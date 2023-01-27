ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

Man fired for wanting a raise deletes thousands of hours of work, leaving boss in a fix

Workplaces can get toxic and unhealthy for employees pretty quickly. And in one such instance, an employee decided to ask for a raise in his wages after being given an immense amount of work on a daily basis. To his surprise, he was fired in a few hours. What he did next was unimaginable. A person on Reddit with the username u/This_Manner_ wrote that three years ago, he was working as a videographer doing social media content for a seven-figure company. He wrote, "I was paid roughly just better than minimum wage and was cranking out (at one point) 50 videos a day. I was freelancing and was on a loose contract. I was desperate for the money."
Digiday

Media Buying Briefing: Cinema advertising makes a play for more video ad dollars, but will buyers pay up?

As the various segments of the video industry slowly prepare for an upfront season that will start around the beginning of second quarter 2023, one corner of the business hopes it can secure a slightly bigger share of dollars — the cinema ad firms of National CineMedia (NCM) and Screenvision. And media buyers say there’s actually a chance they’ll succeed at that, for a few reasons.

Comments / 0

Community Policy