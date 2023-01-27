Dignified Hope Care Community Services hosts Resolutions of Hope

Dignified Hope Care Community Services hosted an event for people to show tribute to their loved ones who have passed.

The event, called Resolutions of Hope, was hosted at Hotel SLO.

Dignified Hope Care is a nonprofit organization working to give services to seniors who cannot afford health care.

"For years, I provided for-profit services for seniors across the central coast, doing rehab and hospice care one-on-one with patients in their homes, complimenting home health agencies and there's a lot of seniors in need that couldn't afford the service, so that's what this new nonprofit is going to be helping."