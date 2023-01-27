Fried chicken is about as staple of an American culinary creation as anything else offered in the United States. However, other nationalities and regions around the world have taken notice. During the Korean War, U.S. troops introduced fried chicken to the local population, as military members celebrated Thanksgiving with fried chicken, instead of turkey, which was not easily available to them. While the military eventually left, the idea of fried chicken remained. Since then, South Korea has crafted its own fried chicken recipes and flavors, unique to them with their available spices and flavors. It has grown increasingly popular over the decades, and now a Korean-based fried chicken restaurant is making its way to metro Phoenix.

