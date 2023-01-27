Read full article on original website
Related
Mother accused of murdering her two children ‘overwhelmed’ by postpartum psychosis, vigil told
A vigil for two children who were allegedly strangled to death by their mother heard she had been “overwhelmed” by mental illness. Midwife Lindsay Clancy is accused of killing the children, aged five and three, before jumping out of a window at the family home in Duxbury, Massachusetts. The 32-year-old mother survived the jump, but her daughter Cora and son Dawson were already dead when emergency services arrived at the scene. A seven-month-old boy was flown to a hospital in Boston after being found unconscious with traumatic injuries.Speaking at the vigil held for the siblings at Holy Family Church...
BBC
Tiffany Scott: Call to block trans prisoner's move to women's jail
The Scottish government has been urged to block the transfer of a violent transgender prisoner from a men's prison to a women's jail. It is understood that Tiffany Scott, who was previously known as a man called Andrew Burns, has applied for the move. The Daily Record first reported that...
BBC
Tyre Nichols: Mother describes her grief at dying son's bedside
The mother of a Memphis man who died after he was beaten by police during a traffic stop told the BBC of her grief upon seeing her son dying in hospital. RowVaughn Wells also said she believes police lied to her about the circumstances surrounding the arrest of Tyre Nichols, 29.
BBC
Fugitive Gillespie brothers may have been killed in Brazil
Detectives have confirmed for the first time that two of Scotland's most wanted men may have been killed while on the run in Brazil. Speculation about the fate of James and Barry Gillespie, who previously featured in Crimestoppers appeals, was first reported last year. But Police Scotland have now revealed...
BBC
Asylum seekers missing from Hove hotel arrested for drug offences
Three asylum-seekers missing from a hotel in Hove were arrested for drug offences, it has emerged. Sussex Police said 76 minors housed in the city were currently missing. Two of the young people were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs in Cambridgeshire and Gloucester, while the third was arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis in Tottenham.
BBC
The joy and the trauma of carrying a celebrity's baby
Paris Hilton joined a growing list of celebrities this week who have talked publicly about having a child with a surrogate. We rarely hear the surrogate's side of the story, but as Shanna St Clair explains, it can be great - or awful. The names of the celebrities have been...
BBC
Hannah Warren: Woman died at docks after failings by Met Police
The family of a woman from London found dead in disused docks in Wales has told the Met to make "significant changes" after it made mistakes in the case. Hannah Warren, 28, drove her car into a quay in February 2016, after being reported missing the day before. An inquest...
BBC
I became a wigmaker after my hair fell out
Alcohol abuse left Will Venus so malnourished that they lost their hair, and started looking for a way to cover it up. But the 34-year-old thought the wigs available online looked "fake" - so decided to find out how to make them instead. Now Will, who uses the pronoun "they",...
BBC
Black Americans struggle with 'triggering' Tyre Nichols video
Angelina Paxton had been friends with Tyre Nichols for more than half her life. As teens, she said, they spent their days at the skate park, and their afternoons watching the California sunset while talking on the hood of a car. And that's exactly how they spent a final afternoon...
BBC
Richmond: Arrest as dead badger found near disturbed sett
A man has been arrested and his three dogs seized as part of an investigation into badger baiting. North Yorkshire Police said officers responded to reports of poaching near Richmond on Wednesday. A dead badger and a disturbed sett were found, the force said. The man, who is in his...
BBC
Nicola Sturgeon: No apology over transgender prisoner row
Nicola Sturgeon has said her government has nothing to apologise for in its handling of the recent transgender prisoner controversy. On Sunday, a "pause" was placed on the transfer to women's jails of trans inmates with a history of violence. Asked if she would apologise, the first minister said: "I...
BBC
York murder: Two men jailed for life for killing Francis McNally
Two men have been jailed for life for the murder of a man in York. Curtis Turpin, 37, and Adam Hudson, 41, strangled 35-year-old Francis McNally in a violent attack at a flat in Markham Crescent on 27 October 2021. Both were given life sentences at Leeds Crown Court with...
BBC
Isla Bryson case: Movement of violent transgender prisoners paused
There will be a "pause" on transgender prisoners with a history of violence against women being placed in female jails in Scotland, Justice Secretary Keith Brown has announced. He said an "urgent review" into the case of a trans woman convicted of raping two women before changing gender will also...
BBC
Unanswered questions from videos of Tyre Nichols' arrest
Everyone who has seen the footage of Tyre Nichols' fatal encounter with five Memphis police officers has come to the same conclusion: something went horribly wrong that night. Lawyers for his family said the officers acted like a "pack of wolves" and beat him "like a human pinata". Police Chief...
BBC
The family that bought the King's bed for £100
When Wendy Martin bought a mysterious old bed, elaborate but in pieces, she and her family knew it was special. But it took 30 years for them find out its true purpose - to accommodate the monarch the night before their coronation. King Charles will likely sleep in his own...
BBC
'Batman wannabe' stopped after driving uninsured in Manchester
A "Batman wannabe" who drove his eye-catching motor around Manchester city centre overnight has had his car seized. He caught police attention while over-revving the engine before being stopped by officers. They found the driver was uninsured and tweeted that they "did the Joker a favour and seized the Batmobile".
BBC
Harpole Treasure reveals medieval garnet on 'unique' cross
A large garnet has been found at the centre of a "unique" silver cross uncovered by archaeologists at an ancient burial site. It is the latest discovery at Harpole, near Northampton, where a 1,300-year-old grave, thought to be of a woman of high status, has been uncovered. The Museum of...
BBC
Finn handler PC David Wardell investigated over dog welfare
An officer whose police dog was almost killed when confronting an armed teenager is under investigation over police dog welfare issues. PC Dave Wardell was stabbed in the hand but protected by German shepherd Finn, now retired, during the attack in 2016. Finn won several bravery awards and the incident...
BBC
Searches in challenging weather for missing Ben Nevis walker
Searches have been made for a walker who is believed to have headed up Ben Nevis before going missing. Police said Harvey Christian, 42, from Cambridgeshire, was thought to have been on Britain's highest mountain on Friday. Lochaber and Glencoe mountain rescue teams and Search and Rescue Dog Association Scotland...
BBC
Woman died after walking out of Priory Hospital Arnold
Police are investigating the death of patient who was able to walk out of a mental health unit on Christmas Day. Helen Tarry's body was discovered on farmland on Boxing Day morning, a short distance from the Priory Hospital Arnold, Nottinghamshire, where she was being treated on a secure ward.
Comments / 0