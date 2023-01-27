Read full article on original website
Think DeSantis Can Beat Trump In GOP Race? Not If This Happens, Polls Show
The 2024 presidential election is around 22 months away but could heat up as a big topic in 2023. Three candidates currently lead the way in polls ahead of the next presidential election. Here’s a look at one big factor that may decide who wins the Republican nomination:. What...
'You're An Embarrassment': Kimberly Guilfoyle Gets Backlash For Making Fun Of The FBI's Skills When Raiding President Joe Biden's Home For Documents
Kimberly Guilfoyle tried to crack a joke, but it didn't go over well with some of her followers. On Thursday, January 26, the TV personality, 53, uploaded a photo of two kids in play cards with the caption, "THE FBI PREPARING TO RAID THE BIDEN RESIDENCE." Guilfoyle, who is engaged...
Trump Rallies Behind Another Doomed Republican
Kevin McCarthy is having a rough go of it in his quest to become speaker of the House of Representatives. He didn’t come anywhere close to getting the votes he needed on the first or second ballots cast on Tuesday, and drifted even further away from the gavel on the third. McCarthy is desperate for help, which is why it was a little curious that Donald Trump, who has endorsed McCarthy for the role, didn’t try to rally support publicly as his top lackey in the House took L after L. He finally did so on Wednesday morning. “REPUBLICANS, DO...
George Soros' son becomes kingmaker with top Dems as he makes multiple Biden WH visits, meets with lawmakers
Alex Soros, son of liberal billionaire George Soros, has quietly had a pipeline to President Biden's White House as he openly meets with other Democratic politicians.
Democrats sidestep on Kyrsten Sinema challenger as Republicans wish she’d join the GOP ranks
Democratic disconfort was on display as senators kept mum on Representative Ruben Gallego’s decision to run against Independent Senator Kyrsten Sinema in Arizona, despite her defection from the party last month. On the other side of the aisle, while Ms Sinema has refused to join the Republican Party, many of her GOP colleagues wish she would change her mind, given her friendliness with many of the members. Senator Mitt Romney worked closely with Ms Sinema throughout the first two years of the Biden administration. The two were lead negotiators on the bipartisan infrastructure law and the Utah Republican was...
Romney, Trump and other politicians react to police beating of Tyre Nichols
What happened to Tyre Nichols? How Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Mitt Romney and Burgess Owens reacted to Tyre Nichols’ death.
Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court
A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
Republicans consider adopting Democrats' debate tactic to raise 2024 funds
The Republican Party is reportedly looking to implement a requirement for presidential candidates to participate in debates, which was first used by Democratic Party in 2020.
Manchin says he would support Sinema if she runs for reelection
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said on Sunday he would support Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) if she seeks reelection in 2024, even if the newly Independent senator is challenged by a Democrat. When asked by CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union” if he would support a run by Sinema, even if another Democrat runs…
DeSantis wades into RNC race: ‘I like what Harmeet Dhillon has said’
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is praising California attorney and former Trump campaign adviser Harmeet Dhillon amid in her bid to take the Republican National Committee chairmanship away from Ronna McDaniel, saying in an interview on Thursday, “I think we need a change.”. “I think we need to get...
Sen. Rick Scott announces run for reelection, not for president: Report
Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) has reportedly announced that he is running for reelection, but not to be president. "I’m running for the U.S. Senate," Scott said, NBC News reported. The outlet was told that Scott plans to push his controversial tax plan, "Rescue America," which President Joe Biden blasted last fall.
Donald Trump May Be Facing ‘Fatigue’ From Republicans as He Heads to New Hampshire This Weekend
Donald Trump is working hard to recapture the magic from his 2016 run for president, but he’s receiving lukewarm responses from Republicans who supported him in his prior campaigns. It seems like his ongoing legal battles and constant sparring with everyone in politics has exhausted some of his voter base. As he heads to New Hampshire on Saturday to drum up support for his 2024 campaign, Donald Trump is learning that he has a lot of work to do. “Donald Trump right now is a distraction for the Republican Party in trying to go forward. Donald Trump has run his course,”...
Trump Goes After ‘Very Disloyal’ DeSantis and Haley for Flirting With 2024 Bids: She Said, ‘I Would Never Run Against My President’
Former President Donald Trump kicked off his presidential campaign in earnest Saturday and blasted a pair of his potential rivals who are flirting with 2024 bids of their own. Speaking to reporters on his campaign plane Saturday (in footage aired on CNN), the former president went after Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) and former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC) — in an apparent effort to keep them from jumping into the 2024 field.
McDaniel wins reelection as RNC chair in contentious election
Ronna McDaniel won a fourth term to head the Republican National Committee (RNC) during a secret ballot vote by members on Friday, capping off a contentious election spurred by calls within the party for new leadership. McDaniel fended off two challengers — California attorney Harmeet Dhillon and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, a staunch denier of…
Republicans Reelect Trump-Backed McDaniel as Party Chairperson
DANA POINT, Calif. (Reuters) -The Republican National Committee reelected Ronna McDaniel to a fourth term as chairwoman, giving a mandate that would keep the Donald Trump-backed candidate in the top party post through the 2024 U.S. presidential elections. McDaniel beat challenger Harmeet Dhillon by 111 votes to 51 for another...
McCarthy meeting with Biden as Hill agenda ramps up
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is talking up the prospects of a deal with President Joe Biden and Democrats on spending cuts and raising the debt ceiling ahead of a meeting between the two leaders Wednesday. The California Republican appeared for an extended interview on CBS News’ “Face the Nation” on...
Republicans gather for their first big party meeting since the midterms
For Republicans, the months following the 2022 midterms have been consumed by a fair amount of introspection — and finger-pointing — about why the results were so underwhelming for the party. The disappointment has colored the look ahead to 2024 as leaders, officials and activists question who will...
