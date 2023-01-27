ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Washington Examiner

DeSantis takes commanding lead in first three GOP primary states

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has not announced he is running for president in 2024, but Republican voters in the first three primary states sure seem to want him to. This week, the University of New Hampshire released a poll of New Hampshire Republican voters showing DeSantis with a 42%-30% lead over Donald Trump. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley got 8%, while New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan each got 4%.
FLORIDA STATE
The Comeback

NFL fans fume over Chiefs getting bizarre mulligan

The fourth quarter of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs included a bizarre sequence that controversially and clearly benefited Kansas City. The Bengals appeared to stop the Chiefs on a third down. But after some conferencing, it seemed like Kansas City would go for a fourth-and-long in a tie Read more... The post NFL fans fume over Chiefs getting bizarre mulligan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Washington Examiner

From hardcores to moveons: Trump, South Carolina, and Republican opinion

FROM HARDCORES TO MOVEONS: TRUMP, SOUTH CAROLINA, AND REPUBLICAN OPINION. Columbia, South Carolina — Former President Donald Trump did something unusual here in South Carolina Saturday night. He held a small event, or at least a relatively small event. Trump is known for holding massive rallies, with 8,000, 10,000, 15,000, or even more attending. His appearance in the main lobby of the state Capitol in Columbia was tiny by comparison, with perhaps 500 people in the room, and maybe a little less than that.
COLUMBIA, SC
Washington Examiner

'Outraged and deeply pained': Biden reacts to Tyre Nichols videos

President Joe Biden has offered a blunt assessment of graphic videos released by the Memphis, Tennessee, police depicting the brutal, repeated beating of a black man pulled over by five black officers. "Like so many, I was outraged and deeply pained to see the horrific video of the beating that...
MEMPHIS, TN

