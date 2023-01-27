Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Crete boys basketball wins first conference title since 2016
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 1 Crete boys basketball took on second-seed York in the championship game of the Central Conference Tournament Saturday. The Cardinals defeated the Dukes 51-43 to claim its first conference title since 2016. “First conference championship for Crete since 2016 and York is a great team,”...
KSNB Local4
Adams Central girls basketball wins first conference title since 1994
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 1 Adams Central girls basketball took on second-seeded York in the championship game of the Central Conference Tournament Saturday. The Patriots defeated the Dukes 53-38 to claim its first-ever Central title. It was also the program’s first conference title overall since 1994. “This one...
KSNB Local4
Kearney boys basketball fights past Lincoln North Star
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Kearney boys basketball team traveled to Lincoln to take on Lincoln North Star. In the end, the the Bearcats win it by 5, 56-51. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Kenesaw girls basketball zooms past Harvard in TVC opening round
KENESAW, Neb. (KSNB) - #9 Harvard girls basketball went up against #9 Kenesaw in the opening round of the Twin Valley Conference on Saturday. In the end, Kenesaw advances on, winning it, 46-27. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Ravenna girls basketball pounds Centura into second loss
RAVENNA, Neb. (KSNB) - The Local4 5th Quarter Game of the Week was between two teams with two combined losses. Ravenna welcoming in Centura to a packed high school gym Friday. The Centurions put up a fight late but it wasn’t enough, the Bluejays win 53-40. Watch the embedded...
KSNB Local4
Silver Lake boys basketball whips up 19-point victory over Harvard in TVC opening round
KENESAW, Neb. (KSNB) - #9 seed Harvard boys basketball went up against #8 Silver Lake in the first round of the Twin Valley Conference on Saturday. In the end, the Mustangs snags the win, 46-27 over the Cardinals. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Hastings College women’s basketball drops to fourth ranked Dordt
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings College women’s basketball team hosted 4th ranked Dordt on Saturday. In the end, the Defenders win it, 73-55. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Shelton girls basketball team dribbles past Blue Hill
BLUE HILL, Neb. (KSNB) - The Shelton girls basketball team traveled to Blue Hill on Friday to take on the Bobcats. In the end, the Bulldogs get the victory, 56-25. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Alberts’ wrestling success ‘a big change’ for GICC
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - At Grand Island Central Catholic, the wrestling program is on the rise. “They want to push and they want to bring Central Catholic wrestling back to where it was,” GICC wrestling coach Zach Schroder said. The Crusaders have seen a fast increase in interest...
KETV.com
From the archives: How Nick Bahe helps the Creighton basketball team from the sidelines
OMAHA, Neb. — In 2005, Nick Bahe transferred from the Kansas men's basketball program to join Creighton. Bahe, a Lincoln Southeast High School grad, had to redshirt that season due to NCAA rules. However, that doesn't mean the Lincoln native took the year off. In the video above, KETV...
KSNB Local4
Huskers secure Manning’s 300th career victory
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Behind seven wins and three bonus point victories, the Nebraska wrestling team defeated Wisconsin, 24-11, in front of 2,209 fans on Sunday afternoon at the Devaney Center. This dual win marked Coach Manning’s 300th career win. Manning now holds a career record of 300-129-5. Competition started...
Huskers offer 2023 athlete from Colorado who made Lincoln visit
On a visit to Lincoln this weekend, Regis Jesuit (Colo.) athlete D'Andre Barnes received an offer from the Huskers, he announced on Twitter on Sunday. So that gives at least one more 2023 prospect to keep an eye on with signing day approaching Wednesday. "All Glory to God!!" Barnes tweeted....
Look: Nebraska Reveals First Look At New Football Facility
Hard to get great recruits without great facilities in this era of college football. And on Saturday, Nebraska shared a preview of some of its latest renovations set to wrap up this fall. From the look of it there's still plenty of work to be done, but its definitely shaping up to be one of the top ...
Nebraska basketball announcing schedule for this week’s games
While things aren’t going particularly well for the Nebraska basketball team these days, the Huskers must soldier on. In the midst of what has become a three-game slide, the Cornhuskers are trying to right the ship and even try and get Hoiberg’s first winning season in Lincoln. If...
creightonian.com
Can Jays' cup run happen again?
The Creighton men’s soccer program made a statement this year, but can it be sustained?. After a period of turmoil in which the storied program failed to make the NCAA tournament in four straight years, Head Coach Johnny Torres has led the team to a conference championship, back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances and their sixth College Cup.
KSNB Local4
Short-handed Huskers travel to Maryland
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska basketball will be short-handed the rest of the season and their next stop is at Maryland on Saturday. The Huskers will be without starters Emmanuel Bandoumel and Juwan Gary, who will both miss the rest of the year due to injuries. Nebraska’s first test without both starters was at a home loss on Wednesday to Northwestern.
1011now.com
Firefighters respond to barn blaze west of Eagle
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Eagle Fire and Rescue responded to a barn fire right off of Highway 34, west of Eagle, on Sunday. The call came in at around 2:19 p.m. This is an ongoing incident. Stay connected to 1011now.com for the latest information.
Nebraska Football lands needed DL help with Sua Lefotu commitment
Nebraska football was able to get a commitment from 2023 defensive lineman Sua Lefotu on Saturday. He made the announcement on Twitter. Lefotu is ranked as the 144th overall defensive lineman and his class, and the 119th overall player in his class from the state of California per the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He is a three-star recruit, and holds a numerical rating of 84 overall.
WOWT
Flower Festival makes return to Omaha's St. Cecilia Cathedral
A Bellevue University graduate speaks on overcoming addiction. Light snow showers will taper off this evening, but frigid conditions continue with temperatures falling into the single digits. Creighton hosts annual Pinkout Game. Updated: 6 hours ago. Creighton hosts an annual game for a good cause.
klkntv.com
Several fire crews battle blaze at home east of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Several fire crews are battled a blaze at a home near Eagle on Sunday. Crews from Eagle, Bennington and Southeast Rural were sent to the home near South 176th and East O Streets around 2:20 p.m. When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the...
