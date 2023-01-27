Las Vegas police notify public that 3-year-old has been found

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detail has located 3-year-old Legend Day-Shempert.

Police said he may have been in possible severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

When Day-Shempert was initially reported missing, police said he was last seen on Thursday at approximately 10 a.m. near the 3600 block of Cambridge St. Las Vegas, Nevada.

Police tweeted that the 3-year-old was found later Thursday night.