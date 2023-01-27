Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
McCool Junction girls basketball dribbles to first in Top 5 Plays
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - Top 5 Plays are back in full effect!. 1. McCool Junction girls basketball: McKenna Yates. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
McCool Junction girls basketball’s Yates wins CRC title, Play of the Night
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - McCool Junction girls basketball won the Crossroads Conference championship for the first time since 2000 Friday. McKenna Yates hit a game-winner in overtime to beat Meridian 35-34. She is the recipient of our 5th Quarter Game of the Night. Watch the embedded video to watch it...
KSNB Local4
UNK men’s basketball snaps 5-game losing streak in win over Missouri Western
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Super senior forward Darrian Nebeker scored a game-high 23 points and senior forward Winston Cook added 20 off the bench to help Nebraska Kearney beat Missouri Western State, 85-75, Saturday evening at the Health & Sports Center. The Lopers (4-16, 2-12) pick up its second...
News Channel Nebraska
Multiple northeast Nebraska counties remain in winter storm warnings
WAYNE, Neb. -- Several counties in the northeast Nebraska area are in winter storm warnings. According to the National Weather Service, winter storm warnings have been issued for 13 counties in northeast Nebraska. The counties involved are Antelope, Boyd, Brown, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Holt, Keya Paha, Knox, Pierce, Rock, Thurston,...
1011now.com
Nebraska Game and Parks Commission hosts ice-fishing clinic this weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is hosting a free ice-fishing clinic on Saturday from 1-4 p.m. The clinic will take place on the north shore of Holmes Lake and is open to anglers of all ages and experience levels. Ice-fishing enthusiast and fishing programs coordinator...
KETV.com
Wind chill advisory, dangerous cold expected for Nebraska, Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. — As snow wraps up for eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, dangerously cold wind chills are forecast to settle into the area. Temperatures will drop throughout the day Saturday and continue to fall into Sunday morning. Northerly wind gusts in excess of 30 mph are expect, which will give way to brutal wind chills.
WOWT
Saunders County crash kills one, injures four
For the sixth consecutive year, Nebraska lawmakers are attempting to overturn the state's helmet law. Open-carry legislation was the talk of the table in Lincoln today. Water main break on Dodge forces lane restrictions. Updated: 8 hours ago. A water main break has forced lane restrictions on Dodge Street near...
News Channel Nebraska
More winter weather on the way for northern Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. – More snow could be on the way for northern Nebraska. A winter storm watch has been issued for 14 different Nebraska counties this weekend. The watch takes hold Friday evening and remains in effect until Saturday afternoon. The weather is expected to cover a patch of...
klkntv.com
Brutal wind chills overnight, with more snow expected west
Lincoln saw light snow through Saturday, but most of the accumulations were in northern Nebraska. Snow showers are likely to continue into the early morning hours of Sunday, so final totals are not yet clear. As of Saturday afternoon, some of the more impressive snow reports came from Burton (13″), O’Neill (8″), Ainsworth (8″) and Bloomfield (7.9″).
KIMT
Latest update on the snow moving through the area today.
He snow is falling across Iowa this morning, and will continue through the day. The heaviest of the snow is aiming for our North Iowa counties, where Cerro Gordo, Hancock, and Kossuth fall under a Winter Storm Warning. 3-6" of snow is expected along and south of I-90, with pockets of higher totals possible where the Winter Storm Warning is present. North of I-90, anywhere between a trace and 3" of snow is expected. Expect road conditions to deteriorate through the day as roads become completely snow covered. The snow will gradually taper off overnight tonight and the colder air will settle in. Highs will be in the single digits by Sunday and overnight temperatures will be dipping below zero. Expect wind chill factors into the -20s and -30s by Sunday and Monday, with cold temperatures holding through next week.
klkntv.com
Snow mainly to our north, but arctic air coming this weekend
The pleasant, sunny weather that we saw to close out the week on Friday will be changing soon. By Friday night, snow starts west and moves eastward along the NE/SD border. Light snow will be possible in Lincoln, but most accumulating snow will fall to the north. Increasing clouds and...
News Channel Nebraska
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chadron area
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for northern Panhandle, Nebraska, and eastern Wyoming. The advisory is for mid-day Friday through 5 p.m. Saturday. The National Weather Service Winter Weather Advisory does caution of possible accumulation of several inches. Three to six inches are expected, except for...
WOWT
Roughly 154,000 Nebraska residents apply for student loan forgiveness
A flasher was arrested, and a 14-year-old's fears relieved -- thanks to a Six On Your Side viewer. Four options presented for heavy truck traffic on North 30th Street in Omaha. A final report has been prepared on the four options the city is considering to address heavy truck traffic on North 30th Street in northeast Omaha.
KSNB Local4
Omaha nonprofit speaks against LB258
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Over the last decade, officials with Project Extra Mile noticed a decrease in the number of underage youth getting caught up in alcohol use. Now, they say the pandemic has reversed that trend. “Since the pandemic, it’s really increased because of isolation and not having school,...
Pillen leans into ‘opportunity scholarships’ debate
Before a press conference promoting a potential state tax break for donors helping low-income parents pay for private school, Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen spoke to 15 students from his hometown.
1011now.com
Sunday Forecast: Packing an Arctic punch with another small chance for snow
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Keep those heavy winter coats, hats and gloves at the ready! The Arctic frigid air and breezy conditions will make for very cold wind chills over the next few days. Plus, we will see the small chance for some light snow showers or flurries through Monday. Western Nebraska will see another chance for snow on Sunday.
North Platte Telegraph
In some Nebraska counties, aluminum shortage might mean you can't get the license plate number you want
Motorists in some Nebraska counties who have staked claim to the same license place number for years may have to memorize a new number. Officials said that because of a national aluminum shortage, they weren't able to ship all of the new license plates to some counties before the old plates expire, said Betty Johnson, administrator of Nebraska's Driver and Vehicles Records Division.
Nebraska lawmakers propose disability, racial impact statements for certain legislation
LINCOLN — Most legislation in the Nebraska Legislature includes a fiscal impact statement, a process two lawmakers encouraged the body’s Executive Board on Friday to expand to disability and racial impact statements for certain legislation. Legislative Bill 39 and Legislative Bill 54, introduced by State Sens. Carol Blood of Bellevue and Terrell McKinney of Omaha, respectively, […] The post Nebraska lawmakers propose disability, racial impact statements for certain legislation appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
nebraskanewsservice.net
Guns in Nebraska: Three hearings cover proposed future of firearm laws
Three bills which would alter Nebraska fire-arm laws were the topic of controversy on Thursday, Jan. 26, for four and half hours. Dozens of constituents gathered in front of the Judiciary Committee at the Nebraska State Capitol to testify on separate bills that would, respectively, waive training requirements for concealed carry permits, require suicide awareness training for the same permits and allow off-duty police officers to carry handguns when picking up their children on school grounds.
klkntv.com
“I-80 is a pipeline for all kinds of criminal activity” including human trafficking
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Officials say the number of human trafficking cases prosecuted in Nebraska jumped from 0 to 92 between 2007 and 2022. That jump is due to a special task force created in 2015. The goal of Nebraska’s human trafficking task force is to increase awareness that...
