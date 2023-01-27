Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Basketball: Scoring droughts haunt Buckeyes in 86-70 loss at IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State drops second straight 78-65 at No. 6 IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Indiana?Ted RiversIndiana State
Study Finds That Fathers Have Been Older Than Mothers for 250,000 YearsAndrei TapalagaBloomington, IN
Up-and-coming restaurant chain opening new location in IndianaKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
Lantern
Men’s Basketball: Scoring droughts haunt Buckeyes in 86-70 loss at Indiana
The end of the first half did the Buckeyes in as shots, and victories, continue to evade Ohio State of late. Ohio State (11-10, 3-7 Big Ten) fell 86-70 in Bloomington, Indiana, as the Hoosiers handed the Buckeyes their second-consecutive loss and seventh in the past eight games. Trailing 31-30...
Lantern
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan State
No. 5 Ohio State went two for two and captured team wins this weekend against its rivals in the north: at No. 3 Michigan and versus Michigan State. Ohio State (11-1, 5-0 Big Ten) fended off Wolverines (9-2, 4-2 Big Ten) comeback attempts en route to a 23-15 victory, its first in Ann Arbor since 2018. Michigan State (8–5, 1–5) didn’t seem to have an answer for the Buckeyes, and Ohio State capped its weekend with a 36-3 thumping of the Spartans.
Lantern
Men’s Volleyball: No. 13 Ohio State relies on momentum, sweeps Princeton in competitive series
After a Buckeye kill during No. 13 Ohio State’s two-game series with Princeton, the team reveled in the execution of its play and a swing in energy upped the ante in the Covelli Center. Both the Buckeyes (6-2) and Princeton showed various feelings of urgency, frustration and concentration from...
Lantern
Women’s Ice Hockey: Gardiner, Levis score twice as No. 1 Buckeyes prevail 6-2 over Minnesota State
The No. 1 Ohio State women’s ice hockey team was determined to continue its eight-game winning streak heading into this weekend’s home series, doing just that, defeating Minnesota State 6-2 Friday in Columbus. Senior goaltender Quinn Kuntz upheld a strong defense in her fourth game of the season...
Lantern
Men’s Gymnastics: No. 5 Ohio State set to face No. 6 Michigan in Ann Arbor
Nearly one week removed from the No. 5 Ohio State men’s gymnastics team’s victory at the Navy Open Jan. 21, senior captain Donovan Hewitt made something clear to his teammates: In the grand scheme, the victory “doesn’t matter.”. “It doesn’t matter because, ‘Congrats on winning the...
Lantern
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes win 10th straight, sweep Minnesota State in penultimate home series
The No. 1 women’s ice hockey team filled the OSU Ice Rink to maximum capacity this weekend as the Buckeyes prevailed over Minnesota State in a 4-2 win Saturday in Columbus. Freshman forward Sofie Lundin and junior defenseman Riley Brengman both scored their third goals of the season, helping the Buckeyes (24-2-2, 19-2-1 Western Collegiate Hockey Association) extend their winning streak to 10 games, an important confidence boost heading into next week’s rivalry matchup against No. 3 Minnesota.
Lantern
Ohio State and Columbus leadership speak out on death of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police
After authorities released video footage of a fatal beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis, Tennessee, police officers Friday, the nation erupted in demonstrations against police brutality. Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, died three days after a Jan. 7 traffic stop ended with violence from five Black police officers, who have...
