Woman who was clinically dead for 15 minutes describes 5 years she spent in heaven
A woman who was clinically dead for about 15 minutes claims that she spent about five years in heaven and has detailed memories of what it was like. Dr. Linda Kramer went to the toilet in the early hours of the morning on May 6, 2001, and felt like she was going to sleep, but she was actually experiencing what would have been a far more final rest than simple slumber.
Man Dies After Being Crushed by Pop-Up Urinal in London's Theatre District: Reports
The victim was stuck for more than two hours beneath one of the hydraulic urinals that are stored underground during the day but rise to street level for public use at night Officials say a man in London has died after he was crushed beneath a pop-up public urinal, per multiple reports. The victim, who has not been identified, was working on the device in Cambridge Circus on Friday when the accident occurred, according to the BBC and The Guardian. A London fire brigade spokesperson said the victim was...
The joy and the trauma of carrying a celebrity's baby
Paris Hilton joined a growing list of celebrities this week who have talked publicly about having a child with a surrogate. We rarely hear the surrogate's side of the story, but as Shanna St Clair explains, it can be great - or awful. The names of the celebrities have been...
Man takes parcel to US to beat Royal Mail ban
When businessman Vern Tessio received an order for one of his products from the USA, he knew it could take weeks to arrive. But in a bid to beat the Royal Mail's ban on sending parcels abroad following a cyber-attack, Mr Tessio took it with him on a holiday to New York.
Cardiff barista training project aims to boost confidence
Coffee kick starts the day for many, but one mum is using it to boost young people's confidence and careers. Natalie Hodgkinson set up Boss and Brew Academy, a barista training project, to help young people from minority backgrounds in her community. Ms Hodgkinson wants to give the 16 to...
Black Americans struggle with 'triggering' Tyre Nichols video
Angelina Paxton had been friends with Tyre Nichols for more than half her life. As teens, she said, they spent their days at the skate park, and their afternoons watching the California sunset while talking on the hood of a car. And that's exactly how they spent a final afternoon...
Finn handler PC David Wardell investigated over dog welfare
An officer whose police dog was almost killed when confronting an armed teenager is under investigation over police dog welfare issues. PC Dave Wardell was stabbed in the hand but protected by German shepherd Finn, now retired, during the attack in 2016. Finn won several bravery awards and the incident...
Hannah Warren: Woman died at docks after failings by Met Police
The family of a woman from London found dead in disused docks in Wales has told the Met to make "significant changes" after it made mistakes in the case. Hannah Warren, 28, drove her car into a quay in February 2016, after being reported missing the day before. An inquest...
The Last of Us: Could a fungal pandemic turn us all into zombies?
Let me introduce you to something truly horrifying - the fungus that turns its victims into zombies. Its spores enter the body. The fungus then grows and begins to hijack the mind of its host until it loses control and is compelled to climb to higher ground. The parasitic fungus...
Asylum seekers missing from Hove hotel arrested for drug offences
Three asylum-seekers missing from a hotel in Hove were arrested for drug offences, it has emerged. Sussex Police said 76 minors housed in the city were currently missing. Two of the young people were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs in Cambridgeshire and Gloucester, while the third was arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis in Tottenham.
I became a wigmaker after my hair fell out
Alcohol abuse left Will Venus so malnourished that they lost their hair, and started looking for a way to cover it up. But the 34-year-old thought the wigs available online looked "fake" - so decided to find out how to make them instead. Now Will, who uses the pronoun "they",...
The family that bought the King's bed for £100
When Wendy Martin bought a mysterious old bed, elaborate but in pieces, she and her family knew it was special. But it took 30 years for them find out its true purpose - to accommodate the monarch the night before their coronation. King Charles will likely sleep in his own...
Wrexham seek alternative funds for Kop development
Wrexham have begun discussions for securing alternative funding for their Kop development after their grant application was rejected. An application to the Levelling Up Fund for the redevelopment was rejected by the UK Government on 18 January. The club is in talks with the Wrexham Gateway Partnership, which aims to...
Future Manx health service inspections on focus on high risk areas
Future inspections of the Isle of Man's health service will prioritise "high risk areas", a minister has said. A series of Care Quality Commission (CQC) reviews identified issues at GP and dental practices, and at Noble's Hospital emergency department. Health Minister Lawrie Hooper said services in the worst state would...
Warwick Davis backs campaign to save Cambridgeshire primary school
A campaign to save a primary school from closure because of the low number of pupils has been backed by film and TV star Warwick Davis. Great Gidding Church of England Primary School, near Sawtry, in Cambridgeshire, currently has 47 pupils and that was expected to fall to 40 by 2023-24.
Jeremy Hunt says ministers committed to HS2 running ‘all the way to Euston’ – as it happened
Comments come after reports that north-south railway route could terminate to the west of London; chancellor also says ‘best tax cut right now is a cut in inflation’
Nicola Bulley: Partner describes perpetual hell over missing mum
A woman who vanished while walking her dog has "two little girls that need their mummy home", her partner has said as a major search continues. Nicola Bulley, 45, was last seen walking on a footpath by River Wyre off Garstang Road, in St Michael's on Wyre, at about 09:15 GMT on Friday.
Woman's Parents Demand She Pay for Expensive Wedding She Never Wanted in the First Place
There are some parents who jump at every opportunity to use their kids as a means of showing off. They'll brag about the degrees their child has received or the jobs they work, the car they drive, and the property or properties they own. They'll even brag about how hot...
Searches in challenging weather for missing Ben Nevis walker
Searches have been made for a walker who is believed to have headed up Ben Nevis before going missing. Police said Harvey Christian, 42, from Cambridgeshire, was thought to have been on Britain's highest mountain on Friday. Lochaber and Glencoe mountain rescue teams and Search and Rescue Dog Association Scotland...
Harpole Treasure reveals medieval garnet on 'unique' cross
A large garnet has been found at the centre of a "unique" silver cross uncovered by archaeologists at an ancient burial site. It is the latest discovery at Harpole, near Northampton, where a 1,300-year-old grave, thought to be of a woman of high status, has been uncovered. The Museum of...
