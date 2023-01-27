Read full article on original website
BBC
Tiffany Scott: Call to block trans prisoner's move to women's jail
The Scottish government has been urged to block the transfer of a violent transgender prisoner from a men's prison to a women's jail. It is understood that Tiffany Scott, who was previously known as a man called Andrew Burns, has applied for the move. The Daily Record first reported that...
BBC
Man takes parcel to US to beat Royal Mail ban
When businessman Vern Tessio received an order for one of his products from the USA, he knew it could take weeks to arrive. But in a bid to beat the Royal Mail's ban on sending parcels abroad following a cyber-attack, Mr Tessio took it with him on a holiday to New York.
BBC
Asylum seekers missing from Hove hotel arrested for drug offences
Three asylum-seekers missing from a hotel in Hove were arrested for drug offences, it has emerged. Sussex Police said 76 minors housed in the city were currently missing. Two of the young people were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs in Cambridgeshire and Gloucester, while the third was arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis in Tottenham.
BBC
Bailey Atkinson killed in 'targeted' Walsall street attack
The family of a man killed in a town centre attack have paid tribute to their "beloved boy". Bailey Atkinson, 20, was set upon by a group on High Street, Walsall in the early hours of Saturday and died in hospital a short time later. "Bailey was so loved by...
BBC
Richmond: Arrest as dead badger found near disturbed sett
A man has been arrested and his three dogs seized as part of an investigation into badger baiting. North Yorkshire Police said officers responded to reports of poaching near Richmond on Wednesday. A dead badger and a disturbed sett were found, the force said. The man, who is in his...
BBC
York murder: Two men jailed for life for killing Francis McNally
Two men have been jailed for life for the murder of a man in York. Curtis Turpin, 37, and Adam Hudson, 41, strangled 35-year-old Francis McNally in a violent attack at a flat in Markham Crescent on 27 October 2021. Both were given life sentences at Leeds Crown Court with...
BBC
Laura Winham: Investigators seek whereabouts of gas engineer
An inquest hearing into the death of a woman found three years after she was last seen has been told investigators are looking for a gas engineer who went to her home. Laura Winham's body was found in social housing in Woking, Surrey, in May 2021. She is thought to...
BBC
Robber jailed for assaulting 81-year-old victim in his bedroom
A robber who crept through the bedroom window of an elderly man and assaulted him has been jailed. Jamie Wightman pulled his 81-year-old victim out of bed and attacked him while demanding cash and valuables. The pensioner suffered a fractured eye socket and spine and was also stabbed in the...
BBC
Nicola Sturgeon: No apology over transgender prisoner row
Nicola Sturgeon has said her government has nothing to apologise for in its handling of the recent transgender prisoner controversy. On Sunday, a "pause" was placed on the transfer to women's jails of trans inmates with a history of violence. Asked if she would apologise, the first minister said: "I...
BBC
Isla Bryson case: Movement of violent transgender prisoners paused
There will be a "pause" on transgender prisoners with a history of violence against women being placed in female jails in Scotland, Justice Secretary Keith Brown has announced. He said an "urgent review" into the case of a trans woman convicted of raping two women before changing gender will also...
BBC
Finn handler PC David Wardell investigated over dog welfare
An officer whose police dog was almost killed when confronting an armed teenager is under investigation over police dog welfare issues. PC Dave Wardell was stabbed in the hand but protected by German shepherd Finn, now retired, during the attack in 2016. Finn won several bravery awards and the incident...
BBC
Hexham stabbing: Family pays tribute to Holly Newton
The family of a "bright and bubbly" teenager who was stabbed to death have paid tribute to her. Holly Newton was a much-loved daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece and cousin and a talented dancer who "touched so many hearts", they said. The 15-year-old, who "had her whole life ahead of her",...
BBC
Carole Packman murder: Decision to free wife-killer will not be contested
The Ministry of Justice will not contest the decision to release a man who killed his wife and was subject to the UK's first public parole hearing. Russell Causley, 79, murdered Carole Packman in Bournemouth in 1985 and has always refused to reveal the whereabouts of her body. The Parole...
BBC
Woman died after walking out of Priory Hospital Arnold
Police are investigating the death of patient who was able to walk out of a mental health unit on Christmas Day. Helen Tarry's body was discovered on farmland on Boxing Day morning, a short distance from the Priory Hospital Arnold, Nottinghamshire, where she was being treated on a secure ward.
BBC
Adeyemi Olugbuyi: Cold case detectives plea for help over 2013 murder
An investigation into the unsolved murder of a man whose body was found under a hedge in 2013 remained a "live case", police said. Adeyemi Olugbuyi, known as "Big Man", was last seen in North Holme Court, Thorplands, in Northampton in September 2013. His remains were discovered by litter pickers...
