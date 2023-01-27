Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Harpole Treasure reveals medieval garnet on 'unique' cross
A large garnet has been found at the centre of a "unique" silver cross uncovered by archaeologists at an ancient burial site. It is the latest discovery at Harpole, near Northampton, where a 1,300-year-old grave, thought to be of a woman of high status, has been uncovered. The Museum of...
BBC
Samuel McAuley: Tributes paid to 'delightful young man' hit by bus
Tributes have been paid to a "kind and warm" 26-year-old who died after being hit by a bus near Belfast City Hall on Saturday night. Samuel McAuley from Belfast was killed in the incident in Donegall Square West shortly before 19:40 GMT. Police said the driver of the bus was...
BBC
Widespread response to Nesscliffe Hill sandstone carving puzzle
Two archaeologists say they have been inundated with suggestions after an appeal to solve the meaning of mysterious sandstone carvings. The stone piece was found last summer at Nesscliffe Hill, near Shrewsbury, by Dr Paul Reilly and Gary Lock. They recently asked for the public's ideas about the carvings that...
Comments / 0