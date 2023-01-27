Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Thrift Shop in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Gunman opens fire in a posh LA area, leaving three people dead.Sherif SaadLos Angeles, CA
Inglewood homeless count numbers appear to be skewed2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
The Oldest House In CaliforniaTonicmudLos Angeles, CA
Assault With A Deadly Weapon Suspect Surrenders To Authorities After Brief Pursuit In East LA AreaWestmont Community NewsMontebello, CA
Bicyclist Found Dead on Street in Fullerton
Fullerton, Orange County, CA: A bicyclist was found deceased on the northbound lanes of Beach Boulevard in the city of Fullerton Saturday afternoon prompting closure of CA-39. Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department received calls for a possible hit-and-run traffic collision that took place on Beach Boulevard and Rosecrans Avenue shortly after 12:30 p.m., Jan. 28.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID three women killed at short-term rental near Beverly Hills
LOS ANGELES – The three victims killed in a shooting that wounded four others at a gathering in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles were women from Illinois and Arizona, authorities said Sunday. Iyana Hutton was a 33-year-old resident of Chicago and 29-year-old Nenah Davis was from Boilingbrook,...
2urbangirls.com
Man killed while driving mini bike in Downey
DOWNEY, Calif. – A man has been killed by a hit-and-run driver Sunday night while riding a mini bike in Downey, according to authorities. Downey police received multiple calls for a person with injuries near the San Gabriel River. Sheriff’s deputies were also on the scene to assist with the investigation.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID teens killed at Pomona house party
POMONA, Calif. – A 17-year-old and 19-year-old killed in a shooting at a house in Pomona were identified Monday. The juvenile, Reginald Nephew, died in a private residence, according to the coroner’s website. The man was identified as Prentiss Nephew, and his location of death was a driveway. Both were Pomona residents.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in hit-and-run in Orange County
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – The name of a 39-year-old man who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle in Laguna Beach was released Sunday by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Officers were dispatched at about 2:50 a.m. Saturday to the 700 block of South Coast Highway located...
2urbangirls.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A speeding motorcyclist in Long Beach was killed in a crash with an SUV, whose motorist stayed at the scene and cooperated with police, authorities said Saturday. A 2014 GMC driven by a Long Beach man was traveling southbound on Long Beach Boulevard near Ellis...
foxla.com
Pasadena man accused of intentionally driving off cliff with family in car moved to jail
MONTARA, Calif. - The driver of a car that plunged 250 feet off a treacherous cliff in northern California, injuring his two young children and his wife, was released from the hospital and jailed on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, authorities said Friday. Dharmesh A. Patel, 41, was...
Women arrested for allegedly ransacking Ventura County drugstores
Two women were arrested for allegedly ransacking drugstores in Ventura County on Saturday. The suspects were identified as 26-year-olds Kayla Thomas and Imani Adedji from Los Angeles, according to Simi Valley Police. Officers responded to a shoplift in progress at a CVS store at 4440 Alamo Street in Simi Valley around 4:09 p.m., police said. […]
Shooter Scare at Multiple Walmart Stores Prompts Authorities to Respond
Santa Fe Springs, Los Angeles County, CA: A third Walmart store in eastern Los Angeles County Sunday afternoon, Jan. 29, was evacuated after yet another reported man inside a Walmart armed with a gun. Whittier Police Department responded to, and surrounded the Walmart at the Gateway Plaza Center located at...
NBC Los Angeles
Driver Taken Into Custody After Pursuit Ends in Montebello
A person is in custody after leading LA County Sheriff's units through a pursuit that ended in the Montebello area. The driver was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer. The driver pulled into a dead end area near homes close to the intersection of Lincoln...
2urbangirls.com
Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in Orange County
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – A man was struck and killed Saturday morning by a hit-and-run vehicle in Laguna Beach, authorities said. Officers were dispatched at about 2:50 a.m. Saturday to the 700 block of South Coast Highway located the man in the roadway, outside the crosswalk, the Laguna Beach Police Department reported.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID cyclist fatally struck by driver near LA
POMONA, Calif. – Authorities Saturday identified a 38-year-old bicyclist who was struck and killed by an SUV in Pomona. Adan Orozco was the victim, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. Pomona Police Department officers were called at approximately 7:28 p.m. Thursday to an area near East...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed by Huntington Park police
HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. – A 36-year-old stabbing suspect who police shot and killed in Huntington Park was identified Saturday. Anthony Lowe was identified as the victim by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. Officers from the Huntington Park Police Department responded to a stabbing call at 3:40 p.m....
Motorist Killed At Two-Vehicle Crash in Long Beach
A motorist was killed and another motorist suffered critical injuries in a two-vehicle crash Sunday in Long Beach, authorities said.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood Transit Connector and the soul of our City
I was compelled to write this open heartfelt pledge on behalf of the voiceless and underrepresented members of our community to turn out in droves to the next City of Inglewood Public Hearing regarding the Inglewood Transit Connector and demand more concessions and community input on this project. Based upon...
2urbangirls.com
Shooting at house party leaves man, teen dead
POMONA, Calif. – A 17-year-old boy and a man were killed in a shooting at a house in Pomona, authorities said Sunday. Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics were called at 10:30 p.m. Saturday to the 1700 block of South Reservoir Street, Dispatch Supervisor Martin Rangel told City News Service. The original call was for three patients but there were no ambulance transports.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood to schedule Public Hearing on Relocation Plan for Inglewood Transit Connector project
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Inglewood City Council is expected to approve a Public Hearing date for a relocation plan for the Inglewood Transit Connector project during the Jan. 31 regular city council meeting. As the City continues to assemble the funds needed to build the project, they are moving...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man shot to death in Montebello
MONTEBELLO, Calif. – A man shot to death in Montebello was publicly identified Monday. The coroner’s office said 33-year-old Justin Rodriguez died in a carport. The shooting was reported at 12:08 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Taylor Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Rodriguez...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood homeless count numbers appear to be skewed
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority conducted its annual count of the homeless last week and staff from the Los Angeles Times tagged along with the city of Inglewood’s homeless coordinator who gave them some rather odd instructions. Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. has...
3 Women With Chicago-Area Ties Killed in Mass Shooting Near Beverly Hills
Three women with ties to the Chicago area were killed in a mass shooting Saturday morning near Beverly Hills, California, according to authorities. At around 2 a.m., officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a residence in the city's Beverly Crest neighborhood where they found a total of seven people who had been shot. Three women died in the shooting, and four other individuals were hospitalized with gunshot wounds, police said.
