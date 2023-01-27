ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan State

No. 5 Ohio State went two for two and captured team wins this weekend against its rivals in the north: at No. 3 Michigan and versus Michigan State. Ohio State (11-1, 5-0 Big Ten) fended off Wolverines (9-2, 4-2 Big Ten) comeback attempts en route to a 23-15 victory, its first in Ann Arbor since 2018. Michigan State (8–5, 1–5) didn’t seem to have an answer for the Buckeyes, and Ohio State capped its weekend with a 36-3 thumping of the Spartans.
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes win 10th straight, sweep Minnesota State in penultimate home series

The No. 1 women’s ice hockey team filled the OSU Ice Rink to maximum capacity this weekend as the Buckeyes prevailed over Minnesota State in a 4-2 win Saturday in Columbus. Freshman forward Sofie Lundin and junior defenseman Riley Brengman both scored their third goals of the season, helping the Buckeyes (24-2-2, 19-2-1 Western Collegiate Hockey Association) extend their winning streak to 10 games, an important confidence boost heading into next week’s rivalry matchup against No. 3 Minnesota.
