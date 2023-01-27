Uber and Lyft in New York required to be zero-emission by 2030, officials say

Uber and Lyft both shared statements indicating support for the coming change, the Verge reported. Photograph: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

Uber and Lyft vehicles in New York City will be required to be zero-emission by 2030, New York officials announced on Thursday.

The decision could affect the 100,000 for-hire vehicles operating throughout New York.

New York mayor Eric Adams announced the initiative as part of his “Working People’s Agenda” while giving his second state of the city address, according to a city press release .

“Today, we are announcing that Uber and Lyft will be required to have a zero-emissions fleet by 2030. That’s zero emissions for over 100,000 vehicles on our city streets,” announced Adams, adding that Uber and Lyft support the transition and that the shift will come at no additional cost to drivers.

“We’re also encouraging New Yorkers who drive to make the switch to electric vehicles as well, adding charging stations in all five boroughs.”

Details around how the transition will happen without costing drivers more have not been released yet.

But following the announcement, Uber and Lyft both shared statements indicating support for the coming change, reported the Verge .

“We are excited to partner with New York City on our journey,” said Lyft’s director of sustainability Paul Augustine in a statement, the Verge reported.

Josh Gold, the senior director of policy at Uber, said in a statement that “[Uber applauds] the mayor’s ambition for reducing emissions, an important goal we share”.

Uber and Lyft have already announced their own goals when it comes to having 100% electric vehicle fleets by 2030, reported Bloomberg News .

Both companies have attempted to entice drivers to trade in emitting cars for electric vehicles using perks and incentives.

Uber is offering drivers who use an electric vehicle an extra $1 earned for their ride and partnered with car rental company Hertz to offer electric vehicle rental opportunities.

Lyft has offered similar promotions and promised to expand electric vehicle rental opportunities for drivers who are not ale to purchase a new car.

But only 1% of ride share drivers in New York use electric vehicles as of September, reported Bloomberg.

California passed similar rules that would require ride share drivers to use electric vehicles by 2030.