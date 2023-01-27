ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Dignified Hope Care Community Services hosts Resolutions of Hope

By Jillian Butler
KSBY News
KSBY News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2okFBl_0kT0tdH500

Dignified Hope Care Community Services hosted an event for people to show tribute to their loved ones who have passed.

The event, called Resolutions of Hope, was hosted at Hotel SLO.

Dignified Hope Care is a nonprofit organization working to give services to seniors who cannot afford health care.

"For years, I provided for-profit services for seniors across the central coast, doing rehab and hospice care one-on-one with patients in their homes, complimenting home health agencies and there's a lot of seniors in need that couldn't afford the service, so that's what this new nonprofit is going to be helping."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSBY News

KSBY News

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy