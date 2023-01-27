ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central City, NE

KSNB Local4

Crete boys basketball wins first conference title since 2016

YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 1 Crete boys basketball took on second-seed York in the championship game of the Central Conference Tournament Saturday. The Cardinals defeated the Dukes 51-43 to claim its first conference title since 2016. “First conference championship for Crete since 2016 and York is a great team,”...
CRETE, NE
KSNB Local4

Adams Central girls basketball wins first conference title since 1994

YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 1 Adams Central girls basketball took on second-seeded York in the championship game of the Central Conference Tournament Saturday. The Patriots defeated the Dukes 53-38 to claim its first-ever Central title. It was also the program’s first conference title overall since 1994. “This one...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Ravenna girls basketball pounds Centura into second loss

RAVENNA, Neb. (KSNB) - The Local4 5th Quarter Game of the Week was between two teams with two combined losses. Ravenna welcoming in Centura to a packed high school gym Friday. The Centurions put up a fight late but it wasn’t enough, the Bluejays win 53-40. Watch the embedded...
RAVENNA, NE
KSNB Local4

Alberts’ wrestling success ‘a big change’ for GICC

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - At Grand Island Central Catholic, the wrestling program is on the rise. “They want to push and they want to bring Central Catholic wrestling back to where it was,” GICC wrestling coach Zach Schroder said. The Crusaders have seen a fast increase in interest...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Huskers secure Manning’s 300th career victory

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Behind seven wins and three bonus point victories, the Nebraska wrestling team defeated Wisconsin, 24-11, in front of 2,209 fans on Sunday afternoon at the Devaney Center. This dual win marked Coach Manning’s 300th career win. Manning now holds a career record of 300-129-5. Competition started...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: Nebraska Reveals First Look At New Football Facility

Hard to get great recruits without great facilities in this era of college football. And on Saturday, Nebraska shared a preview of some of its latest renovations set to wrap up this fall. From the look of it there's still plenty of work to be done, but its definitely shaping up to be one of the top ...
LINCOLN, NE
creightonian.com

Can Jays' cup run happen again?

The Creighton men’s soccer program made a statement this year, but can it be sustained?. After a period of turmoil in which the storied program failed to make the NCAA tournament in four straight years, Head Coach Johnny Torres has led the team to a conference championship, back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances and their sixth College Cup.
OMAHA, NE
KSNB Local4

Short-handed Huskers travel to Maryland

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska basketball will be short-handed the rest of the season and their next stop is at Maryland on Saturday. The Huskers will be without starters Emmanuel Bandoumel and Juwan Gary, who will both miss the rest of the year due to injuries. Nebraska’s first test without both starters was at a home loss on Wednesday to Northwestern.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Firefighters respond to barn blaze west of Eagle

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Eagle Fire and Rescue responded to a barn fire right off of Highway 34, west of Eagle, on Sunday. The call came in at around 2:19 p.m. This is an ongoing incident. Stay connected to 1011now.com for the latest information.
EAGLE, NE
The Great Cornholio

Nebraska Football lands needed DL help with Sua Lefotu commitment

Nebraska football was able to get a commitment from 2023 defensive lineman Sua Lefotu on Saturday. He made the announcement on Twitter. Lefotu is ranked as the 144th overall defensive lineman and his class, and the 119th overall player in his class from the state of California per the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He is a three-star recruit, and holds a numerical rating of 84 overall.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Flower Festival makes return to Omaha's St. Cecilia Cathedral

A Bellevue University graduate speaks on overcoming addiction. Light snow showers will taper off this evening, but frigid conditions continue with temperatures falling into the single digits. Creighton hosts annual Pinkout Game. Updated: 6 hours ago. Creighton hosts an annual game for a good cause.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Several fire crews battle blaze at home east of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Several fire crews are battled a blaze at a home near Eagle on Sunday. Crews from Eagle, Bennington and Southeast Rural were sent to the home near South 176th and East O Streets around 2:20 p.m. When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the...
LINCOLN, NE

