GP was not told Plymouth shooter had shotgun certificate, inquest hears
Dr Ben Dawson had declined to acknowledge Jake Davison’s suitability to own a weapon, inquest hears
BBC
No trains at Exeter's Marsh Barton station until spring
Trains will not stop at a forthcoming train station in Devon until the spring, it has been confirmed. Devon County Council said the project at Marsh Barton, Exeter, had faced "challenges" with building supplies and recent weather conditions. The council said standard "entry-to-service" procedures needed to be finished before the...
Police release CCTV image of missing mother who had recently given birth 'without medical help'
Police have released a CCTV image (pictured) that they believe shows Constance Marten wrapped in a large red scarf outside Harwich Port in Essex around 9am this morning.
Police check every hotel in Colchester as hunt for wealthy missing mother and baby enters sixth day
A search for missing mother Constance Marten (pictured), 35, and her newborn child has entered its sixth day, with every hotel and B&B in the city of Colchester being checked.
Missing couple and baby spotted in Essex
A couple and their newborn child who went missing in Greater Manchester have been sighted in Essex, police said.Constance Marten and Mark Gordon were seen with the child in Harwich at 9am on Saturday and in Colchester about an hour later, according to Essex Police.They have been missing since their car broke down near junction four of the M61 near Bolton on Thursday.We do not wish to interrupt their family life; this search is primarily to ensure the welfare of the couple’s childDetective Chief Inspector Rob HuddlestonThey walked towards Anchor Lane bridge which links the Highfield and Little Hulton areas.Officers...
Temporary morgues used at the height of Covid reopened to cope with NHS crisis
Bodies are being stored in make-shift morgues to deal with a backlog of deaths over the winter months as the NHS struggles to cope and hospitals reach full capacity.Temporary mortuary sites are being opened up across the UK in a bid to deal with increased demand following a deadly festive period.Some sites which were erected to compensate for the number of Covid-19 deaths during the pandemic are now reopening their doors again.Others installed include one at a council gritting yard in Salisbury, Wiltshire, and another at a former landfill site near a nature reserve in Wollaston, Northants.It is estimated around...
Police officer went on unauthorised 102mph chase which saw driver die
A serving police officer has been found guilty of gross misconduct after ignoring orders and going on a police chase at 102mph which culminated in a man’s death.Pc Jared Brereton, of Lincolnshire Police, along with passenger, Pc Phoebe Chambers, tailed 25-year-old Kyle Johnson near Skegness at high speed – despite being told not to continue the chase and not being trained to do so – before Mr Johnson crashed into a tree off the A52 just after 11pm on March 4 last year.A five-month investigation by the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), found that footage and...
BBC
Off duty Met Police officer assaulted boy, 14, in Brentwood
A Metropolitan Police officer has been convicted of assaulting a 14-year-old boy. PC Paul Bewsey, part of the unit that guards the Palace of Westminster, assaulted the teenager in Brentwood, Essex, on 21 April last year. He was found guilty by deputy district judge Caroline Jackson following a trial at...
BBC
Police arrest more than 170 in crackdown on serious crime
More than 170 arrests have been made during a crackdown on serious crime. A Met Police operation seized 30 weapons, 40 drugs, 66 vehicles and £5,700 in cash during Operation Pandilla last week. It involved more than 1,200 officers from seven police forces and focused on arterial roads and...
BBC
Walker and trainee guide dog rescued icy river in Sowerby Bridge
A volunteer and her trainee guide dog had to be rescued by passers-by after falling into a freezing river. The woman, 66, fell into the River Calder, near Sowerby Bridge, at about 10:00 GMT on Saturday when the dog she was training slipped into the water. Former lifeguard Luke Hartshorn...
BBC
Hannah Warren: Woman died at docks after failings by Met Police
The family of a woman from London found dead in disused docks in Wales has told the Met to make "significant changes" after it made mistakes in the case. Hannah Warren, 28, drove her car into a quay in February 2016, after being reported missing the day before. An inquest...
BBC
Hexham stabbings: Boy, 16, charged with murdering teenage girl
A 16-year-old has been charged with the murder of a teenage girl who was stabbed to death in Northumberland. Holly Newton, 15, was fatally wounded in the Priestpopple area of Hexham at about 17:10 GMT on Friday and later died in hospital. A 16-year-old boy, who was also taken to...
BBC
Fugitive Gillespie brothers may have been killed in Brazil
Detectives have confirmed for the first time that two of Scotland's most wanted men may have been killed while on the run in Brazil. Speculation about the fate of James and Barry Gillespie, who previously featured in Crimestoppers appeals, was first reported last year. But Police Scotland have now revealed...
Traumatised Ukrainian dog who survived bombing left terrified by cars ‘racing’ in Suffolk
A dog which has found a new home in the UK from Ukraine has been left so traumatised by the war that it is terrified of loud cars outside.18-month-old dog Ressi and her owner, Lana Sushko, are now appealing to the residents of Haverhill, Suffolk, to stop it.“Every night between the hours of 8 and 11pm there are quite a few cars racing along the street and backfiring which sounds like shooting”, she pleaded on Facebook.“We can’t move again and we can’t go back to my country.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Doomsday Clock: Scientists move hand 10 seconds forward as world ‘closest to global catastrophe’ than everLondon landmarks lit up to mark Holocaust Memorial DayBoy George tribute act performs after getting £20k look-alike surgery
HS2 and the ‘Ryanair’ approach to placenames
Simon Calder, also known as The Man Who Pays His Way, has been writing about travel for The Independent since 1994. In his weekly opinion column, he explores a key travel issue – and what it means for you.Old Oak Common is a scruffy, ill-defined area at the top end of the London Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham, adjoining Wormwood Scrubs – itself ambitiously described as a nature reserve. Old Oak Common is also the name of the west London stop for High Speed 2 (HS2), the eye-wateringly expensive new line between London Euston and Birmingham. I imagine that, by...
BBC
Coventry police concerns over unauthorised American bully dog meet
Police and councillors want to prevent an unauthorised meeting of dog owners taking place in Coventry after an official event was cancelled. The American Bully Kennel Club (ABKC) event at the Coventry Building Society Arena was stopped after welfare concerns were raised by BBC Panorama. Social media accounts were now...
BBC
Man attacks 13-year-old boy near Clydebank golf centre
A 13-year-old boy has been injured after an apparently unprovoked attack by a man in West Dunbartonshire. The boy was walking on Great Western Road, near to the World of Golf, at about 14:00 on Saturday when the man assaulted him. He was left with a facial injury and made...
BBC
I became a wigmaker after my hair fell out
Alcohol abuse left Will Venus so malnourished that they lost their hair, and started looking for a way to cover it up. But the 34-year-old thought the wigs available online looked "fake" - so decided to find out how to make them instead. Now Will, who uses the pronoun "they",...
BBC
Richmond: Arrest as dead badger found near disturbed sett
A man has been arrested and his three dogs seized as part of an investigation into badger baiting. North Yorkshire Police said officers responded to reports of poaching near Richmond on Wednesday. A dead badger and a disturbed sett were found, the force said. The man, who is in his...
BBC
Bailey Atkinson killed in 'targeted' Walsall street attack
The family of a man killed in a town centre attack have paid tribute to their "beloved boy". Bailey Atkinson, 20, was set upon by a group on High Street, Walsall in the early hours of Saturday and died in hospital a short time later. "Bailey was so loved by...
