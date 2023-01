Virginia Weigum speaks at the microphone Tuesday during a hearing on Missouri American Water’s proposed rate increase for St. Joseph. Greg Kozol | News-Press NOW

One month after an increase in St. Joseph’s electric rates, another utility appears to be heading down a similar path.

Missouri American Water is seeking a 32% rate hike for a typical residential customer in St. Joseph. If the Missouri Public Service Commission grants approval, Missouri American would see a 25% increase in overall sewer and wastewater revenue. That amounts to about $99.6 million for the company.