnight…" Swift wrote in an Instagram post teasing the first seven seconds of an all-new music video. "…for the 'Lavender Haze' music video premiere (!!!!!!!!!!!!!)." In the teaser, all that can be seen is someone in a lavender shirt — presumably Swift, 33 — sitting on a bed as...
Live nation us

Taylor Swift from the New album “Lavender Haze” ‘Midnights’. Event 2023

Official music video for “Lavender Haze” by Taylor Swift from the album ‘Midnights’. Taylor Swift is a multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter from Nashville, Tennessee. She has emerged as one of the most successful and influential artists of her generation, having sold over 50 million albums and 150 million singles worldwide. Her albums have sold over 10 million copies in the United States alone, making her one of the biggest-selling female artists of all time. She has also achieved great success in the music industry with her singles and albums having topped Billboard charts around the world.
Rolling Stone

Harry Styles Joins Bad Bunny and Lizzo as a Performer at 2023 Grammys

Harry Styles is officially joining the performance lineup for the 2023 Grammys. He joins the previously announced first round of performers for the 2023 Grammys has been announced with Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Sam Smith, and Kim Petras leading the lineup.  Also set to take the stage at this year’s show: Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, and Steve Lacy. The Grammys will air on Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, with Trevor Noah returning as host.  The bulk of the first wave of Grammy performers are up for major awards this year. Lizzo is nominated for all three...
PopSugar

Chlöe Is a Bride With a Vengeance in New "Pray It Away" Music Video

Let the church bells ring! On Jan. 27, Chloe Bailey blessed us all, dropping the music video for her track "Pray It Away" — the lead single off her upcoming debut album, "In Pieces." To tease her first record, which is set to release in March, the singer-songwriter, who goes by Chlöe professionally, shared cinematic visuals, featuring heavy gospel influences, spectacular praise dancing, and heavenly vocals, as well as a slew of high-fashion looks.
NME

Beabadoobee teases official release of fan-favourite track ‘Glue Song’

Beabadoobee has teased the official release of ‘Glue Song’, a fan-favourite track that she’s played live a handful of times. Taking to TikTok, Beabadoobee shared a 40-second clip of ‘Glue Song’ and wrote: “Glue Song will be yours soon! I wrote this song about a boy called Jacob Erland. I hope this song makes you happy as much as he makes me happy.”
NME

Kim Petras remixes Meghan Trainor’s viral hit ‘Made You Look’

Meghan Trainor has released an official remix of her viral hit ‘Made You Look’ featuring “icon” Kim Petras – check it out below. ‘Made You Look’ originally featured on Trainor’s fifth studio album ‘Takin’ It Back’ which was released at the end of last year and has gone on to rack up over 250million streams on Spotify.
American Songwriter

Taylor Swift Shares Sultry Video for “Lavender Haze”

Taylor Swift has shared a video for another one of her Midnights tracks, “Lavendar Haze.” The sultry video was written and directed by Swift. The video sees the singer amid the ’70s-inspired room that was used for the album’s promotional imagery. She wakes up next to her partner – played by transgender model Laith Ashley – and quickly starts to become intoxicated by the titular haze.
hypebeast.com

Zack Bia Enlists Don Toliver for His Debut Single, "Hardcore"

Already making his mark in the music industry in the last few years, multi-talented DJ and label executive Zack Bia most recently provided direct support for Post Malone’s Twelve Carat Toothache arena tour and pushed rap breakout star Yeat under his Field Trip Recordings label group. Bia has now returned to deliver his debut single, “Hardcore” with Don Toliver.
Pitchfork

Rosalía Shares New Song “LLYLM”: Listen

Rosalía has released her first new single of the year. The track is titled “LLYLM,” short for its refrain of “Lie Like You Love Me.” Rosalía produced the track with David Rodríguez, Dylan Patrice, and Noah Goldstein. Check it out below. After issuing...
American Songwriter

2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards to Honor Lainey Wilson, Kim Petras, Lana Del Rey, Becky G

The Billboard Women in Music Awards return on March 1 and will honor a new class of influential female artists in today’s musical landscape. Among the 2023 class of artists is Becky G, Doechii, Ivy Queen, Kim Petras, Latto, Lainey Wilson, Lana Del Rey and TWICE. Abbott Elementary writer/actress Quinta Brunson will host the ceremony at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
GMA

GMA

83K+
Followers
10K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy