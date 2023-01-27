Read full article on original website
Jeremy Hunt: No ‘conceivable circumstances’ in which HS2 stops short of Euston
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has said he did not see “any conceivable circumstances” in which HS2 would not run to its planned central London terminus at Euston, amid reports that section of the route could be axed because of rising costs.Soaring inflation means the redeveloped Euston station may not open until 2038 and could be axed completely, with trains instead stopping at a new hub at Old Oak Common in west London’s suburbs, according to The Sun.The newspaper also reported that a two to five-year delay to the entire project is being considered.Mr Hunt, asked by BBC News after a central...
Leeds roadworks congestion prompts bus changes
Congestion due to major roadworks in West Yorkshire has prompted a bus company to make a number of changes to its timetables. Arriva said schemes in Leeds and Huddersfield had led to a "significant worsening" of bus journey times. The operator said it was having to add running time to...
Avanti West Coast set to axe spate of Saturday services
Avanti West Coast has warned it could cancel "a large number" of services on Saturday. The firm said it was due to high staff shortages and encouraged commuters to travel on Friday or Sunday instead, or claim a refund. The situation has been exacerbated by recent strikes, prompting the rescheduling...
Newcastle's clean air zone charges come into force
Drivers of the worst-polluting lorries, buses and taxis will now be charged to enter Newcastle city centre. Those who fail to pay to enter the designated Clean Air Zone (CAZ) will be fined. Taxis, private hire vehicles, buses, coaches and HGVs will be charged between £12.50 and £50 a day....
HS2 has been a complete disaster – billions lined up for it would be better spent transforming the North and Midlands
GARETH Morgan is just the sort of businessman they need in the North. The company he founded near Sheffield employs 100 skilled workers who manufacture high-tech parts for the aerospace industry, which they sell abroad to countries including the USA. But when his customers from America fly into Manchester, they...
Stagecoach founder Dame Ann Gloag charged with human trafficking offences
Dame Ann Gloag, the transport tycoon co-founder of Stagecoach, has been charged with human trafficking offences.Police Scotland has charged four people this week in connection with an investigation into alleged human trafficking and immigration offences.The four individuals – understood to include Dame Ann’s husband David McCleary and two other family members – were charged on Thursday, police said.Dame Ann, 80, “strongly disputes the malicious allegations” against her, her Perth-based Gloag Foundation, and members of her family, a spokesperson said.The charges were made after Dame Ann and her husband attended a voluntary interview at Falkirk police station and no arrests were...
Schoolboy, 15, is charged after a baby was struck by a brick hurled through a bus window in Glasgow
A 15-year-old boy has been charged following an incident which saw a brick hurled through the window of a bus, striking a baby.
Hit-and-run driver left cyclist dying by road in Crewe
A motorist who struck a cyclist and then sped away, leaving her to die by the roadside, has been convicted of causing her death by dangerous driving. Nathan Schultz did not stop after hitting Agniszka Pocztowska as she rode in Crewe, Cheshire, in September 2020. Minutes later, Schultz hit another...
Man takes parcel to US to beat Royal Mail ban
When businessman Vern Tessio received an order for one of his products from the USA, he knew it could take weeks to arrive. But in a bid to beat the Royal Mail's ban on sending parcels abroad following a cyber-attack, Mr Tessio took it with him on a holiday to New York.
Eight cars torched in 45-minute crime spree in Glasgow
Police are appealing for information after eight cars were torched in two areas of Glasgow in about 45 minutes. The vehicles were burnt out in neighbouring Penilee and Hillington between 04:22 and 05:05 on Thursday. Nicola Elliott, 37, told the BBC her own car and one she had recently sold...
Tributes after Sutton Coldfield MBE nurse Paulette Bolton dies
A "much loved" nurse who touched thousands of lives and was appointed an MBE by the Queen for her services to patient care has died. Paulette Bolton, 71, from Sutton Coldfield, died on Monday after a short illness. Her daughter, Tonya Bolton, said her mum would be remembered for committing...
Felixstowe School closes after crash on A14 near Ipswich
A Suffolk school has had to shut after a crash on the A14 led to staff being stuck in queues and unable to attend. The two-vehicle collision happened at the Seven Hills interchange, east of Ipswich, at about 07:00 GMT. Highways England said there were long delays approaching the closure...
LGBT bar in Coventry seeks new premises amid redevelopment
The managers of a bar predominantly used by the LGBT community say customers will be left without "safe spaces" in the city when it closes. The Yard Bar is within Coventry's Bull Yard, which is set for demolition and redevelopment under the City Centre South project. Kieran Jones said despite...
Two badly hurt at Portsmouth car meet as vehicle leaves road
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving after a vehicle hit a group of people gathered at a car meet. A teenage girl and a woman, aged in her 20s, were seriously hurt when a blue Mazda MX5 veered off the road in Portsmouth.
German visitor fined £3,150 for driving in London’s Ulez zone
Last July, my friend and her husband visited me from Germany in their German-registered car. Six months on, they received a bill today for thousands of euros, because they didn’t pay to drive in London’s ultra-low emission zone (Ulez). The fine was originally for €1,196 (£1,050), but because...
Jeremy Hunt says ministers committed to HS2 running ‘all the way to Euston’ – as it happened
Comments come after reports that north-south railway route could terminate to the west of London; chancellor also says ‘best tax cut right now is a cut in inflation’
Ultimate 2 week trip to Ireland and Scotland itinerary! (photos!)
Planning a vacation to England Ireland Scotland? you can’t go wrong with this epic itinerary that includes some of the most popular sites in each of these these three fabulous European countries!. The original plan: visit the Republic of Ireland. As I puzzled over maps I noted that at...
Humber dredging 'legal' amid Grimsby shopkeeper criticism
A port owner says it follows all laws after criticism of dredging in the Humber estuary. Grimsby tackle shop owner George Brozych said he was concerned over the way spoil was being disposed. He said he had noticed an increase in "slops" on the Lincolnshire coast, which he puts down...
Brockley residents raise £100,000 to save patch of ancient London woodland
Gorne Wood is a rare surviving fragment of an old forest and provides habitat for wildlife such as slow worms and endangered hedgehogs
No trains at Exeter's Marsh Barton station until spring
Trains will not stop at a forthcoming train station in Devon until the spring, it has been confirmed. Devon County Council said the project at Marsh Barton, Exeter, had faced "challenges" with building supplies and recent weather conditions. The council said standard "entry-to-service" procedures needed to be finished before the...
