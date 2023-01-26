Read full article on original website
Brian
4d ago
Neither of them will win. The Republicans are in need of a totally different approach to their party politics. The question is if they are smart enough to figure that out before it’s to late…. My guess is not.
Reply(8)
12
Brandon Blackwell
4d ago
This will destroy 45's ego. He will attack DeSantis and his family. The 🍊🤡 is the face of evil is what I would say if I were a demoncrat.
Reply(3)
8
Naomi Bollinger
4d ago
Neither will win the general election, Trump will win the primaries and destroy DeSantis if he runs in 2024....And Trump WILL lose the general election, so I have advice for the right wing extremist, nominate a moderate DECENT Republican or continue to lose!!
Reply
6
