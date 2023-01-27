Read full article on original website
A Google employee of 11 years says he and his wife stared at each other in 'disbelief' when they realized they'd both been laid off by the company
Ashish Kalsi wrote on LinkedIn he has a two-year-old daughter and was working at Google on an immigrant visa: "The dreaded H-1B countdown has begun."
Man fired for wanting a raise deletes thousands of hours of work, leaving boss in a fix
Workplaces can get toxic and unhealthy for employees pretty quickly. And in one such instance, an employee decided to ask for a raise in his wages after being given an immense amount of work on a daily basis. To his surprise, he was fired in a few hours. What he did next was unimaginable. A person on Reddit with the username u/This_Manner_ wrote that three years ago, he was working as a videographer doing social media content for a seven-figure company. He wrote, "I was paid roughly just better than minimum wage and was cranking out (at one point) 50 videos a day. I was freelancing and was on a loose contract. I was desperate for the money."
Media Buying Briefing: Cinema advertising makes a play for more video ad dollars, but will buyers pay up?
As the various segments of the video industry slowly prepare for an upfront season that will start around the beginning of second quarter 2023, one corner of the business hopes it can secure a slightly bigger share of dollars — the cinema ad firms of National CineMedia (NCM) and Screenvision. And media buyers say there’s actually a chance they’ll succeed at that, for a few reasons.
Atlas Obscura wants to be profitable before raising funds in a tricky media market
Atlas Obscura wants to turn a profit this year before it raises another funding round, at a time when publishers are facing lower valuations and pickier investors as deal activity slows. Last year Atlas Obscura more than doubled its revenue to $18 million, up from $8 million in 2021, said...
