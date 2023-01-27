A dog which has found a new home in the UK from Ukraine has been left so traumatised by the war that it is terrified of loud cars outside.18-month-old dog Ressi and her owner, Lana Sushko, are now appealing to the residents of Haverhill, Suffolk, to stop it.“Every night between the hours of 8 and 11pm there are quite a few cars racing along the street and backfiring which sounds like shooting”, she pleaded on Facebook.“We can’t move again and we can’t go back to my country.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Doomsday Clock: Scientists move hand 10 seconds forward as world ‘closest to global catastrophe’ than everLondon landmarks lit up to mark Holocaust Memorial DayBoy George tribute act performs after getting £20k look-alike surgery

