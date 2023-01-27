ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola, NE

KSNB Local4

Osceola boys basketball wins second CRC championship in three years

YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - This year’s Crossroads Conference Championship was a repeat of last year’s game, but the result was different. Osceola faced familiar foe Cross County on Friday night in a York Auditorium that was filled to the brim. It wasn’t until the fourth quarter that the...
OSCEOLA, NE
KSNB Local4

Crete boys basketball wins first conference title since 2016

YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 1 Crete boys basketball took on second-seed York in the championship game of the Central Conference Tournament Saturday. The Cardinals defeated the Dukes 51-43 to claim its first conference title since 2016. “First conference championship for Crete since 2016 and York is a great team,”...
CRETE, NE
KSNB Local4

Adams Central girls basketball wins first conference title since 1994

YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 1 Adams Central girls basketball took on second-seeded York in the championship game of the Central Conference Tournament Saturday. The Patriots defeated the Dukes 53-38 to claim its first-ever Central title. It was also the program’s first conference title overall since 1994. “This one...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

York boys basketball blisters Aurora in Central semifinals

YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 2 York boys basketball hosted third-seed Aurora in the semifinal round of the Central Conference Tournament Friday. The Dukes blew by the Huskies to advance to the championship, winning 60-38. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
YORK, NE
KSNB Local4

Alberts’ wrestling success ‘a big change’ for GICC

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - At Grand Island Central Catholic, the wrestling program is on the rise. “They want to push and they want to bring Central Catholic wrestling back to where it was,” GICC wrestling coach Zach Schroder said. The Crusaders have seen a fast increase in interest...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

California defensive lineman Sua Lefotu commits to Huskers

LINCOLN, Neb. -- While 'Calibraska' may not be a thing anymore, Nebraska is back in the Golden State with a sizable commitment. Defensive lineman Sua Lefotu comes to the Huskers from Bellflower, located in Los Angeles County. The 6'4", 285 lb. defender played his high school ball at national power St. John Bosco.
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Huskers secure Manning’s 300th career victory

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Behind seven wins and three bonus point victories, the Nebraska wrestling team defeated Wisconsin, 24-11, in front of 2,209 fans on Sunday afternoon at the Devaney Center. This dual win marked Coach Manning’s 300th career win. Manning now holds a career record of 300-129-5. Competition started...
LINCOLN, NE
The Great Cornholio

Nebraska Football lands needed DL help with Sua Lefotu commitment

Nebraska football was able to get a commitment from 2023 defensive lineman Sua Lefotu on Saturday. He made the announcement on Twitter. Lefotu is ranked as the 144th overall defensive lineman and his class, and the 119th overall player in his class from the state of California per the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He is a three-star recruit, and holds a numerical rating of 84 overall.
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Huskers open preseason with outdoor practice

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Snow was on the turf at Den Hartog Field on Friday afternoon. So was the Nebraska baseball team. The Huskers held their season-opening practice outdoors on a 40-degree day in east Lincoln. With the warmer temperatures, fourth-year head coach Will Bolt said his team planned to scrimmage after some drills early in the workout. Players said they were excited to be outside instead of practicing inside the Alex Gordon Training Complex.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: Nebraska Reveals First Look At New Football Facility

Hard to get great recruits without great facilities in this era of college football. And on Saturday, Nebraska shared a preview of some of its latest renovations set to wrap up this fall. From the look of it there's still plenty of work to be done, but its definitely shaping up to be one of the top ...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

The Real Untold Story of 90s Nebraska Football

Nebraska football went on a five-year run from 1993-1997 that resulted in a 60–3 record and three Nebraska national titles. Those are the years Nebraska fans think of when we think of “The 90s”. Before that, Tom Osborne’s teams were very good, but they weren’t great....
LINCOLN, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Norfolk Catholic announces 2023 Hall of Fame Class

NORFOLK - Six individuals, two families, and four teams are set to be induced in the Norfolk Catholic Hall of Fame for the 2023 class at their ceremony set for April 15th. Hall of Fame Board President Jeff Bellar says this is a great way to celebrate those that had a great impact on both the school and the parish.
NORFOLK, NE
1011now.com

Nebraska Game and Parks Commission hosts ice-fishing clinic this weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is hosting a free ice-fishing clinic on Saturday from 1-4 p.m. The clinic will take place on the north shore of Holmes Lake and is open to anglers of all ages and experience levels. Ice-fishing enthusiast and fishing programs coordinator...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Several crews battle fire at home east of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Several fire crews battled a fire at a home near Eagle on Sunday. Crews from six volunteer fire units were sent to the home near South 176th and East O Streets around 2:20 p.m. When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the roof causing...
LINCOLN, NE

